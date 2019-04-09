Log in
Orano : Has Launched a New 7-Year Bond Issue of 750 Million Euros

04/09/2019 | 02:04pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Today Orano has launched and set the terms for a 7-year bond issue for an amount of 750 million euros (maturity in 2026) with an annual coupon of 3,375 % (yield of 3,50 % at issuance).

At the order book closing, the demand reached 2 billion euros.

This is Orano's first bond issue under its EMTN Programme.

The group has also launched a partial buyback offer for the 2023 and 2024 bonds which were originally issued by Areva, and then transferred to Orano as part of Areva's restructuring. This partial buyback offer started on April 9th 2019 and will end on April 16th 2019.

These operations aim to renew the group’s long-term financing scheme and to optimize its debt profile.

BNP Paribas, CM-CIC, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, JP Morgan, Natixis, Santander and SG-CIB acted as bookrunners for this bond issue.

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.
The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity.
Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.
Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group


© Business Wire 2019
