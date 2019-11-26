Orb Health : Opens New US Headquarters to Meet Skyrocketing Demand for Virtual Chronic Care Management Services

Orb Health announced today that it has opened its new headquarters in Richardson, TX, a suburb outside of Dallas. The facilities will house the executive team, corporate support functions, and a large healthcare contact center for servicing the exploding demand for its Collaborative Virtual Care™ solution that supports ACOs, health systems, and FQHCs/CHCs in driving significant improvements in chronically ill patient outcomes while increasing value-based care profitability.

Orb Health’s Collaborative Virtual Care™ enables the high-performance delivery of reimbursed Medicare services such as Chronic Care Management and more as a virtual extension of the practice, using integrated best practices, without requiring additional staff, new applications, or more office space.

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of the 2019 Orb Health Patient Outcomes study on the Chronic Care Management (CCM) program at Community Health Centers of Pinellas (CHCP) that showed a 54% decrease in Emergency Department (ED) visits for Chronic Care patients with 6 or more chronic conditions within 9 months of implementation resulting in $6.22 million of projected annual Medicare savings per 1,000 patients.

“Orb Health’s significant growth is being fueled by a highly capable and proven CCM program that includes expanding support for complementary services that make a real difference in patient lives without requiring health systems, ACOs or FQHCs/CHCs to take on additional, costly FTEs, use another application outside of the EHR, or pay for more office space and infrastructure,” said Bryan Krastins, CEO, Orb Health. “We’re excited that we’ve met key service and profitability milestones so quickly that we can now expand our footprint into the great State of Texas that has welcomed and embraced our business.”

The Richardson, TX HQ will be the center of the Orb Health corporate universe as expansion plans are quickly realized in additional states. As part of this growth, Orb Health is pleased to also announce that several positions for nurses (LPNs, LVNs, CNAs, RNs, more) and other medical professions are available. Anyone interested in a vibrant career with a company that has a visionary approach to 21st century healthcare should visit the careers section at OrbHealth.com for more information.

About Orb Health

Orb Health is based in Richardson, Texas and partners with leading Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), healthcare systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Community Health Centers (RHCs), and Revenue Cycle Management firms to improve patient outcomes and accelerate value-based profitability through Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, and more. Our industry-leading Collaborative Virtual Care™ solution enables providers to seamlessly deliver coordinated, reimbursable, patient-centric Chronic Care Management as an extension of the practice without requiring additional staff, applications, or office space. All stakeholders in the patient’s outcome work as a cohesive unit through a holistic approach that drives significantly improved patient outcomes and satisfaction while increasing reimbursements and lowering costs. Learn more at http://www.orbhealth.com.

