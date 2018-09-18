Log in
Orbital Insight Acquires FeatureX

09/18/2018 | 02:02pm CEST

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbital Insight, the leader in geospatial analytics, announced today that it has acquired FeatureX, a privately-held, Boston-based artificial intelligence company. The acquisition brings new talent to Orbital Insight’s expert team and expands the company’s geographic footprint into Boston.

FeatureX, founded by serial entrepreneur and machine learning expert Gil Syswerda, specializes in computer vision for satellite imagery—specifically, object detection, image enhancement, and deep learning techniques. The acquisition enhances Orbital Insight’s expertise in these areas and strengthens the company’s research initiatives into new, cutting-edge applications.

“We have great respect for the innovative work that Gil and his team have accomplished at FeatureX,” said Dr. James Crawford, founder and CEO of Orbital Insight. “It complements Orbital Insight’s product development efforts very well. This acquisition will help accelerate progress on our mission to better understand what’s happening on and to Earth through geospatial analytics.”

This is the first acquisition made by Orbital Insight, which most recently raised a Series C funding round in May 2017. Syswerda will become VP of Technology Research at Orbital Insight, reporting to Chief Development Officer Dave Story, and leading the Boston office. Orbital Insight will expand its new Boston office under Syswerda’s leadership as the company continues its rapid growth.

About Orbital Insight
Orbital Insight develops geospatial data analytics to help its clients unlock societal and economic trends at a global scale. We source petabytes of satellite, drone, balloon, and other unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) data. Using computer vision and machine learning technologies, we process and transform this data to enable businesses, governments, and NGOs to make better decisions. Learn why Fast Company voted us one of the most innovative companies in 2017 & 2018 at www.orbitalinsight.com.

Contact
Rachel Chibidakis
press@orbitalinsight.com

orbital_logo_small_360.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
