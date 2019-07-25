|
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Record Second Quarter Results
MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company")(OTCQX: OCBI), parent of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. (HVIA), today announced record net income of $2.8 million, or $0.63 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.50 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $1.5 million, or $0.39 per share, for the same period the prior year.
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 reflects nonrecurring items including a charge related to securities sales and reserve recovery on unfunded loan commitments with a net impact of $109,000 or $0.02 per share.
"I am extremely pleased with the record results Orange County Bancorp has achieved for the second quarter," said Michael Gilfeather, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These earnings are not the result of any single factor, but rather represent contributions from all segments of the organization across our business lines and geographic footprint. Loans and deposits, the bank's core operations, continue to show significant, but measured growth, without pursuing higher risk loans or higher cost deposits. Our ongoing investments into Rockland and Westchester counties continue to significantly contribute to our profitable growth, and we are pleased to report the exploration of new markets for expansion will remain a key initiative within the Company's strategy. Our Trust and Asset Management businesses also performed well, leading to a meaningful increase in fee and non-interest related income. And our newest initiative, Private Banking, continues to grow, helping both clients and the Company better leverage the capabilities of our organization.
These results reflect the impact of the strategic plan we put in place several years ago, but would not have been possible had we not identified and built upon Orange's core competencies. None of those is more important than knowing our clients and delivering the highest quality solutions and services. I thank our clients for their trust, our employees for their hard work, and our shareholders for their continued patience and support."
Income Statement Summary
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $1.9 million, or 21.7%, to $10.6 million, compared with the same period in 2018. The increase is primarily the result of a $128.2 million, or 13.4%, increase in average interest earning assets, and 27 basis point increase in net interest margin. The increase in average interest earning assets is, in turn, due primarily to a $158.6 million, or 24.8%, increase in average loans. Net interest margin of 3.91% for the period represents a 27 basis point, or 7.4%, increase versus 3.64% for the same period last year. Continued robust asset growth and a higher yielding asset mix more than offset an increase in funding costs due to higher short-term interest rates. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 0.64%, compared to 0.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 27 basis points, or 73%. The Company continued to see strong growth in non-interest bearing deposit accounts, with an increase of $55 million, or 24.7%, to $277.5 million in average Demand Deposit Accounts (DDA) versus the year ago quarter.
The bank's provision for loan losses was $420 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $600 thousand the prior quarter, and $745 thousand for the same period in 2018. Loans classified as substandard or doubtful decreased $234 thousand, or 1.6%, to $14.6 million as of June 30, 2019, from $14.9 million at the end of Q1, and $1.3 million, or 7.7%, from $15.9 million the same period last year. Non-accrual loans, as a percent of total loans, was 0.20% as of June 30, 2019, a slight decrease from the prior quarter, but down significantly from 0.32% the same quarter last year.
Non-interest income increased $114 thousand, to $2.3 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 versus the prior quarter, and $51 thousand on a year-over-year basis. These increases are primarily due to an increase in investment advisory fees from the Company's HVIA subsidiary, as well as an increase in trust income. These increases were partially offset by realized losses on securities sales during the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019. The Company recorded no such losses in the same quarter last year.
Non-interest expense fell $47 thousand to $9.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 versus the prior quarter, and rose $612 thousand compared to the same period in 2018. The year-over-year increase was due primarily to a $599 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits resulting from additional staffing and anticipated cost increases. Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was also favorably impacted by a $200 thousand reserve recovery on unfunded commitments mentioned above.
The Company's effective income tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 20.4%. This compares with 19.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and 18.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total balance sheet assets increased $161 million, or 15.3%, to $1.21 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2018. This was primarily due to increases of $167.5 million in loans and $30.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a $36.3 million decrease in the value of investment securities. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is primarily due to increases in deposits, while the $167.5 million increase in loans was the result of $241.1 million of new loan originations and purchases, partially offset by $73.6 million of net amortization and repayments on the remaining portfolio. Net loan purchases during the same period totaled $34.4 million.
Total liabilities increased $134.2 million to $1.09 billion during the quarter, from $959 million at June 30, 2018. This was primarily due to a $143.7 million increase in total deposits partially offset by a $10 million reduction in FHLB advances.
Total shareholders' equity increased $26.9 million, or 30.3%, to $115.8 million at June 30, 2019 from $88.9 million at June 30, 2018. This increase is primarily due to net proceeds from a $16.1 million private securities offering completed October 31, 2018, with the remainder from a $6.4 million increase in retained earnings and $4.5 million improvement in the market value of securities available for sale.
At June 30, 2019, the Company's book value per share and tangible book value per share were $25.85 and $24.12, respectively, compared to $22.67 and $20.62, respectively, at June 30, 2018. This represents increases of 14% and 17%, respectively. At June 30, 2019, the Bank also exceeded the "well capitalized" thresholds under applicable regulatory guidelines.
Asset Quality Summary
The Company's non-performing loans decreased modestly to $1.63 million or 0.20% of total loans as of June 30, 2019, from $1.67 million or 0.22% of total loans as of March 31, 2019. Given the growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter, the relative decline in non-performing loans was more meaningful on a year-over-year basis, declining from $2.1 million or 0.32% of total loans as of June 30, 2018.
Loans classified as substandard or doubtful decreased $234 thousand, or 1.6%, to $14.6 million at June 30, 2019, from $14.9 million at March 31, 2019, and decreased $1.2 million, or 7.7%, from $15.9 million at June 30, 2018. Watch rated loans declined $5.8 million, or 55.0%, to $4.7 million at June 30, 2019 from $10.5 million at June 30, 2018. The decline in watch rated loans was primarily attributable to risk rating upgrades of borrowers demonstrating improved operating trends and credit metrics, and to a lesser extent, refinance activity of loans in this rating category. Delinquencies continued to improve, declining to $2.2 million or 0.27% of total loans at June 30, 2019, from $3.6 million or 0.47% of total loans at March 31, 2019, and $4.6 million or 0.70% of total loans at June 30, 2018.
At June 30, 2019, the Company's allowance for loan losses was 1.43% of total loans outstanding, a decrease from 1.48% at March 31, 2018. Notwithstanding net loan growth during the quarter, the continued improvement in historical loss rate assumptions and the underlying performance of the loan portfolio contributed to the reduction in this allowance ratio.
About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago and has grown through conservative banking practices, innovation and commitment to its community and business cliental to more than $1 billion in Total Assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has added branches in Rockland and Westchester Counties. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012. For more information, visit orangebanktrust.com or hviaonline.com.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2019
2018
2018
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 80,884
$ 18,374
$ 50,877
Investment securities - available-for-sale
252,843
258,058
289,219
Loans
823,740
737,076
656,227
Allowance for loan losses
(11,847)
(10,663)
(9,582)
Loans, net
811,892
726,413
646,646
Premises and equipment
14,583
13,934
14,049
Other real estate owned
-
-
51
Accrued interest receivable
4,116
3,008
2,732
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
27,468
27,128
26,779
Goodwill
5,359
5,359
5,359
Intangible assets
2,392
2,535
2,678
Other assets
9,594
10,064
9,536
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,209,132
$ 1,064,873
$ 1,047,925
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing
$ 306,471
$ 240,432
$ 241,587
Interest bearing
766,043
664,576
687,220
Total deposits
1,072,514
905,008
928,806
FHLB advances
5,000
35,500
15,000
Note payable
3,028
3,057
3,085
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
12,772
12,768
12,154
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,093,315
956,333
959,045
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.50 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized;
4,533,304 and 4,533,304 issued; 4,481,122 and 4,501,125 outstanding
June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
2,255
2,266
1,973
Surplus
84,779
85,496
69,260
Undivided profits
34,464
30,956
28,005
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(4,768)
(8,986)
(9,307)
Treasury stock, at cost
(912)
(1,192)
(1,051)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
115,818
108,540
88,880
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,209,132
$ 1,064,873
$ 1,047,925
Book value per share
$ 25.85
$ 24.11
$ 22.67
Tangible book value per share
$ 24.12
$ 22.36
$ 20.62
Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$ 10,032
$ 7,629
$ 19,436
$ 14,507
Interest on investment securities:
Taxable
1,386
1,194
2,650
2,553
Tax exempt
153
401
385
811
Interest on Federal funds sold and other
203
112
354
293
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
11,775
9,336
22,825
18,164
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on savings and NOW accounts
801
341
1,291
638
Interest on time deposits
321
198
610
374
Interest on FHLB advances
37
67
115
134
Interest on note payable
46
46
91
93
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
1,205
653
2,107
1,238
NET INTEREST INCOME
10,569
8,682
20,718
16,926
Provision for loan losses
420
745
1,020
1,285
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
10,149
7,937
19,698
15,641
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
226
239
441
479
Trust income
854
756
1,687
1,552
Investment advisory income
1,134
1,081
2,256
2,159
Investment securities gains
(82)
-
(219)
-
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
180
178
340
341
Gain on the sale of other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
Other
31
38
65
52
TOTAL OTHER OPERATING INCOME
2,342
2,292
4,571
4,583
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries
3,470
3,165
7,003
6,253
Employee benefits
1,666
1,371
3,348
2,834
Occupancy expense
864
822
1,775
1,673
Professional fees
703
827
1,303
1,559
Directors' fees and expenses
285
243
541
485
Computer software expense
714
687
1,397
1,381
FDIC assessment
138
116
245
227
Advertising expenses
319
303
641
573
Advisor expenses related to trust income
207
192
418
381
Telephone expenses
112
114
224
242
Intangible amortization
71
71
143
143
Other
411
437
928
802
TOTAL OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
8,960
8,348
17,967
16,554
Income before income taxes
3,532
1,881
6,301
3,670
Provision for income taxes
719
341
1,263
761
NET INCOME
$ 2,812
$ 1,540
$ 5,038
$ 2,910
Earnings per share
$ 0.63
$ 0.39
$ 1.12
$ 0.74
Cash dividends declared per share
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
$ 0.40
$ 0.40
Weighted average shares outstanding
4,485,584
3,920,034
4,484,853
3,918,971
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Assets:
Loans Receivable
$ 798,098
$ 10,032
5.04%
$ 639,478
$ 7,629
4.78%
Investment securities
248,511
1,540
2.48%
290,136
1,595
2.20%
Other interest-earning assets
38,917
203
2.09%
27,671
112
1.63%
Total interest earning assets
1,085,526
11,775
4.35%
957,285
9,336
3.91%
Non-interest earning assets
68,090
68,287
Total assets
$ 1,153,616
$ 1,025,572
Liabilities and equity:
NOW accounts
$ 182,465
$ 46
0.10%
$ 151,903
$ 35
0.09%
Savings and money market accounts
463,023
755
0.65%
422,936
306
0.29%
Time deposits
92,997
321
1.39%
104,242
198
0.76%
Total interest-bearing deposits
738,484
1,123
0.61%
679,082
540
0.32%
FHLB Advances and other borrowings
13,109
82
2.52%
23,033
114
1.98%
Total interest bearing liabilities
751,593
1,205
0.64%
702,115
653
0.37%
Non-interest bearing deposits
277,475
222,488
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
12,472
12,136
Total liabilities
1,041,540
936,739
Total shareholders' equity
112,076
88,835
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,153,616
$ 1,025,574
Net interest income
$ 10,569
$ 8,682
Interest rate spread1
3.71%
3.54%
Net interest margin2
3.91%
3.64%
Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
144.4%
136.3%
Notes:
1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liablities
2Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Assets:
Loans Receivable
$ 778,912
$ 19,436
5.03%
$ 614,912
$ 14,507
4.76%
Investment securities
251,180
3,035
2.44%
293,582
3,364
2.31%
Other interest-earning assets
32,303
354
2.21%
37,609
293
1.57%
Total interest earning assets
1,062,395
22,825
4.33%
946,103
18,164
3.87%
Non-interest earning assets
68,546
68,199
Total assets
$ 1,130,941
$ 1,014,302
Liabilities and equity:
NOW accounts
$ 182,081
$ 89
0.10%
$ 152,468
$ 69
0.09%
Savings and money market accounts
442,206
1,202
0.55%
420,528
569
0.27%
Time deposits
95,014
610
1.29%
105,071
374
0.72%
Total interest-bearing deposits
719,301
1,901
0.53%
678,066
1,012
0.30%
FHLB Advances and other borrowings
16,300
206
2.55%
23,069
227
1.98%
Total interest bearing liabilities
735,601
2,107
0.58%
701,135
1,238
0.36%
Non-interest bearing deposits
271,667
210,705
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
13,088
12,663
Total liabilities
1,020,357
924,504
Total shareholders' equity
110,585
89,800
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,130,942
$ 1,014,303
Net interest income
$ 20,718
$ 16,926
Interest rate spread1
3.75%
3.52%
Net interest margin2
3.93%
3.61%
Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
144.4%
134.9%
Notes:
1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
2Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
As of
Condensed Balance Sheets
June 30,
2019
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 80,884
$ 48,994
$ 18,374
$ 48,980
$ 50,877
Total Investment Securities
252,843
252,879
258,058
284,277
289,219
Loans, net
811,892
765,885
726,413
673,898
646,646
Other Assets
63,513
63,684
62,028
62,728
61,183
Total Assets
$ 1,209,132
$ 1,131,443
$ 1,064,873
$ 1,069,883
$ 1,047,925
Total Deposits
$ 1,072,514
$ 995,417
$ 905,008
$ 949,777
$ 928,806
FHLB Advances & note payable
8,028
13,043
38,557
18,071
18,085
Other Liabilities
12,772
11,868
12,768
13,269
12,154
Total Liabilities
1,093,315
1,020,328
956,333
981,117
959,045
Total Shareholder Equity
115,818
111,115
108,540
88,766
88,880
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,209,132
$ 1,131,443
$ 1,064,873
$ 1,069,883
$ 1,047,925
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Condensed Income Statements
June 30,
2019
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Interest Income
$ 11,775
$ 11,050
$ 10,708
$ 9,827
$ 9,336
$ 22,825
$ 18,164
Interest Expense
1,205
902
818
731
653
2,107
1,238
Net Interest Income
10,569
10,149
9,890
9,097
8,682
20,718
16,926
Provision for Loan Loss
420
600
640
540
745
1,020
1,285
Noninterest Income
2,342
2,228
2,224
2,369
2,292
4,571
4,583
Noninterest Expense
8,960
9,007
8,455
8,435
8,348
17,967
16,554
Income before income tax expense
3,532
2,770
3,019
2,491
1,881
6,301
3,670
Income Tax Expense
719
543
404
463
341
1,263
761
Net income
$ 2,812
$ 2,226
$ 2,614
$ 2,028
$ 1,540
$ 5,038
$ 2,910
Earnings per Share
0.63
0.50
0.60
0.52
0.39
1.12
0.74
Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
For the Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Performance Ratios1
Return on average assets
0.98%
0.81%
0.98%
0.76%
0.60%
0.90%
0.58%
Return on average equity
10.06%
8.28%
10.31%
9.03%
6.95%
9.19%
6.53%
Interest rate spread
3.71%
3.81%
3.83%
3.54%
3.57%
3.76%
3.55%
Net interest margin
3.91%
3.97%
3.97%
3.66%
3.67%
3.94%
3.64%
Efficiency Ratio
68.68%
71.54%
69.23%
72.92%
75.16%
70.09%
76.01%
Noninterest income to average assets
0.81%
0.80%
0.84%
0.89%
0.89%
0.81%
0.90%
Noninterest expense to average assets
3.11%
3.25%
3.19%
3.18%
3.26%
3.18%
3.26%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
142.87%
142.89%
140.40%
138.38%
135.02%
142.88%
133.66%
Average equity to average assets
9.72%
9.84%
9.50%
8.41%
8.66%
9.78%
8.85%
Dividend payout ratio
31.87%
40.31%
34.46%
38.87%
51.18%
35.60%
54.11%
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30,
2019
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
Loans to Deposits
76.80%
78.09%
81.44%
72.02%
70.65%
Share Data:
Shares outstanding
4,481,122
4,490,047
4,481,726
3,921,243
3,920,384
Book value per common share
$ 25.85
$ 24.75
$ 24.22
$ 22.64
$ 22.67
Tangible book value per common share2
$ 24.12
$ 23.00
$ 22.46
$ 20.61
$ 20.62
Capital Ratios3
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)
9.23%
9.41%
9.67%
8.77%
8.95%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.54%
13.01%
13.67%
12.93%
13.38%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
12.54%
13.01%
13.67%
12.93%
13.38%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
13.80%
14.27%
14.93%
14.19%
14.63%
Notes:
1 Performance ratios are annualized.
2 Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders' equity, less goodwill and other
intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.
3 Represents Bank ratios.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)
LOANS
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$ 212,866
$ 190,323
$ 179,533
$ 171,240
$ 166,241
CRE* owner occupied
123,708
123,446
122,592
116,504
105,637
CRE non-owner occupied
220,681
207,234
193,529
174,428
171,497
CRE multifamily
144,387
140,510
142,160
127,974
124,180
CRE construction
46,726
38,100
28,946
23,571
19,322
Total commercial
748,368
699,614
666,760
613,717
586,877
Consumer:
Residential real estate
48,340
45,982
47,064
46,700
46,550
Home equity loans and lines
12,432
10,939
10,728
10,528
9,715
Residential construction
14,960
16,344
12,381
9,818
9,784
Other
1,586
2,006
2,040
776
1,364
Total consumer
77,319
75,271
72,212
67,821
67,412
TOTAL LOANS
825,687
774,885
738,972
681,538
654,290
Deferrals and in-process
1,947
(2,457)
1,897
(2,482)
(1,938)
Allowance for loan losses
(11,847)
(11,457)
(10,663)
(10,122)
(9,582)
Loans, net
$ 811,892
$ 765,885
$ 726,412
$ 673,898
$ 646,646
DEPOSITS
June 30,
2019
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
Demand Deposits
$ 306,471
$ 276,580
$ 240,432
$ 247,270
$ 241,587
Money market accounts
356,072
312,885
294,497
328,630
319,514
Now
186,938
188,112
159,465
166,180
160,389
Savings
129,852
122,119
111,936
108,567
105,252
Time
93,181
95,721
98,678
99,130
102,064
Total deposits
$ 1,072,514
$ 995,417
$ 905,008
$ 949,777
$ 928,806
* CRE = Commercial Real Estate loans
Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Asset Quality Trends (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)
ASSET QUALITY
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Non-performing loans:
Commercial & industrial
$ 72
$ 159
$ 104
$ 104
$ 106
Commercial real estate
1,419
1,419
1,419
1,751
1,703
Construction--commercial
-
-
-
-
-
Construction--residential
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer--residential real estate
94
95
204
274
175
Consumer--home equity loans and lines
47
-
98
122
122
Consumer--other
-
-
-
-
1
TOTAL NON-PERFORMING LOANS ("NPLs")
$ 1,631
$ 1,673
$ 1,825
$ 2,251
$ 2,106
Delinquencies:
30-59 days past due
$ 423
$ 1,898
$ 4,144
$ 1,292
$ 2,025
60-89 days past due
85
47
681
523
98
90+ days past due
185
125
104
42
346
On non-accrual
1,537
1,578
1,727
2,150
2,106
TOTAL PAST DUE LOANS
$ 2,230
$ 3,646
$ 6,656
$ 4,007
$ 4,575
Troubled debt restructurings:
On non-accrual (included in total NPLs above)
$ 1,419
$ 1,458
$ 1,458
$ 1,458
$ 1,743
On accrual
12,698
12,802
12,879
12,597
12,935
TOTAL TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS
$ 14,117
$ 14,260
$ 14,337
$ 14,055
$ 14,678
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
$ 11,847
$ 11,457
$ 10,663
$ 10,122
$ 9,582
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans
1.43%
1.48%
1.44%
1.49%
1.46%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total NPLs
726.54%
684.87%
584.34%
449.67%
455.07%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of delinquent loans
531.28%
314.19%
160.20%
252.61%
209.43%
NPLs as a % of total loans
0.20%
0.22%
0.25%
0.33%
0.32%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$ 29
$ (193)
$ 99
$ (1)
$ 194
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the period 1
0.00%
-0.03%
0.01%
0.00%
0.02%
1
Performance ratios are annualized
|