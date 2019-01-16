Orange Label : Welcomes New Client

Orange
Label is delighted to announce a new client relationship with Ananda,
the world’s first boxed adjustable sleep system.
Based in Fontana, CA, Ananda is innovating the mattress industry.
Featuring an adjustable base, pillow tilt, dual massage, anti-snore,
zero gravity and custom memory options, Ananda is one of the most
advanced sleep systems on the market today. Through their groundbreaking
design and state-of-the-art technology, Ananda provides personalized
comfort to satisfy every sleep style.
Offering the full spectrum of strategic marketing and creative services,
Orange Label was hired to produce a variety of deliverables, including
social media marketing, product videography and photography, influencer
marketing, website updates, blogs and digital advertising. The brand
will kick off the new year with a tech-focused radio spot to reach core
demographics in the Seattle area.
“We are thrilled and privileged to work with an industry leader like
Ananda,” said Orange Label Agency Principal Rochelle Reiter. “Ananda is
truly a pioneer in its field, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing
wellness and quality of life through innovative sleep systems.”
For Orange Label’s complete list of clients, visit www.orangelabeladvertising.com/work/.
