Orbital Micro Systems Captures High Resolution Passive Microwave Temperature Soundings of Typhoon Hagibis

10/10/2019 | 11:14pm EDT

IOD-1 GEMS satellite captures internal imagery of violent storm forecast to make landfall in Japan 

Boulder, Colorado, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Orbital Micro Systems (OMS), a leader in advanced instrumentation for small satellite missions, and analysis-ready earth data intelligence platforms, has released images of Typhoon Hagibis from its IOD-1 GEMS satellite.

Typhoon Hagibis has strengthened dramatically in recent days, representing the greatest intensification of a Western Pacific storm since Typhoon Yates in 1996. OMS captured observations of the storm October 8, 2019 at 12:36 a.m. UTC, shortly after the typhoon intensified from a 60-mph tropical storm to a 150-mph super typhoon in 18 hours. The data shows the beginning of the eyewall replacement cycle, a process that occurs with particularly strong storms. During this scan, a core of warmer air—depicted as darker red colors on the right side of the storm—is being drawn into the center of the storm. This warmer air represents a temporary weakening of the storm as a prelude to the development of a new eyewall and further strengthening.

"The GEMS 118 GHz, 8 channel microwave radiometer has delivered exceptional spatial resolution and sensitivity in providing imagery and sounding data from Typhoon Hagibis competitive with multi-billion-dollar government programs performing similar measurements,” said Michael Hurowitz, chief technology officer for OMS. “These images validate the capability of OMS’ remote sensing technology and have demonstrated the highest spatial resolution of any passive microwave temperature sounder flown in space on an operational mission.”

The raw data downlinked from the satellite was processed at OMS’s International Centre for Earth Data (ICED) located in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“Observed data from this satellite can be combined with information from government-owned systems to improve the accuracy of storm forecasts,” said Hurowitz. “We are working with other providers and partners to provide enhanced weather information that improves safety margins for people and businesses facing severe weather events.”

For more information about Orbital Micro Systems and the International Center for Earth Data, please visit https://www.orbitalmicro.com/gems.

About Orbital Micro Systems

Orbital Micro Systems (OMS) specializes in the development and delivery of technology and data for space applications. With broad expertise in applied science, weather science and earth observation, instrumentation development, data science, space operations, and program delivery, OMS is positioned to deliver innovation to many areas of the aerospace sector. For more information about OMS, please visit https://www.orbitalmicro.com/gems.

Contact:

John Stafford

Parallel Communications, Inc.

jstafford@parallelpr.com

+1 515-708-1296

Attachment

Primary Logo

OMS

Typhoon Hagibis imagery at 118 GHz, revealing important data about internal storm structure.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
