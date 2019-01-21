Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Orano : TN and Bureau Veritas Sign a Partnership to Develop a New Certification Offer for Nuclear Transport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 01:09pm EST

Regulatory News:

Orano TN, a subsidiary of the Orano Group specializing in nuclear logistics, has recently concluded a strategic partnership agreement with Bureau Veritas to support the development of maritime transport flows of materials from the nuclear cycle as well as rare earth elements and medical sources.

This agreement aims to guarantee Orano customers transportation solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. To this end, the two partners will develop a new offer for the inspection and certification of ships as well as the ports through which materials transit, particularly in the fast-growing markets of Africa and Asia.

The partnership also covers cask design for the transport and storage of nuclear materials, of which Orano is a world leader. Bureau Veritas will verify the conformity of the manufacturing process by providing its expertise in the inspection on production sites.

To achieve these objectives, Orano and Bureau Veritas have planned to pool their inspection resources and develop innovative digital tools.

Frédéric de Agostini, Senior Executive Vice President of Orano TN, said, "By joining forces with Bureau Veritas, Orano's ambition is to provide its customers in markets in full development with high value-added, reliable, and safe transport solutions."

Jacques Pommeraud, Executive Vice President Bureau Veritas France - Africa, emphasized, "The role of Bureau Veritas is, as a global leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services, to establish a relationship of trust between companies, public authorities and consumers. This strategic partnership agreement supports the innovation efforts of Orano TN and Bureau Veritas to meet the expectations in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and social responsibility."

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.
The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity.
Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.
Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group
Twitter: Oranogroup


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:37pCNIM : Is to Equip the French Navy with 14 New Standard Amphibious Landing Craft (EDA-S)
BU
01:34pSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement on completion of the issuance of the first tranche super short-term commercial papers for 2019（h shares）
PU
01:34pCISION : 2018 State of the Media Year in Review Infographic
PU
01:34pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Unconstrained Trust PLC
PU
01:34pLOCKHEED MARTIN : and Fincantieri Marinette Marine Awarded Contract to Build Littoral Combat Ship 31
PU
01:34pEXFO : Successful first test of terabit-speed university research network in Mississippi
PR
01:33pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:31pBANK MUSCAT : Agreement to Develop Misfat Al Abriyeen
AQ
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : is teaming up with Export Development Canada to offer a new express export guarantee
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Shares Fall on Disappointing Guidance, 2018 Results -- Update
2DELIVERY HERO : UK meal delivery firm Just Eat and CEO go separate ways
3PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : Henkel tumbles as Persil maker warns investment to hit profit
4Oil edge up as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook
5NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD : NEWSTRIKE BRANDS : Bolsters Executive Team with Senior Level Appointments

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.