Orbital Insight : Expands Asia Presence with New Singapore Office

Orbital Insight announced today the opening of its Singapore office.
This is the company’s seventh office location and the second dedicated
sales office to open in Asia in the past 16 months as the company seeks
to further its strategic expansion in the Asian markets following its
Tokyo opening in February 2018 and to capitalize on the launch of its
commercial geospatial analytics product, GO, last month.
From its Singapore office, Orbital Insight will expand its business to
key markets in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia to locally serve a
wide range of financial investors, corporates and governments. Orbital
Insight’s Asia Pacific customers are already using the company’s leading
geospatial data and analytics services for use in the commercial and
catastrophe insurance sector, commodities monitoring for oil, palm oil,
steel and coal, as well as many other sectors to help drive better, more
timely business and policy decisions.
The office is led by Laura Ryan, Orbital Insight’s Director of Sales -
South Asia and General Manager – Singapore. Ms. Ryan brings more than 15
years of experience in global financial technology supporting Asia’s
asset managers, hedge funds, and family offices. She previously served
in similar posts at Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters), where she
focused on the growth of the company’s exchange traded business across
the Asia Pacific region, and at Eze Software Group, where she was Head
of Asia Pacific Sales.
"This strategic office opening in Singapore is the result of the strong
positive reception Orbital Insight has received in the APAC market,"
said AJ DeRosa, Chief Revenue Officer at Orbital Insight. "We're excited
to meet the growing demand for geospatial analytics in South Asia from
some of the world's leading investors and institutions."
About Orbital Insight
Orbital Insight leverages machine learning and computer vision to
analyze petabytes of multi-source data, including satellite and
synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery, geolocation intelligence, and
vessel traffic (AIS) data, to understand what is happening on and to the
Earth. By monitoring the world’s geopolitical and economic activities
with unprecedented timeliness, Orbital Insight provides its
customers—securities analysts, energy traders, NGO analysts and analysts
in federal defense, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies—with
unbiased and normalized datasets, empowering them to make better
business and policy decisions.
