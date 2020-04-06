Orascom Construction and Sawiris Foundation for Social Development Have Started to Fund and Arrange the Repair of Ventilators Across Egypt

As part of initiatives to support the efforts of the Egyptian government and the Ministry of Health & Population, Orascom Construction and the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development have started to fund and arrange the repair of 110 ventilators in several public hospitals across Egypt. Work is already underway and the ventilators should be ready within days. Collaboration took place with international medical equipment manufacturers and their local representatives to identify and analyze ventilators in need of repair across the country.

Orascom Construction and the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development are deeply committed to provide resources and support to the Egyptian government's efforts towards addressing COVID-19.