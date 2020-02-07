Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oragenics : Changing Compensation Costs in the Boston Metropolitan Area — December 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 04:18pm EST

News Release Information

20-237-BOS
Friday, February 07, 2020

Total compensation costs for private industry workers increased 3.5 percent in the Boston-Worcester-Providence, MA-RI-NH-CT Consolidated Statistical Area (CSA) for the 12-month period ending December 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Acting Regional Commissioner William J. Sibley noted that one year ago Boston experienced an annual gain of 2.3 percent in total compensation costs. Locally, wages and salaries, the largest component of total compensation costs, advanced at a 3.9-percent pace for the 12-month period ended December 2019. Nationwide, total compensation costs rose 2.7 percent and wages and salaries rose 3.0 percent over the same period. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Boston is 1 of 15 metropolitan areas in the United States, and 1 of 3 areas in the Northeast region of the country, for which locality compensation cost data are available. Among these 15-largest areas, six metropolitan areas had both total compensation growth and wage and salary growth that exceeded the U.S. average from December 2018 to December 2019. Over-the-year growth rates in the cost of total compensation ranged from an increase of 3.8 percent in New York to 1.4 percent in Seattle during December. Wage and salary annual growth rates ranged from 4.0 percent in both Los Angeles and New York to 1.3 percent in Seattle. (See chart 2.)

In comparison to the other metropolitan areas in the Northeast, the annual increase in total compensation costs in Boston (3.5 percent) was below that of New York (3.8 percent) but above that of Philadelphia (2.3 percent). Boston's 3.9-percent gain in wages and salaries during December 2019 was also below that in New York (4.0 percent) but above that of Philadelphia (2.5 percent).

Locality compensation costs are part of the national Employment Cost Index (ECI) which measures quarterly changes in total compensation costs, which include wages, salaries and employer costs for employee benefits. In addition to the 15 locality estimates provided in this release, ECI data for the nation, 4 geographical regions, and 9 geographical divisions are available. (Geographic definitions for the metropolitan areas mentioned in this release are included in the Technical Note.)

In addition to the geographic data, a comprehensive national report is available that provides data by industry, occupational group and union status, as well as for both private and state and local government employees. The report on the ECI and further technical information may be obtained from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, New England Information Office by calling 617-565-2327. The report is also available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/news.release/eci.toc.htm. Current and historical information for the Bureau programs may be accessed via our regional homepage at https://www.bls.gov/regions/new-england/home.htm.

Information from the Employment Cost Index program is available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; TDD message referral phone number: 1-800-877-8339.

The Employment Cost Index for March 2020 is scheduled for release on April 30, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (EDT).


Technical Note

The Employment Cost Index (ECI) is a measure of the change in the cost of labor, free from the influence of employment shifts among occupations and industries. The total compensation series includes changes in wages and salaries and employer costs for employee benefits.

Wages and salaries are defined as straight-time average hourly earnings or, for workers not paid on an hourly basis, straight-time earnings divided by the corresponding hours. Straight-time wage and salary rates are total earnings before payroll deductions, excluding premium pay for overtime, work on weekends and holidays, and shift differentials. Production bonuses, incentive earnings, commission payments, and cost-of-living adjustments are included in straight-time earnings, whereas nonproduction bonuses (such as Christmas or year-end bonuses) are excluded.

Selection of areas

Based on available resources and the existing ECI sample, it was determined that estimates would be published for 14 metropolitan areas. Since the ECI sample sizes by area are directly related to area employment, the areas with the largest private industry employment as of the year 2000 were selected. For each of these areas, 12-month percent changes and associated standard errors were computed for the periods since December 2006. (Note: The Seattle-Tacoma-Olympia area was added to the list in September 2009 to make a total of 15 metropolitan areas.)

The metropolitan area definitions of the 15 published localities are listed below.

Atlanta-Athens-Clarke County-Sandy Springs, GA Combined Statistical Area (CSA) includes Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lamar, Madison, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Upson, and Walton Counties in Georgia.

Boston-Worcester-Providence, MA-RI-NH-CT CSA includes Barnstable, Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, and Washington in Rhode Island; Belknap, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, and Strafford Counties in New Hampshire, and Windham County in Connecticut.

Chicago-Naperville, IL-IN-WI CSA includes Bureau, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, McHenry, Putnam and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX-OK CSA includes Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Henderson, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, and Wise Counties in Texas and Bryan County in Oklahoma.

Detroit-Warren-Ann Arbor, MI CSA includes Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties in Michigan.

Houston-The Woodlands, TX CSA includes Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington and Wharton Counties in Texas.

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA CSA includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura Counties in California.

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Port St. Lucie, FL CSA includes Broward, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie Counties in Florida.

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN-WI CSA includes Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Le Sueur, McLeod, Mille Lacs, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Washington, and Wright Counties in Minnesota; and Pierce and St. Croix Counties in Wisconsin.

New York-Newark, NY-NJ-CT-PA CSA includes Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster, and Westchester Counties in New York; Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey; Fairfield, Litchfield, and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; and Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Pike Counties in Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia-Reading-Camden, PA-NJ-DE-MD CSA includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, , Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties in New Jersey; Kent and New Castle Counties in Delaware; and Cecil County in Maryland.

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) includes Maricopa and Pinal Counties in Arizona.

San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA CSA includes Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma Counties in California.

Seattle-Tacoma, WA CSA includes Island, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, and Thurston Counties in Washington.

Washington-Baltimore-Arlington, DC-MD-VA-WV-PA CSA includes the District of Columbia; Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, Queen Anne's, St. Mary's, Talbot, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Franklin County in Pennsylvania; Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Winchester Cities and Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Warren Counties in Virginia; and Berkeley, Hampshire, and Jefferson Counties in West Virginia.

Definitions of the four geographic regions of the country are noted below.

Northeast: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

South: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Midwest: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

West: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Area Total compensation Wages and salaries
12-month percent changes for period ended- 12-month percent changes for period ended-
March June Sep. Dec. March June Sep. Dec.

United States

2015

2.8 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.8 2.2 2.1 2.1

2016

1.8 2.4 2.3 2.2 2.0 2.6 2.4 2.3

2017

2.3 2.4 2.5 2.6 2.6 2.4 2.6 2.8

2018

2.8 2.9 2.9 3.0 2.9 2.9 3.1 3.1

2019

2.8 2.6 2.7 2.7 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0

Northeast

2015

4.0 2.1 2.0 1.9 4.4 2.2 2.1 2.0

2016

1.6 2.7 2.5 2.5 1.8 3.2 2.8 2.9

2017

2.3 2.7 2.8 2.6 2.2 2.8 3.0 2.7

2018

2.7 2.7 3.1 3.4 2.9 2.4 2.9 3.3

2019

3.3 3.2 3.0 3.1 3.1 3.7 3.3 3.5

Boston-Worcester-Providence

2015

3.6 3.0 3.0 2.2 3.9 3.0 3.6 2.5

2016

2.2 2.2 1.9 2.3 2.9 2.9 2.5 2.9

2017

2.6 2.7 3.0 2.4 3.0 2.9 2.8 2.2

2018

2.0 1.7 2.4 2.3 1.7 1.1 2.0 2.0

2019

2.5 2.7 2.7 3.5 2.4 3.0 2.9 3.9
Area Total compensation Wages and salaries
12-month percent changes for period ended- 12-month percent changes for period ended-
Dec. 2018 Sep. 2019 Dec. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2019 Dec. 2019

United States

3.0 2.7 2.7 3.1 3.0 3.0

Northeast

3.4 3.0 3.1 3.3 3.3 3.5

Boston-Worcester-Providence

2.3 2.7 3.5 2.0 2.9 3.9

New York-Newark

3.7 3.8 3.8 3.6 4.0 4.0

Philadelphia-Reading-Camden

1.9 1.7 2.3 2.0 1.8 2.5

South

2.6 2.5 2.5 2.7 2.8 2.8

Atlanta-Athens-Clarke County-Sandy Springs

2.0 3.3 3.1 2.2 3.9 3.8

Dallas-Fort Worth

2.3 2.3 2.6 2.0 3.0 3.4

Houston-The Woodlands

1.8 1.7 1.9 1.9 1.5 1.6

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Port St. Lucie

2.9 2.2 2.3 3.1 2.5 2.6

Washington-Baltimore-Arlington

2.6 2.4 2.8 2.6 2.4 2.9

Midwest

3.0 2.6 2.6 3.3 2.7 2.8

Chicago-Naperville

3.2 2.3 2.4 3.0 2.3 2.6

Detroit-Warren-Ann Arbor

2.6 2.8 2.9 2.7 3.0 3.7

Minneapolis-St. Paul

5.0 3.1 2.5 5.2 2.8 2.2

West

3.2 2.8 2.7 3.7 3.1 3.0

Los Angeles-Long Beach

3.0 3.7 3.4 3.7 4.2 4.0

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

3.8 3.6 3.3 4.1 4.0 3.7

San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland

3.6 2.4 2.6 3.8 2.9 3.2

Seattle-Tacoma

0.6 2.4 1.4 3.7 2.4 1.3

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 21:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:58pAKORN : ICSID Releases 2019 Caseload Statistics
PU
04:58pNAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
04:58pSALIENT MIDSTREAM & MLP FUND : Announces First Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.171 Per Share and Net Asset as of January 31, 2020
PU
04:58pCREATIVE LEARNING CORP : Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Shareholder Director Nominations, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:58pAVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
04:58pAZUL S A : CVM 358 - January (Portuguese only)
PU
04:58pSAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:57pZOETIS : Acquires Ethos Diagnostic Science
DJ
04:56pDROPCAR, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pPUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : 'No concrete proposition' from U.S. to back Huawei rival Ericsson - Swedish minister
2TOTAL : TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
3NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
4Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
5ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Reports 4Q Profit, Bump in Net Revenue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group