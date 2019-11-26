Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Orb Health : Opens New US Headquarters to Meet Skyrocketing Demand for Virtual Chronic Care Management Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Orb Health announced today that it has opened its new headquarters in Richardson, TX, a suburb outside of Dallas. The facilities will house the executive team, corporate support functions, and a large healthcare contact center for servicing the exploding demand for its Collaborative Virtual Care™ solution that supports ACOs, health systems, and FQHCs/CHCs in driving significant improvements in chronically ill patient outcomes while increasing value-based care profitability.

Orb Health’s Collaborative Virtual Care™ enables the high-performance delivery of reimbursed Medicare services such as Chronic Care Management and more as a virtual extension of the practice, using integrated best practices, without requiring additional staff, new applications, or more office space.

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of the 2019 Orb Health Patient Outcomes study on the Chronic Care Management (CCM) program at Community Health Centers of Pinellas (CHCP) that showed a 54% decrease in Emergency Department (ED) visits for Chronic Care patients with 6 or more chronic conditions within 9 months of implementation resulting in $6.22 million of projected annual Medicare savings per 1,000 patients.

“Orb Health’s significant growth is being fueled by a highly capable and proven CCM program that includes expanding support for complementary services that make a real difference in patient lives without requiring health systems, ACOs or FQHCs/CHCs to take on additional, costly FTEs, use another application outside of the EHR, or pay for more office space and infrastructure,” said Bryan Krastins, CEO, Orb Health. “We’re excited that we’ve met key service and profitability milestones so quickly that we can now expand our footprint into the great State of Texas that has welcomed and embraced our business.”

The Richardson, TX HQ will be the center of the Orb Health corporate universe as expansion plans are quickly realized in additional states. As part of this growth, Orb Health is pleased to also announce that several positions for nurses (LPNs, LVNs, CNAs, RNs, more) and other medical professions are available. Anyone interested in a vibrant career with a company that has a visionary approach to 21st century healthcare should visit the careers section at OrbHealth.com for more information.

About Orb Health

Orb Health is based in Richardson, Texas and partners with leading Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), healthcare systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Community Health Centers (RHCs), and Revenue Cycle Management firms to improve patient outcomes and accelerate value-based profitability through Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, and more. Our industry-leading Collaborative Virtual Care™ solution enables providers to seamlessly deliver coordinated, reimbursable, patient-centric Chronic Care Management as an extension of the practice without requiring additional staff, applications, or office space. All stakeholders in the patient’s outcome work as a cohesive unit through a holistic approach that drives significantly improved patient outcomes and satisfaction while increasing reimbursements and lowering costs. Learn more at http://www.orbhealth.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pTOP SONOS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS FOR 2019 : Sonos Beam, One, Play Speaker & Playbar Soundbar Deals Reviewed by Save Bubble
BU
02:50pOil gains, bolstered again by U.S.-China trade talks
RE
02:49pLincoln electric SUV to use Ford-backed startup's 'skateboard' chassis - sources
RE
02:47pEASTFIELD RESOURCES : Samples 3.64% copper and 5.95g/t gold at Indata
AQ
02:46pCALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. : Announces Resolution to SEC Investigation
PR
02:46pCHURCH & DWIGHT : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference
BU
02:46pCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER : and Sailun Vietnam Celebrate First Tire at Joint Venture Plant
BU
02:44pZIPWHIP : Relocates Seattle Headquarters to 75,000 Square Foot Office Space in Lower Queen Anne
BU
02:43pAQUA BIO TECHNOLOGY ASA : – further distribution of the skin care series Cuvget in EMEA
AQ
02:41pHERE'S THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY CANON DEALS FOR 2019 : Canon PowerShot G7 X, Canon EOS 80D & EOS Rebel DSLR & Digital Camera Savings Researched by Spending Lab
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
2Markets getting fed up with shallow comments
3Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
4AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
5INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group