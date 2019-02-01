Orange Acquires SecureData to Increase Its International Reach and Expertise in Cybersecurity

Orange has announced today the acquisition of SecureData Group for an
undisclosed amount.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005125/en/
The UK-based company, SecureData, is the largest independent
cybersecurity service provider in the UK, the first market in Europe.
The company has a 25-year track record of providing integrated cyber
solutions designed to assess risks, detect threats, protect customer’s
IT assets and respond to security incidents. The company’s elite
consulting arm, SensePost, enjoys a worldwide reputation for its
expertise in cyber-criminality, security research and penetration
testing. The company recorded annual revenues of circa 50 million euros
in 2018 and has enjoyed consistent growth rates of approx. 20% since
2016.
With over 200 employees in the UK and South Africa and a well-respected
management-team, the company is well-positioned on the strategically-key
British and Anglophone cybersecurity market. By offering improved access
to this crucial market, SecureData constitutes an opportunity to expand
Orange’s capabilities, particularly in Europe.
Through additional technical cooperation, SecureData will help reinforce
Orange’s strategic position in cyberdefense by bringing a new source of
expertise and innovative technology. SecureData also boasts an advanced
cyber-SOC (Security Operations Center) in the UK that will reinforce
Orange Cyberdefense’s international reach by building upon the existing
network of nine cyber-SOCs dedicated to monitoring and responding to
security breaches on behalf of its customers.
By working alongside Orange Cyberdefense’s existing operations in France
and Belgium, SecureData will ensure its continued development by
leveraging access to Orange Business Services’ existing sales force and
its customer base of over 3000 multinational companies, and will benefit
from the carrier-grade CERT and threat intelligence team. The envisaged
organisation is designed to ensure continuity of SecureData’s commercial
and operational autonomy.
“We are very proud and happy to announce the acquisition
of SecureData, which will mark a major milestone in Orange’s development
in Europe’s cybersecurity market. SecureData, just like Orange
Cyberdefense, has successfully made the transition toward Managed
Security Services, and shares the same passion for Cyber. We will
progressively co-build together the operational and commercial
synergies, with the patronage and experience of Michel Van Den Berghe,
CEO of Orange Cyberdefense. Cybersecurity has become a critical element
for both large and small companies as they evolve in an increasing
digital-reliant world. We are convinced that the combined expertise of
Orange Cyberdefense and SecureData will provide a powerful resource for
our customers in ensuring the protection of their valuable data.”
said Hugues Foulon, Executive Director of Strategy and Cybersecurity
activities at Orange.
Ian Brown, Executive Chairman at SecureData commented “We are both
thrilled and excited to be joining the Orange Cyberdefense family. Both
organisations share the same vision and aspiration for the cybersecurity
market, and have many complementary services and skills. By being
part of Orange we will be able to better serve the international needs
of many of our existing customers as well as providing enhanced cyber
services to Orange customers with the UK”.
