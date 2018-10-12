Orano : is Recruiting in France

Regulatory News:
In 2018, Orano is to recruit 1,500 people, 800 of whom will be employed
on permanent contracts, in 250 skill areas across the entire scope of
its activities, in production, engineering, chemistry, transport,
management of waste and dismantling.
As part of this recruitment drive, Orano is launching a new promotional
campaign to promote its brand as an employer entitled #OranoRecrute,
which will run from October 2 to December 15, on the internet and social
networks.
For François Nogué, Senior Executive Vice President of
Human Resources, "Orano is offering qualified jobs to work on
long-term projects with promising prospects for the future. The group's
management wanted to launch this campaign to attract new talents in our
different skill areas".
In line with this campaign, Orano is also organizing a large jobs fair
to be held on November 6, 2018 at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
Velodrome from midday until 10 p.m. This event will provide an
opportunity to present all the professional opportunities within the
group in an extremely wide variety of areas, ranging from radiation
protection technicians to safety engineers, from process experts to
project managers, or from tests managers to dismantling specialists.
All job offers can be consulted in the Talents section of the www.orano.group
website (www.orano.group/talents).
About Orano
Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be
used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the
field of energy.
The group offers products and services with high
added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials
to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well
as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering,
contribute to the production of low-carbon electricity.
Orano and
its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of
cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for
innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers
in France and abroad.
Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.
www.orano.group
