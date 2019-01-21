Orano : TN and Bureau Veritas Sign a Partnership to Develop a New Certification Offer for Nuclear Transport

Regulatory News:
Orano TN, a subsidiary of the Orano Group specializing in nuclear
logistics, has recently concluded a strategic partnership agreement with
Bureau Veritas to support the development of maritime transport flows of
materials from the nuclear cycle as well as rare earth elements and
medical sources.
This agreement aims to guarantee Orano customers transportation
solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. To this
end, the two partners will develop a new offer for the inspection and
certification of ships as well as the ports through which materials
transit, particularly in the fast-growing markets of Africa and Asia.
The partnership also covers cask design for the transport and storage of
nuclear materials, of which Orano is a world leader. Bureau Veritas will
verify the conformity of the manufacturing process by providing its
expertise in the inspection on production sites.
To achieve these objectives, Orano and Bureau Veritas have planned to
pool their inspection resources and develop innovative digital tools.
Frédéric de Agostini, Senior Executive Vice President of Orano TN, said,
"By joining forces with Bureau Veritas, Orano's ambition is to
provide its customers in markets in full development with high
value-added, reliable, and safe transport solutions."
Jacques Pommeraud, Executive Vice President Bureau Veritas France -
Africa, emphasized, "The role of Bureau Veritas is, as a global
leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services, to
establish a relationship of trust between companies, public authorities
and consumers. This strategic partnership agreement supports the
innovation efforts of Orano TN and Bureau Veritas to meet the
expectations in quality, health and safety, environmental protection,
and social responsibility."
