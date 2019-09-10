Oranco, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Fenyang City, China, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oranco, Inc. ("Oranco" or the "Company") (OTC: ORNC), a company engaged in marketing and wholesale of self-branded liquors and wines in China, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.



Mr. Peng Yang, President of Oranco, Inc., commented, “We maintained our business growth for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 under an uncertain global business environment with significant RMB devaluation. We once again delivered on all of our financial expectations while generating RMB104.27 million in revenue with a 70.2% gross margin, demonstrating our ongoing focus on optimizing our business strategies. We believe the overall business environment has been optimistic due to the continuous economic growth evidenced by the significant growth of Chinese nominal gross domestic product. Moving forward, Oranco will be able to take advantage of the Chinese liquor market based on our business success. We look forward to supplying the growing alcoholic beverage demand in China.”

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights

For the Year Ended June 30, (RMB & USD millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 % Change RMB USD RMB RMB Revenues 104.27 15.19 101.76 2.5 % Fenjiu liquor products 96.61 14.07 86.36 11.9 % Imported wine products 7.66 1.12 15.40 -50.3 % Gross profit 73.20 10.66 73.96 -1.0 % Gross margin 70.2 % 70.2 % 72.7 % -2.5 pp* Income from operations 59.25 8.64 61.37 -3.5 % Net income 39.98 5.82 44.67 -10.5 %

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenue increased by 2.5% to RMB 104.27 million (USD 15.19 million), from RMB 101.76 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

Gross profit decreased by 1.0% to RMB 73.20 million (USD 10.66 million), from RMB 73.96 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

Gross margin decreased by 2.5 percentage points to 70.2% from 72.7% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

Net income was RMB 39.98 million (USD 5.82 million), or RMB 0.95 (USD 0.14) basic and diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB 44.67 million, or RMB 1.06 basic and diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 increased by RMB 2.51 million, or 2.5%, to RMB 104.27 million (USD 15.19 million) from RMB 101.76 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was due to the increase in sales of Fenjiu liquor, partially offset by the decrease in sales of imported wine products.

For the Year Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (RMB millions) Revenue Cost of Sales Gross Margin Revenue Cost of Sales Gross Margin Fenjiu liquor products



96.61 28.89 70.1 % 86.36 23.25 73.1 % Imported wine products 7.66 2.18 71.5 % 15.40 4.55 70.5 % Total 104.27 31.07 70.2 % 101.76 27.80 72.7 %

Revenue from the Fenjiu liquor business increased by RMB 10.25 million, or 11.9%, to RMB 96.61 million (USD 14.07 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 86.36 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume of our Fenjiu liquor.

Revenue from the imported wine business decreased by RMB 7.74 million, or 50.3%, to RMB 7.66 million (USD 1.12 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 15.40 million for the same period of last year. The decrease reflects the Company’s decision to adopt a strategy to focus on selling products with relatively higher profit margins and to reduce selling products with relatively lower profit margins. The proportion to the sales on these products was different for the years ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Gross profit and gross margin

The total cost of sales increased by RMB 3.27 million, or 11.8%, to RMB 31.07 million (USD 4.53 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 27.80 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit decreased by RMB 0.76 million, or 1.0%, to RMB 73.20 million (USD 10.66 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 73.96 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin decreased by 2.5 percentage points to 70.2% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to 72.7% for the same period of last year.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, gross margins for our Fenjiu liquor business and imported wine business were 70.1% and 71.5%, respectively. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, gross margins for the Fenjiu liquor business and imported wine business were 73.1% and 70.5%, respectively.

Income from Operations

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by RMB 1.55 million, or 28.3%, to RMB 3.93 million (USD 0.57 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 5.48 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in selling and distribution expenses was primarily due to decreased packaging and advertising expenses during the year ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period of 2018.

Administrative expenses increased by RMB 2.91 million, or 40.9%, to RMB 10.02 million (USD 1.46 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 7.11 million for the same period of last year. The increase in administrative expenses was primarily due to salaries, foreign exchange differences, investor relationship expenses, and regulatory fees.

Income from operations decreased by RMB 2.12 million, or 3.5%, to RMB 59.25 million (USD 8.63 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 61.37 million for the same period of last year.

Net income

Net income decreased by RMB 4.69 million, or 10.5%, to RMB 39.98 million (USD 5.82 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 44.67 million for the same period of last year. After deduction of non-controlling interest, net income attributable to shareholders for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was RMB 39.98 million (USD 5.82 million), or RMB 0.95 (USD 0.14) per basic and diluted earnings share. This compared to net income attributable to shareholders of RMB 43.31 million, RMB 1.06 per basic and diluted earnings share, for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB 53.16 million (USD 7.74 million), compared to RMB 26.50 million as of June 30, 2018. Cash provided by operating activities was RMB 29.78 million (USD 4.34 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB 47.29 million for the same period of last year. Cash used in investing activities was RMB 5,066,081 (USD 737,958) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to cash provided by investing activities of RMB 5,408 for the same period of last year. Cash provided by financing activities was RMB 1.95 million (USD 0.28 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to cash used in financing activities of RMB 27.4 million for the same period of last year.

About Oranco, Inc.

Headquartered in Fenyang City, China, Oranco, Inc. (OTC: ORNC), is engaged in the alcohol marketing and wholesale business in China. We currently focus our business on the sale of self-branded Fenjiu liquor and imported wines. Our goal is to promote premium alcoholic beverages to China’s population. We aim to achieve this goal by catering to the ever-evolving tastes in alcohol through our creative marketing strategies and innovative product designs that target different age groups in China. Oranco, Inc. has developed various innovative products, such as its “Dagangjiu (translated as “Big Jar Liquor”), and is effective in capturing the attention of different age groups of Chinese consumers. We are constantly renovating traditional Chinese culture to attract various age and cultural groups in China.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Email: Oranco@surerich-invest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ORANCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)

June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 ASSETS: RMB RMB US$ Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 26,504,962 53,163,966 7,744,205 Inventories 7,346,549 6,900,988 1,005,242 Trade receivables 33,933,857 32,053,899 4,669,177 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 33,249,590 45,610,523 6,643,922 Prepaid land lease and other lease 109,680 547,180 79,706 101,144,638 138,276,556 20,142,252 Non-current assets Investment - 1,000,000 145,666 Property, plant and equipment 3,296,146 3,124,224 455,095 Prepaid land lease and other lease 4,909,420 9,362,240 1,363,764 8,205,566 13,486,464 1,964,525 Total assets 109,350,204 151,763,020 22,106,777 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 44,636 247,685 36,079 Receipts in advance, accruals and other payables 5,140,025 5,698,168 830,032 Amount due to Director 96,231,368 13,392,777 1,950,878 Current tax liabilities 2,928,207 3,406,187 496,167 Bank borrowings - 2,250,000 327,749 104,344,236 24,994,817 3,640,905 Non-Current liabilities Amount due to Director - 81,781,805 11,912,863 104,344,236 106,776,622 15,553,768 Shareholders’ equity Number of authorized shares with par value US$0.001 100,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 Number of issued and outstanding shares 98,191,480 41,948,748 41,948,748 Number of fully paid shares to be issued 321,296,000 - - Share capital 638,708 2,765,228 402,801 Fully paid shares to be issued 2,126,520 - - Retained earnings 2,240,740 42,221,170 6,150,208 Total shareholders’ equity 5,005,968 44,986,398 6,553,009 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 109,350,204 151,763,020 22,106,777

ORANCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)

Year ended

June 30,

2018 Year ended

June 30,

2019 RMB RMB US$ Revenue 101,759,660 104,270,083 15,188,650 101,759,660 104,270,083 15,188,650 Cost of sales 27,800,667 31,073,778 4,526,406 Selling and distribution expenses 5,477,457 3,928,466 572,246 Administrative expenses 7,109,937 10,018,732 1,459,393 40,388,061 45,020,976 6,558,045 Other income 155,700 133,321 19,420 Interest and other financial charges 1,759,325 73,925 10,768 Income before income taxes 59,767,974 59,308,503 8,639,257 Income taxes 15,095,681 19,328,073 2,815,451 Net Income 44,672,293 39,980,430 5,823,806 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 43,313,447 39,980,430 5,823,806 Former non-controlling interests 1,358,846 - - 44,672,293 39,980,430 5,823,806 Earnings per share: Basic and diluted earnings per share 1.06 0.95 0.14

ORANCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)