Oranco, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

09/10/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Fenyang City, China, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oranco, Inc. ("Oranco" or the "Company") (OTC: ORNC), a company engaged in marketing and wholesale of self-branded liquors and wines in China, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

Mr. Peng Yang, President of Oranco, Inc., commented, “We maintained our business growth for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 under an uncertain global business environment with significant RMB devaluation. We once again delivered on all of our financial expectations while generating RMB104.27 million in revenue with a 70.2% gross margin, demonstrating our ongoing focus on optimizing our business strategies. We believe the overall business environment has been optimistic due to the continuous economic growth evidenced by the significant growth of Chinese nominal gross domestic product. Moving forward, Oranco will be able to take advantage of the Chinese liquor market based on our business success. We look forward to supplying the growing alcoholic beverage demand in China.”

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights

  For the Year Ended June 30, 
(RMB & USD millions, except per share data) 2019  2018  % Change
  RMBUSD RMB RMB 
Revenues 104.27 15.19  101.76  2.5% 
Fenjiu liquor products 96.61 14.07  86.36  11.9% 
Imported wine products 7.66 1.12  15.40  -50.3% 
Gross profit 73.20 10.66  73.96  -1.0% 
Gross margin 70.2%70.2% 72.7% -2.5 pp* 
Income from operations 59.25 8.64  61.37  -3.5% 
Net income 39.98 5.82  44.67  -10.5% 

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

  • Revenue increased by 2.5% to RMB 104.27 million (USD 15.19 million), from RMB 101.76 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
  • Gross profit decreased by 1.0% to RMB 73.20 million (USD 10.66 million), from RMB 73.96 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
  • Gross margin decreased by 2.5 percentage points to 70.2% from 72.7% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
  • Net income was RMB 39.98 million (USD 5.82 million), or RMB 0.95 (USD 0.14) basic and diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB 44.67 million, or RMB 1.06 basic and diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 increased by RMB 2.51 million, or 2.5%, to RMB 104.27 million (USD 15.19 million) from RMB 101.76 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was due to the increase in sales of Fenjiu liquor, partially offset by the decrease in sales of imported wine products.

  For the Year Ended June 30,
  2019  2018 
(RMB millions) Revenue Cost of Sales Gross Margin Revenue Cost of Sales Gross Margin
Fenjiu liquor products

 		 96.61 28.89 70.1% 86.36 23.25 73.1%
Imported wine products 7.66 2.18 71.5% 15.40 4.55 70.5%
Total 104.27 31.07 70.2% 101.76 27.80 72.7%

Revenue from the Fenjiu liquor business increased by RMB 10.25 million, or 11.9%, to RMB 96.61 million (USD 14.07 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 86.36 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume of our Fenjiu liquor.

Revenue from the imported wine business decreased by RMB 7.74 million, or 50.3%, to RMB 7.66 million (USD 1.12 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 15.40 million for the same period of last year. The decrease reflects the Company’s decision to adopt a strategy to focus on selling products with relatively higher profit margins and to reduce selling products with relatively lower profit margins. The proportion to the sales on these products was different for the years ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Gross profit and gross margin

The total cost of sales increased by RMB 3.27 million, or 11.8%, to RMB 31.07 million (USD 4.53 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 27.80 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit decreased by RMB 0.76 million, or 1.0%, to RMB 73.20 million (USD 10.66 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 73.96 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin decreased by 2.5 percentage points to 70.2% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to 72.7% for the same period of last year.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, gross margins for our Fenjiu liquor business and imported wine business were 70.1% and 71.5%, respectively. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, gross margins for the Fenjiu liquor business and imported wine business were 73.1% and 70.5%, respectively.

Income from Operations

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by RMB 1.55 million, or 28.3%, to RMB 3.93 million (USD 0.57 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 5.48 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in selling and distribution expenses was primarily due to decreased packaging and advertising expenses during the year ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period of 2018.

Administrative expenses increased by RMB 2.91 million, or 40.9%, to RMB 10.02 million (USD 1.46 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 7.11 million for the same period of last year. The increase in administrative expenses was primarily due to salaries, foreign exchange differences, investor relationship expenses, and regulatory fees.

Income from operations decreased by RMB 2.12 million, or 3.5%, to RMB 59.25 million (USD 8.63 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 61.37 million for the same period of last year.

Net income

Net income decreased by RMB 4.69 million, or 10.5%, to RMB 39.98 million (USD 5.82 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 from RMB 44.67 million for the same period of last year. After deduction of non-controlling interest, net income attributable to shareholders for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was RMB 39.98 million (USD 5.82 million), or RMB 0.95 (USD 0.14) per basic and diluted earnings share. This compared to net income attributable to shareholders of RMB 43.31 million, RMB 1.06 per basic and diluted earnings share, for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB 53.16 million (USD 7.74 million), compared to RMB 26.50 million as of June 30, 2018. Cash provided by operating activities was RMB 29.78 million (USD 4.34 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB 47.29 million for the same period of last year. Cash used in investing activities was RMB 5,066,081 (USD 737,958) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to cash provided by investing activities of RMB 5,408 for the same period of last year. Cash provided by financing activities was RMB 1.95 million (USD 0.28 million) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to cash used in financing activities of RMB 27.4 million for the same period of last year.

About Oranco, Inc.

Headquartered in Fenyang City, China, Oranco, Inc. (OTC: ORNC), is engaged in the alcohol marketing and wholesale business in China. We currently focus our business on the sale of self-branded Fenjiu liquor and imported wines. Our goal is to promote premium alcoholic beverages to China’s population. We aim to achieve this goal by catering to the ever-evolving tastes in alcohol through our creative marketing strategies and innovative product designs that target different age groups in China. Oranco, Inc. has developed various innovative products, such as its “Dagangjiu (translated as “Big Jar Liquor”), and is effective in capturing the attention of different age groups of Chinese consumers. We are constantly renovating traditional Chinese culture to attract various age and cultural groups in China.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Email: Oranco@surerich-invest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ORANCO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)

  June 30,
2018		  June 30,
2019		 
ASSETS: RMB  RMB  US$ 
Current assets         
Cash and cash equivalents  26,504,962   53,163,966   7,744,205 
Inventories  7,346,549   6,900,988   1,005,242 
Trade receivables  33,933,857   32,053,899   4,669,177 
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables  33,249,590   45,610,523   6,643,922 
Prepaid land lease and other lease  109,680   547,180   79,706 
   101,144,638   138,276,556   20,142,252 
             
Non-current assets            
Investment  -   1,000,000   145,666 
Property, plant and equipment  3,296,146   3,124,224   455,095 
Prepaid land lease and other lease  4,909,420   9,362,240   1,363,764 
   8,205,566   13,486,464   1,964,525 
Total assets  109,350,204   151,763,020   22,106,777 
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Trade payables  44,636   247,685   36,079 
Receipts in advance, accruals and other payables  5,140,025   5,698,168   830,032 
Amount due to Director  96,231,368   13,392,777   1,950,878 
Current tax liabilities  2,928,207   3,406,187   496,167 
Bank borrowings  -   2,250,000   327,749 
   104,344,236   24,994,817   3,640,905 
Non-Current liabilities            
Amount due to Director  -   81,781,805   11,912,863 
   104,344,236   106,776,622   15,553,768 
Shareholders’ equity            
             
Number of authorized shares with par value US$0.001  100,000,000   50,000,000   50,000,000 
Number of issued and outstanding shares  98,191,480   41,948,748   41,948,748 
Number of fully paid shares to be issued  321,296,000   -   - 
             
Share capital  638,708   2,765,228   402,801 
Fully paid shares to be issued  2,126,520   -   - 
Retained earnings  2,240,740   42,221,170   6,150,208 
Total shareholders’ equity  5,005,968   44,986,398   6,553,009 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity  109,350,204   151,763,020   22,106,777 

ORANCO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)

  Year ended
June 30,
2018		  Year ended
June 30,
2019		 
  RMB  RMB  US$ 
Revenue  101,759,660   104,270,083   15,188,650 
   101,759,660   104,270,083   15,188,650 
             
Cost of sales  27,800,667   31,073,778   4,526,406 
Selling and distribution expenses  5,477,457   3,928,466   572,246 
Administrative expenses  7,109,937   10,018,732   1,459,393 
   40,388,061   45,020,976   6,558,045 
             
Other income  155,700   133,321   19,420 
Interest and other financial charges  1,759,325   73,925   10,768 
Income before income taxes  59,767,974   59,308,503   8,639,257 
             
Income taxes  15,095,681   19,328,073   2,815,451 
Net Income  44,672,293   39,980,430   5,823,806 
             
Attributable to:            
Equity holders of the Company  43,313,447   39,980,430   5,823,806 
Former non-controlling interests  1,358,846   -   - 
   44,672,293   39,980,430   5,823,806 
             
Earnings per share:            
Basic and diluted earnings per share  1.06   0.95   0.14 

ORANCO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)

  Year ended  Year ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2018  2019 
  RMB  RMB  US$ 
Operating activities         
Net income  44,672,293   39,980,430   5,823,806 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated from operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization  335,005   347,684   50,646 
Changes in working capital:            
Inventories  1,251,161   445,561   64,903 
Trade receivables  13,583,343   1,879,958   273,847 
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables  (13,659,564)  (12,360,934)  (1,800,573)
Trade payables  (73,479)  203,049   29,577 
Receipts in advance, accruals and other payables  305,431   (141,857)  (20,664)
Current tax liabilities  300,928   477,980   69,626 
Amount due to Director  577,029   (1,056,786)  153,938 
Cash generated from operating activities  47,292,147   29,775,085   4,337,230 
             
Investing activities            
Cash acquired on merger  406,713   -   - 
Payments for acquisition of property, plant, equipment and other lease  (401,305)  (5,066,081)  (737,958)
Cash generated from / (used in) investing activities  5,408   (5,066,081)  (737,958)
             
Financing activities            
Acquisition of additional interest in subsidiary  (400,000)  (300,000)  (43,700)
Repayment of bank borrowings  (27,400,000)  -   - 
Proceeds of bank borrowings  -   2,250,000   327,749 
Cash (used in) / generated from financing activities  (27,400,000)  1,950,000   284,050 
             
Increase in cash and cash equivalents  19,897,555   26,659,004   3,883,322 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year  6,607,407   26,504,962   3,860,883 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year  26,504,962   53,163,966   7,744,205 
             
Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information            
Cash paid during the year for interest  (1,759,325)  (73,925)  (10,768)
Cash paid during the year for income taxes  (14,509,505)  (18,903,260)  (2,753,570)

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
