Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Orbis International : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis International today announced the appointment of Danusia Dzierzbinski as Chief Financial Officer. Orbis, a leading global non-governmental organization, has been a pioneer in the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness for over 30 years. Dzierzbinski will join the organization's Executive Leadership Team.

Danusia Dzierzbinski joins the global non-profit saving sight worldwide as new Chief Financial Officer.

Dzierzbinski joins Orbis International from the International Rescue Committee, where she most recently served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and oversaw the financial management operations for a $750 million annual budget, following serving as Controller from 2006 to 2016. Previously, she was the Associate Director for Financial Planning & Analysis and Acting Internal Audit Director at Save the Children US. She began her career at KPMG LLP in audit services, focusing on consumer goods and not-for-profit organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Danusia to the team," said Bob Ranck, President & CEO of Orbis International. "Her expertise will enable us to continue our track record of fiscal responsibility that makes us well-positioned to support the growth of our global operations and best serve our goal of transforming lives through the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness."

In 2018, supporters generously gave over $246.7M to the organization. Nearly 93 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to increasing quality eye care and saving vision in the countries where Orbis works.

Dzierzbinski will assume the responsibilities of outgoing Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Thomas J. Hill, who retires at the end of August. Dzierzbinski's appointment is effective September 16, 2019.

"Orbis is making a life-changing impact on the communities it serves, leveraging technology to reach more people, while leading with a clear strategic direction for the organization – that combination is what energizes me," said Dzierzbinski. "I'm looking forward to contributing to Orbis's work in fighting avoidable blindness, with a focus on providing the financial management and resources to achieve greater impact."

About Orbis International
Orbis is a leading global non-governmental organization that has been a pioneer in the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness for over 30 years. Orbis transforms lives by delivering the skills, resources and knowledge needed to deliver accessible quality eye care. Working in collaboration with local partners, including hospitals, universities, government agencies and ministries of health, Orbis provides hands-on ophthalmology training, strengthens healthcare infrastructure and advocates for the prioritization of eye health on public health agendas. Orbis operates the world's only Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft, and an award-winning telemedicine platform, Cybersight. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

Media Contact
Louise Harris
Chief, Global Marketing and Communications
louise.harris@orbis.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbis-international-appoints-new-chief-financial-officer-300908610.html

SOURCE Orbis International


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pWSP Global extends buying spree as it moves to overtake SNC-Lavalin
AQ
01:16pGLUNZ & JENSEN A/S : Purchase of shares
AQ
01:16pCFT : Notice concerning variation of the share capital
PU
01:16pHYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING : Nuvera to Produce and Sell 45-Kilowatt Fuel Cell Engine for Vehicles
PR
01:15pGALAXY GAMING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:15pMacro Enterprises Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
01:15pDENTSU : to Buy Marketing Shop MuteSix in a Bid for Startup Clients
DJ
01:12pLive Global Broadcast and Regional Events Will Showcase Women-Led Startups to Investors, Hosted by Women's Startup Lab in Silicon Valley
GL
01:10pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Lawyer for opioid maker says U.S. lawsuit has no binding impact in B.C. suit
AQ
01:10pID LOGISTICS : Delivers Further Business and Earnings Growth in the First Half
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group