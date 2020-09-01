Orano Has Launched a New 7.5 Year Bond Issue of 500 Million Euros

Regulatory News:

Today Orano has launched and set under its EMTN Program the terms for a 7.5 year bond issue for an amount of 500 million euros (maturity in March 2028) with an annual coupon of 2.75% (yield of 2.877% at issuance).

At the order book closing, the demand reached approximately 2.4 billion euros.

This operation aims to optimize the group’s debt profile.

Bank of China, Bank of Montréal, BNP Paribas, CA CIB, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan et Santander acted as bookrunners for this bond issue.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005957/en/