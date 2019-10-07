Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oracle to hire 2,000 workers to expand cloud business to more countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 10:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp plans to hire nearly 2,000 additional workers as part of an aggressive plan to roll out its cloud computing services to more locations around the world, its cloud chief told Reuters on Monday.

Seeking to better compete with bigger rivals Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Corp, the move will also help transition Oracle's business software for finance, sales and other functions to new systems over the next year.

Jobs will be added in Oracle's software development hubs in Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area and India, as well as near new data centers, said Don Johnson, executive vice president of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure unit.

By the end of next year, Oracle plans to open 20 more cloud "regions" - places where Oracle operates data centers so customers can safely stash data for disaster recovery or to comply with local data storage laws.

The company currently has 16 such regions, a dozen of which it opened in the past year. New locations will be built out in Chile, Japan, South Africa and United Arab Emirates as well as elsewhere in Asia and Europe.

As of May 31, Oracle had some 136,000 full-time staff, of which 18,000 were employed in cloud services and license support operations.

The fiercely competitive market where big businesses pay a cloud provider to handle their computing and storage tasks instead of building out their own data centers is estimated by Gartner to be worth $38.9 billion in 2019.

Amazon is the largest player, but Microsoft has staked its turnaround strategy on the services. Alphabet Inc Google and International Business Machines Corp are also pouring resources into the fight.

Under Johnson, who joined Oracle in 2015 after seven years in Amazon's cloud unit, Oracle has built out its second generation of cloud infrastructure after a rocky first attempt.

This time, Oracle will run its cloud software applications, which compete with the likes of and SAP SE, on the same cloud system it offers outside customers - a strategy long employed by firms such as Amazon and Google.

"We're driving this very, very aggressively," Johnson said. "We are very rapidly converting what's a complex footprint to be a very simple footprint: Everything everywhere runs on our generation two cloud infrastructure."

Oracle is also aiming for a piece of the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud, or JEDI, a $10 billion contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. The award of that contract was put on hold for review after Oracle expressed concerns about the process, which left Amazon and Microsoft finalists.

Johnson said the job additions were not related to the JEDI project, but added that Oracle is continuing to build out data centers for potential government customers.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.22% 1208.25 Delayed Quote.15.63%
AMAZON.COM -0.40% 1732.66 Delayed Quote.15.36%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.72% 137.12 Delayed Quote.35.00%
SAP AG -0.53% 104.28 Delayed Quote.19.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:46pChina's Caixin Services PMI Falls to Seven-Month Low
DJ
10:34pU.S. puts Hikvision, Chinese security bureaus on economic blacklist
RE
10:26pSamsung Electronics says third-quarter profit seen down 56%, beats expectations
RE
10:25pHong Kong bourse scraps $39 billion play for London Stock Exchange
RE
10:22pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese chief trade negotiator invited to hold new round of trade consultations in US
PU
10:20pOracle to hire 2,000 workers to expand cloud business to more countries
RE
10:17pJapan's Abe says expects BOJ to weigh benefits, costs in deciding policy
RE
10:07pCHINA SERVICES SECTOR GROWTH FALLS TO SEVEN-MONTH LOW : Caixin PMI
RE
10:03pHong Kong opens for business after violent long weekend, braces for more protests
RE
09:52pBRC BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM : Spectre of No Deal holds back spending
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hopes for a deal dim as U.S.-China trade talks get underway in tense atmosphere
2FACEBOOK : State attorney general group probing Facebook could expand to 40 - source
3U.S.-JAPAN TRADE DEAL VS. TPP: where it falls short, where it exceeds
4No-deal Brexit likely to push UK budget deficit to 100 billion pounds - IFS
5LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED : LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Mineralised system extended 400m north at Kathleen Valley

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group