Orbital Insight Named to the 2019 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named Orbital Insight to the third annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.



“After being named to the AI 100 in 2018, last year’s honorees raised nearly $4.5B across 45 deals with 6 going on to be valued at $1 billion or more,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “The data we compiled on this year's nominees, ranging from their customers to their patents to their CB Insights' Mosaic scores, revealed 100 AI companies that are driving transformation across a number of industries and which are taking on a variety of large societal issues ranging from disaster management to cancer diagnosis to detecting fake news. We expect these companies will see similar levels of momentum and progress in 2019 and are excited to continue to track their progress.”

In addition to disrupting core sectors including healthcare, telecommunications, semiconductor, government, retail, and finance, the 2019 AI 100 companies are revamping the broader enterprise tech stack. These companies span the globe, from the US, UK, Israel, Japan, China, Germany, Sweden, and Canada, and are supported by more than 680 investors from 29 countries.



“It’s a privilege to be recognized by a firm like CB Insights for this prestigious award for three consecutive years,” said Dr. James Crawford, CEO and founder at Orbital Insight. “Achieving this honor each year feels like a celebration of our continued leadership in the geospatial analytics space and our technical advances in computer vision and deep learning. We’re excited to see where 2019 takes us.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from over 3,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

Orbital Insight measures what is happening on and to Earth to quantify and accelerate economic, environmental, and humanitarian progress. The company’s flagship Energy and Consumer products address data bias, latency, and normalization for security analysts and energy traders. With Orbital Insight, analysts have access to daily global and regional oil volume estimates and parking lot traffic patterns at more than 84 tickers. Orbital Insight also works with NGOs and emergency response services to detect and monitor deforestation , poverty rates , flood extents after hurricanes, and destroyed homes after wildfires.

