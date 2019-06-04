Oral Health Needs in Tennessee Deserve Attention

Low-income Tennesseans often struggle to find and afford good oral care.
Community partners all over the state are coming together for a week in
June to draw attention to this problem and help Tennesseans get back
their healthy smiles. Governor Bill Lee, in conjunction with the Tennessee
Charitable Care Network, has proclaimed June 10-14, 2019, Tennessee
Oral Health Smile Power Week.
Smile Power Week was created to promote healthy smiles across Tennessee
during National Smile Month, but many Tennesseans aren’t smiling.
According to research by the American Dental Association, 45% of
low-income adults say they avoid smiling, and 68% of them sometimes find
life in general less satisfying due to the condition of their mouths and
teeth.
Many simply aren’t able to afford a dental visit. An overwhelming
majority (86%) of low-income adults cite cost as the main reason they
haven’t been to the dentist. Tennessee is one of only three states in
the nation whose Medicaid program does not provide dental benefits, and
those who rely on Medicaid for care often need help.
Smile Power Week educates Tennesseans about the importance of oral
health, and it’s an opportunity to showcase the important work being
done in communities across the state by free and charitable clinics. The
clinics provide help and education about good oral health habits, which
leads to less pain, healthier smiles and improved lives for many
Tennesseans.
“Because there remains an overall need for dental services for people of
all ages, we are grateful to Delta Dental of Tennessee and its Smile180
Foundation for their generous support of our state’s free and charitable
clinics,” said Mary Kiger, Executive Director, Tennessee Charitable Care
Network. “These clinics are dramatically improving the lives of patients
by relieving their pain and often restoring function to the mouth.”
During Smile Power Week, celebrations and educational events will take
place in dental clinics from Bristol to Memphis, and Marshall Molar,
Delta Dental of Tennessee’s Official Ambassador of Smiles, will be
visiting patients at children’s hospitals in Memphis, Jackson,
Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Johnson City, along with other
events.
“We are excited to help launch the fourth annual Smile Power Week in
Tennessee on June 10,” said Dr. Phil Wenk, President and CEO of Delta
Dental of Tennessee. “Last year, Tennessee’s charitable dental clinics
provided more than 34,600 procedures to Tennesseans who would have
otherwise not received care. We know that the power of smiling changes
lives, and we are proud to partner with dental clinics to help their
communities smile.”
Delta Dental of Tennessee
Delta Dental of Tennessee is the
state’s largest independent dental benefits carrier with more than 1.2
million lives covered. As part of the Delta Dental Plans Association,
Delta Dental of Tennessee members have access to the largest dental
network in the nation with more than 154,000 providers serving more than
332,000 locations. With the simple mission of ensuring healthy smiles,
Delta Dental of Tennessee works hard to help members of the communities
it serves. Along with its corporate foundation, Smile180, Delta Dental
of Tennessee donated $5.2 million to over 120 organizations in 2018, and
employees shared 2,378 volunteer hours in the community.
The Tennessee Charitable Care Network (TCCN) has a mission to
provide support, education, and representation for non-profit
organizations that provide charitable health care services to
low-income, uninsured, and underserved Tennesseans. Established in 2014,
TCCN ensures that Tennessee’s charitable clinics are equipped to
effectively respond to the health care needs of vulnerable populations
now and into the future. Faced with common challenges, such as the
changing healthcare landscape, limited financial resources, reliance on
volunteers versus full-time staff, and a lack of training resources, key
leaders within the state’s charitable clinics identified the need for a
statewide membership association. TCCN was initiated by these leaders to
provide a collective voice for charitable clinics, along with the
resources and expertise needed to tackle shared challenges in an
effective and efficient way. The leadership and collaboration provided
by TCCN ensure that charitable clinics can successfully meet patient
needs while navigating the changing environment, improving systems and
quality, and developing services tailored to the unique needs and assets
of each community.
