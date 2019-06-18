OrbiMed Comments on Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Proxy Ahead of 143rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2019

OrbiMed Advisors LLC (“OrbiMed”) has evaluated the proxy voting
recommendations from both Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.
(“ISS”) and the management of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
(“Takeda” or the “Company”) ahead of the 143rd Ordinary General Meeting
of Shareholders that will take place on June 27, 2019, in Yokohama,
Japan.
After careful consideration, OrbiMed believes that the collective
recommendations by Takeda on all eight outstanding proposals represents
the superior path toward improving the Company’s business and maximizing
shareholder value. Of particular note, OrbiMed supports the re-election
of CEO Christophe Weber, Chief Executive Officer of Takeda, as
Representative Director of the Board (as portion of the second
proposal). OrbiMed views Mr. Weber as the key strategic architect behind
the acquisition of Shire PLC and believe his involvement will be crucial
for the integration, implementation, and execution of the new Takeda
going forward. Accordingly, OrbiMed has voted congruently with the
Company’s recommendations on all eight proposals.
OrbiMed’s clients have substantial holdings of Takeda securities,
totaling 8,711,400 shares of common stock and 750,000 shares of American
depositary receipts.
