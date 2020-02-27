Orange County's Fastest Growing Digital Agency Hires New Head of Growth

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion Rare, an award-winning Web & mobile application development and digital marketing services provider, announced today the hire of Steven Spear to join the company as Head of Growth.



Spear will be responsible for identifying new client partnerships and working closely with existing Bastion customers to uncover new growth opportunities and sustain client relationships. He’ll work cross-functionally with digital strategy, engineering, design, management, marketing and operations personnel to develop and execute company growth initiatives.

“Our growth strategy is simple: focus on customer success,” says Jeremiah Jacks, CEO of Bastion Rare, “Adding Steven to the team is just another step we’ve taken in pursuit of this strategy.”

Prior to Bastion Rare, Spear founded and managed Cyndica Labs, an Irvine-based Web & mobile development agency, which will be merged into Bastion Rare. Prior to Cyndica Labs, Steven spent 7 years leading product development at Direct Sports Network, successfully managing Amazon's #2 best selling sports fan news app in 2018.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Bastion Rare family and look forward to increasing the value Bastion offers SMBs and Fortune 500’s alike,” said Spear.

Bastion Rare is part of Bastion Collective, the largest independent marketing communications group in Australia. Together, Bastion Collective is a group of service agencies working together to establish the new World agency model. Bastion Collective puts clients and employees first, delivering world-class work. With a combined expertise in business strategy, research & insights, software development, digital marketing, and PR, the Bastion agencies are able to provide a complete full-service offering to a wide-range of companies looking to gain an advantage in their industry.

To learn more about Bastion Rare and how they can help propel your business, please visit https://www.bastionrare.com/ .

ABOUT BASTION COLLECTIVE

Bastion Collective is a unique group of leading marketing and communications businesses that offer a powerful mix of expertise. The interconnected agency network provides unmatched capabilities and support with communications teams that can provide service in tandem or independently based on the needs of the client. Bastion Collective is a global agency with offices in Los Angeles, Australia and Shanghai. In the USA, Bastion is comprised of integrated public relations and social media agency Bastion Elevate and digital agency Bastion Rare.