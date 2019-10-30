Orb Health : to Exhibit Virtual Chronic Care Management Solution at Becker's Hospital Review CEO/CFO Roundtable November 11th-13th in Chicago, IL

Orb Health announced today that it will be exhibiting its Collaborative Virtual Care solution that enables Chronic Care Management as a virtual extension of a health system, ACO, or FQHC/CHC at the Becker’s Hospital Review 8th Annual CEO/CFO Roundtable November 11th-13th in Chicago, IL. This announcement comes on the heels of the release of the 2019 Orb Health Patient Outcomes study on the Chronic Care Management (CCM) program at Community Health Centers of Pinellas (CHCP) that showed a 54% decrease in Emergency Department (ED) visits for Chronic Care patients with 6 or more chronic conditions within 9 months of implementation resulting in $6.22 million of projected annual Medicare savings per 1,000 patients.

“Orb Health’s partnership with CHCP has proven how a collaboration-based approach can accelerate a highly capable and successful CCM program,” said Bryan Krastins, CEO, Orb Health. “We’re excited to exhibit this solution as part of this phenomenal show, giving us the opportunity to highlight the tremendous real-world results we’re seeing in health systems, ACOs, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and Community Health Centers.”

CHCP has not only realized significant decreases in ED visits and chronic patient related costs but also observed a 98% patient retention rate and 4.8 out of 5 stars in patient and provider satisfaction ratings. Orb Health will be discussing its revolutionary program at the conference and will be exhibiting at booth 721 in the exhibit hall during the show.

About Orb Health

Orb Health is based in Phoenix, Arizona and partners with leading healthcare systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Community Health Centers (RHCs), and Revenue Cycle Management firms to improve patient outcomes and accelerate value-based profitability through Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, and more. Our industry-leading Collaborative Virtual Care™ solution enables providers to seamlessly deliver coordinated, reimbursable, patient-centric Chronic Care Management as an extension of the practice without requiring additional staff, infrastructure, or office space. All stakeholders in the patient’s outcome work as a cohesive unit through a holistic approach that drives significantly improved patient outcomes and satisfaction while increasing reimbursements and lowering costs. Learn more at http://www.orbhealth.com.

