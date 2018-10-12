Log in
Orano : is Recruiting in France

10/12/2018 | 12:15pm CEST

Regulatory News:

In 2018, Orano is to recruit 1,500 people, 800 of whom will be employed on permanent contracts, in 250 skill areas across the entire scope of its activities, in production, engineering, chemistry, transport, management of waste and dismantling.

As part of this recruitment drive, Orano is launching a new promotional campaign to promote its brand as an employer entitled #OranoRecrute, which will run from October 2 to December 15, on the internet and social networks.
For François Nogué, Senior Executive Vice President of Human Resources, "Orano is offering qualified jobs to work on long-term projects with promising prospects for the future. The group's management wanted to launch this campaign to attract new talents in our different skill areas".

In line with this campaign, Orano is also organizing a large jobs fair to be held on November 6, 2018 at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome from midday until 10 p.m. This event will provide an opportunity to present all the professional opportunities within the group in an extremely wide variety of areas, ranging from radiation protection technicians to safety engineers, from process experts to project managers, or from tests managers to dismantling specialists.

All job offers can be consulted in the Talents section of the www.orano.group website (www.orano.group/talents).

About Orano
Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.
The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low-carbon electricity.
Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.
Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group


© Business Wire 2018
