Orange County-Based Catanzarite Law Corporation Files a Lawsuit against Cultivation Technologies, Inc. Contesting Stock Ownership, Breaches of Fiduciary Duty and Director and Officer Misconduct

10/04/2018 | 01:08pm CEST

On September 14, 2018, Catanzarite Law Corporation filed a lawsuit against Cultivation Technologies, Inc. ("CTI"), its shareholders, directors, officers and others. The matter styled Denise Pinkerton, an individual as attorney in fact for Roger D. Root, et al. vs. Cultivation Technologies, Inc., et al. was filed in the Orange County Superior Court as Case No. 30-2018 01018922. A copy of the complaint can be accessed at www.ctilitigation.com.

The complaint asserts claims on behalf of investor Roger Root, derivatively on behalf of Mobile Farming Systems, Inc. ("MFS"). Root, a resident of Florida, invested over $400,000 in MFS stock and was told by MFS representatives, including directors and officers Richard Probst, Richard O'Connor and Amy Cooper, that MFS owned CTI as a subsidiary. The lawsuit contends that MFS is the sole shareholder of CTI as of March 30, 2015 and that CTI directors and officers breached fiduciary duties to MFS as its shareholder including that CTI stock sales and other actions on and after June 30, 2015 are improper. Root also asserts individual claims for securities fraud.

For further information, contact Catanzarite Law Corporation.


© Business Wire 2018
