Orchestra Software : Receives $14 Million In Growth Equity Funding

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland, OR-based Orchestra Software ("Orchestra"), the leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider to the regulated craft beverage industry, received a $14 million growth equity investment from Radian Capital. The investment will enable Orchestra to continue to reinforce the unparalleled depth and breadth of its existing craft beer and spirts platform while developing new and innovative technologies, including for new beverage categories and geographies.

More than 350 craft breweries, distilleries, and cideries across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia rely on Orchestra's core products, OrchestratedBEER and OrchestratedSPIRITS. It is the market leading integrated platform for running all aspects of a regulated beverage business, including materials planning, production, accounting, and regulatory reporting. With that integrated data and workflow, Orchestra serves as the single source of truth for customers' current operations and business intelligence.

"Over the past 10 years, Orchestra has become the leading technology provider to the craft brewery industry by staying laser focused on the specific needs of our core customers," said Orchestra Software CEO, Brad Windecker. "We are now positioned to realize our long-term vision for the industry, as we enhance our existing solutions and expand beyond core ERP into new categories to drive additional value and efficiency to our customers. The team at Radian shares in our passion for this vision, values long term partnership, and brings tremendous experience and expertise to Orchestra that will be critical to our success."

According to Radian Capital partner Jordan Bettman, the regulated beverage market is expanding globally, and Orchestra is in a prime position to grow with it. "Whenever we get a chance to partner with a visionary CEO like Brad and a market-leading platform like Orchestra, we jump at the opportunity. The team at Orchestra has spent the last 10 years establishing credibility and building their platform as the critical vendor to craft brewers and craft distillers. This has positioned them well to ride the global growth of these categories and expand their relationship to customers with new products in the years to come."

Radian Capital targets innovative, disruptive technology companies that provide mission-critical value to customers, making Orchestra an ideal match, Radian Partner Mike Dzik noted. "Companies that are able to grow to the size and market position of Orchestra without investment capital are rare. As more and more manufacturing processes are being automated and the ERP platform is the system of record at the core, Orchestra is in a unique position. The result of expanding their offering will be to broaden current products as well as integrate other third-party applications into their platform," he said.

As part of the transaction, Bettman and Dzik will join Orchestra's board. Goodwin Law served as legal counsel to Radian Capital. Davis Wright Tremaine LLP served as legal counsel to Orchestra Software.

About Orchestra Software

Founded in 2008, Portland-based Orchestra Software provides an all-in-one business management solution to more than 350 craft beverage manufacturers around the world. Orchestra's solution empowers craft beverage manufacturers to make the best business decisions and "Conduct Your Craft" by delivering a single source of truth.

About Radian Capital

Founded in 2016, Radian Capital is a $150 million NYC-based growth equity fund. Radian partners with strong entrepreneurs and management teams of software and tech-enabled services businesses by helping these companies systematically accelerate growth and innovation. Representative investments include Emailage, BriteCore, and Blueday.

