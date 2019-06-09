Log in
Orbital Insight : Expands Asia Presence with New Singapore Office

06/09/2019 | 06:09pm EDT

New location is part of Orbital Insight’s strategic expansion into Asian markets following Tokyo office opening in February 2018 and launch of GO product last month

Orbital Insight announced today the opening of its Singapore office. This is the company’s seventh office location and the second dedicated sales office to open in Asia in the past 16 months as the company seeks to further its strategic expansion in the Asian markets following its Tokyo opening in February 2018 and to capitalize on the launch of its commercial geospatial analytics product, GO, last month.

From its Singapore office, Orbital Insight will expand its business to key markets in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia to locally serve a wide range of financial investors, corporates and governments. Orbital Insight’s Asia Pacific customers are already using the company’s leading geospatial data and analytics services for use in the commercial and catastrophe insurance sector, commodities monitoring for oil, palm oil, steel and coal, as well as many other sectors to help drive better, more timely business and policy decisions.

The office is led by Laura Ryan, Orbital Insight’s Director of Sales - South Asia and General Manager – Singapore. Ms. Ryan brings more than 15 years of experience in global financial technology supporting Asia’s asset managers, hedge funds, and family offices. She previously served in similar posts at Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters), where she focused on the growth of the company’s exchange traded business across the Asia Pacific region, and at Eze Software Group, where she was Head of Asia Pacific Sales.

"This strategic office opening in Singapore is the result of the strong positive reception Orbital Insight has received in the APAC market," said AJ DeRosa, Chief Revenue Officer at Orbital Insight. "We're excited to meet the growing demand for geospatial analytics in South Asia from some of the world's leading investors and institutions."

About Orbital Insight

Orbital Insight leverages machine learning and computer vision to analyze petabytes of multi-source data, including satellite and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery, geolocation intelligence, and vessel traffic (AIS) data, to understand what is happening on and to the Earth. By monitoring the world’s geopolitical and economic activities with unprecedented timeliness, Orbital Insight provides its customers—securities analysts, energy traders, NGO analysts and analysts in federal defense, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies—with unbiased and normalized datasets, empowering them to make better business and policy decisions.


© Business Wire 2019
