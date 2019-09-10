Oranco, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
0
09/10/2019 | 04:31pm EDT
Fenyang City, China, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oranco, Inc. ("Oranco" or the "Company") (OTC: ORNC), a company engaged in marketing and wholesale of self-branded liquors and wines in China, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
Mr. Peng Yang, President of Oranco, Inc., commented, “We maintained our business growth for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 under an uncertain global business environment with significant RMB devaluation. We once again delivered on all of our financial expectations while generating RMB104.27 million in revenue with a 70.2% gross margin, demonstrating our ongoing focus on optimizing our business strategies. We believe the overall business environment has been optimistic due to the continuous economic growth evidenced by the significant growth of Chinese nominal gross domestic product. Moving forward, Oranco will be able to take advantage of the Chinese liquor market based on our business success. We look forward to supplying the growing alcoholic beverage demand in China.”
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights
For the Year Ended June 30,
(RMB & USD millions, except per share data)
2019
2018
% Change
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
Revenues
104.27
15.19
101.76
2.5
%
Fenjiu liquor products
96.61
14.07
86.36
11.9
%
Imported wine products
7.66
1.12
15.40
-50.3
%
Gross profit
73.20
10.66
73.96
-1.0
%
Gross margin
70.2
%
70.2
%
72.7
%
-2.5 pp*
Income from operations
59.25
8.64
61.37
-3.5
%
Net income
39.98
5.82
44.67
-10.5
%
*Notes: pp represents percentage points
Revenue increased by 2.5% to RMB 104.27 million (USD 15.19 million), from RMB 101.76 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
Gross profit decreased by 1.0% to RMB 73.20 million (USD 10.66 million), from RMB 73.96 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
Gross margin decreased by 2.5 percentage points to 70.2% from 72.7% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
Net income was RMB 39.98 million (USD 5.82 million), or RMB 0.95 (USD 0.14) basic and diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB 44.67 million, or RMB 1.06 basic and diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
Revenue
Revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 increased by RMB 2.51 million, or 2.5%, to RMB 104.27 million (USD 15.19 million) from RMB 101.76 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was due to the increase in sales of Fenjiu liquor, partially offset by the decrease in sales of imported wine products.
For the Year Ended June 30,
2019
2018
(RMB millions)
Revenue
Cost of Sales
Gross Margin
Revenue
Cost of Sales
Gross Margin
Fenjiu liquor products
96.61
28.89
70.1
%
86.36
23.25
73.1
%
Imported wine products
7.66
2.18
71.5
%
15.40
4.55
70.5
%
Total
104.27
31.07
70.2
%
101.76
27.80
72.7
%
Revenue from the Fenjiu liquor business increased by RMB 10.25 million, or 11.9%, to RMB 96.61 million (USD 14.07 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 86.36 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume of our Fenjiu liquor.
Revenue from the imported wine business decreased by RMB 7.74 million, or 50.3%, to RMB 7.66 million (USD 1.12 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 15.40 million for the same period of last year. The decrease reflects the Company’s decision to adopt a strategy to focus on selling products with relatively higher profit margins and to reduce selling products with relatively lower profit margins. The proportion to the sales on these products was different for the years ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
Gross profit and gross margin
The total cost of sales increased by RMB 3.27 million, or 11.8%, to RMB 31.07 million (USD 4.53 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 27.80 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit decreased by RMB 0.76 million, or 1.0%, to RMB 73.20 million (USD 10.66 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 73.96 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin decreased by 2.5 percentage points to 70.2% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to 72.7% for the same period of last year.
For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, gross margins for our Fenjiu liquor business and imported wine business were 70.1% and 71.5%, respectively. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, gross margins for the Fenjiu liquor business and imported wine business were 73.1% and 70.5%, respectively.
Income from Operations
Selling and distribution expenses decreased by RMB 1.55 million, or 28.3%, to RMB 3.93 million (USD 0.57 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 5.48 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in selling and distribution expenses was primarily due to decreased packaging and advertising expenses during the year ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period of 2018.
Administrative expenses increased by RMB 2.91 million, or 40.9%, to RMB 10.02 million (USD 1.46 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 7.11 million for the same period of last year. The increase in administrative expenses was primarily due to salaries, foreign exchange differences, investor relationship expenses, and regulatory fees.
Income from operations decreased by RMB 2.12 million, or 3.5%, to RMB 59.25 million (USD 8.63 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 61.37 million for the same period of last year.
Net income
Net income decreased by RMB 4.69 million, or 10.5%, to RMB 39.98 million (USD 5.82 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 44.67 million for the same period of last year. After deduction of non-controlling interest, net income attributable to shareholders for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was RMB 39.98 million (USD 5.82 million), or RMB 0.95 (USD 0.14) per basic and diluted earnings share. This compared to net income attributable to shareholders of RMB 43.31 million, RMB 1.06 per basic and diluted earnings share, for the same period of last year.
Financial Condition
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB 53.16 million (USD 7.74 million), compared to RMB 26.50 million as of June 30, 2018. Cash provided by operating activities was RMB 29.78 million (USD 4.34 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB 47.29 million for the same period of last year. Cash used in investing activities was RMB 5,066,081 (USD 737,958) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to cash provided by investing activities of RMB 5,408 for the same period of last year. Cash provided by financing activities was RMB 1.95 million (USD 0.28 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to cash used in financing activities of RMB 27.4 million for the same period of last year.
About Oranco, Inc.
Headquartered in Fenyang City, China, Oranco, Inc. (OTC: ORNC), is engaged in the alcohol marketing and wholesale business in China. We currently focus our business on the sale of self-branded Fenjiu liquor and imported wines. Our goal is to promote premium alcoholic beverages to China’s population. We aim to achieve this goal by catering to the ever-evolving tastes in alcohol through our creative marketing strategies and innovative product designs that target different age groups in China. Oranco, Inc. has developed various innovative products, such as its “Dagangjiu (translated as “Big Jar Liquor”), and is effective in capturing the attention of different age groups of Chinese consumers. We are constantly renovating traditional Chinese culture to attract various age and cultural groups in China.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains information about the Company’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ORANCO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
ASSETS:
RMB
RMB
US$
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
26,504,962
53,163,966
7,744,205
Inventories
7,346,549
6,900,988
1,005,242
Trade receivables
33,933,857
32,053,899
4,669,177
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
33,249,590
45,610,523
6,643,922
Prepaid land lease and other lease
109,680
547,180
79,706
101,144,638
138,276,556
20,142,252
Non-current assets
Investment
-
1,000,000
145,666
Property, plant and equipment
3,296,146
3,124,224
455,095
Prepaid land lease and other lease
4,909,420
9,362,240
1,363,764
8,205,566
13,486,464
1,964,525
Total assets
109,350,204
151,763,020
22,106,777
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade payables
44,636
247,685
36,079
Receipts in advance, accruals and other payables
5,140,025
5,698,168
830,032
Amount due to Director
96,231,368
13,392,777
1,950,878
Current tax liabilities
2,928,207
3,406,187
496,167
Bank borrowings
-
2,250,000
327,749
104,344,236
24,994,817
3,640,905
Non-Current liabilities
Amount due to Director
-
81,781,805
11,912,863
104,344,236
106,776,622
15,553,768
Shareholders’ equity
Number of authorized shares with par value US$0.001
100,000,000
50,000,000
50,000,000
Number of issued and outstanding shares
98,191,480
41,948,748
41,948,748
Number of fully paid shares to be issued
321,296,000
-
-
Share capital
638,708
2,765,228
402,801
Fully paid shares to be issued
2,126,520
-
-
Retained earnings
2,240,740
42,221,170
6,150,208
Total shareholders’ equity
5,005,968
44,986,398
6,553,009
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
109,350,204
151,763,020
22,106,777
ORANCO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
Year ended June 30, 2018
Year ended June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenue
101,759,660
104,270,083
15,188,650
101,759,660
104,270,083
15,188,650
Cost of sales
27,800,667
31,073,778
4,526,406
Selling and distribution expenses
5,477,457
3,928,466
572,246
Administrative expenses
7,109,937
10,018,732
1,459,393
40,388,061
45,020,976
6,558,045
Other income
155,700
133,321
19,420
Interest and other financial charges
1,759,325
73,925
10,768
Income before income taxes
59,767,974
59,308,503
8,639,257
Income taxes
15,095,681
19,328,073
2,815,451
Net Income
44,672,293
39,980,430
5,823,806
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
43,313,447
39,980,430
5,823,806
Former non-controlling interests
1,358,846
-
-
44,672,293
39,980,430
5,823,806
Earnings per share:
Basic and diluted earnings per share
1.06
0.95
0.14
ORANCO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
Year ended
Year ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities
Net income
44,672,293
39,980,430
5,823,806
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
335,005
347,684
50,646
Changes in working capital:
Inventories
1,251,161
445,561
64,903
Trade receivables
13,583,343
1,879,958
273,847
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
(13,659,564
)
(12,360,934
)
(1,800,573
)
Trade payables
(73,479
)
203,049
29,577
Receipts in advance, accruals and other payables
305,431
(141,857
)
(20,664
)
Current tax liabilities
300,928
477,980
69,626
Amount due to Director
577,029
(1,056,786
)
153,938
Cash generated from operating activities
47,292,147
29,775,085
4,337,230
Investing activities
Cash acquired on merger
406,713
-
-
Payments for acquisition of property, plant, equipment and other lease
(401,305
)
(5,066,081
)
(737,958
)
Cash generated from / (used in) investing activities
5,408
(5,066,081
)
(737,958
)
Financing activities
Acquisition of additional interest in subsidiary
(400,000
)
(300,000
)
(43,700
)
Repayment of bank borrowings
(27,400,000
)
-
-
Proceeds of bank borrowings
-
2,250,000
327,749
Cash (used in) / generated from financing activities