Orbis International : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis International today announced the appointment of Danusia Dzierzbinski as Chief Financial Officer. Orbis, a leading global non-governmental organization, has been a pioneer in the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness for over 30 years. Dzierzbinski will join the organization's Executive Leadership Team.

Dzierzbinski joins Orbis International from the International Rescue Committee, where she most recently served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and oversaw the financial management operations for a $750 million annual budget, following serving as Controller from 2006 to 2016. Previously, she was the Associate Director for Financial Planning & Analysis and Acting Internal Audit Director at Save the Children US. She began her career at KPMG LLP in audit services, focusing on consumer goods and not-for-profit organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Danusia to the team," said Bob Ranck, President & CEO of Orbis International. "Her expertise will enable us to continue our track record of fiscal responsibility that makes us well-positioned to support the growth of our global operations and best serve our goal of transforming lives through the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness."

In 2018, supporters generously gave over $246.7M to the organization. Nearly 93 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to increasing quality eye care and saving vision in the countries where Orbis works.

Dzierzbinski will assume the responsibilities of outgoing Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Thomas J. Hill, who retires at the end of August. Dzierzbinski's appointment is effective September 16, 2019.

"Orbis is making a life-changing impact on the communities it serves, leveraging technology to reach more people, while leading with a clear strategic direction for the organization – that combination is what energizes me," said Dzierzbinski. "I'm looking forward to contributing to Orbis's work in fighting avoidable blindness, with a focus on providing the financial management and resources to achieve greater impact."

About Orbis International

Orbis is a leading global non-governmental organization that has been a pioneer in the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness for over 30 years. Orbis transforms lives by delivering the skills, resources and knowledge needed to deliver accessible quality eye care. Working in collaboration with local partners, including hospitals, universities, government agencies and ministries of health, Orbis provides hands-on ophthalmology training, strengthens healthcare infrastructure and advocates for the prioritization of eye health on public health agendas. Orbis operates the world's only Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft, and an award-winning telemedicine platform, Cybersight. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

Media Contact

Louise Harris

Chief, Global Marketing and Communications

louise.harris@orbis.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbis-international-appoints-new-chief-financial-officer-300908610.html

SOURCE Orbis International