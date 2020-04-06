Log in
Orascom Construction : and Sawiris Foundation for Social Development Have Started to Fund and Arrange the Repair of Ventilators Across Egypt

04/06/2020

Orascom Construction and Sawiris Foundation for Social Development Have Started to Fund and Arrange the Repair of Ventilators Across Egypt

Apr 06 2020

As part of initiatives to support the efforts of the Egyptian government and the Ministry of Health & Population, Orascom Construction and the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development have started to fund and arrange the repair of 110 ventilators in several public hospitals across Egypt. Work is already underway and the ventilators should be ready within days. Collaboration took place with international medical equipment manufacturers and their local representatives to identify and analyze ventilators in need of repair across the country.

Orascom Construction and the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development are deeply committed to provide resources and support to the Egyptian government's efforts towards addressing COVID-19.

Disclaimer

Orascom Construction Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 06:35:09 UTC
