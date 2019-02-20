Orchid Insurance Welcomes Joe Zuk as Managing Director of Corporate Development & Strategy

Expands its Corporate Development & Strategy Team

Orchid Underwriters Agency, LLC (“Orchid Insurance”), a leading specialty underwriter of catastrophe exposed property insurance, announced today that Joe Zuk has joined Orchid Insurance as Managing Director of Corporate Development & Strategy, a new position within the organization. This new role reports to Brad Emmons, President & Chief Executive Officer at Orchid.

Mr. Zuk is now responsible for Orchid’s corporate development and strategic initiatives across the enterprise. As a member of the executive team, Zuk will work closely with Orchid’s President and CEO, Brad Emmons along with its partner, TowerBrook Capital Partners in leading Orchid’s continued growth and expansion of business through mergers and acquisitions, organic growth opportunities, and conceiving and executing upon innovative and value-creating strategic initiatives.

An accomplished insurance and reinsurance executive, Mr. Zuk comes to Orchid with over 15 years of experience and developed relationships throughout the insurance and reinsurance verticals. Prior to joining Orchid, Joe served a dual role at Atlas General Holdings. As president of the commercial and property divisions he successfully grew the business as well as directing and executing upon Atlas’ corporate growth and development strategies. Previously Mr. Zuk was an accomplished reinsurance broker and underwriter where he developed an extensive network of relationships across the industry landscape in both domestic and international markets. Zuk is a graduate of New York University.

“We are excited to have Joe join Orchid,” said Brad Emmons, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orchid Insurance. “Our steadfast commitment to being 'The First Choice' for our partners means we must continue to attract world class industry talent that drives value creation for Orchid and our business partners. Joe is bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience throughout the industry which will bolster our platform’s capabilities and deepen our expertise.”

“I am energized to be joining Orchid,” said Joe. “It is an exciting time to be at Orchid following its recapitalization and positioning within the insurance services and distribution marketplace. Orchid has an excellent reputation of entrepreneurialism and creativity within the insurance industry built upon operational excellence. I look forward to working closely with the executive team and TowerBrook in building upon the great foundation that has been established at Orchid.”

About Orchid

Founded in 1998 and based in Vero Beach, FL, Orchid (orchidinsurance.com) specializes in providing specialty insurance products for homeowners and small businesses throughout the United States and the Caribbean. The company’s variety of product offering provides customers with a single, comprehensive solution for both personal and commercial property insurance, including Wind and Wind only, General and Excess Flood, Earthquake, Builder’s Risk and others. Orchid aims to be agents’ First Choice by offering superior process, policy and pricing options, high quality system technologies, expertise in the E&S market with coastally-exposed risks, and extensive knowledge of coastal CAT-exposed market areas in the East and Gulf Coast states. Orchid only represents well-known A.M. Best Rated carriers.

About TowerBrook

TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. is an international investment management firm with over $12.4 billion under management. The firm is based in New York and London and focuses on making investments in North American and European companies through private equity and structured opportunities strategies, allowing it to access a range of opportunities throughout the cycle. TowerBrook’s private equity strategy primarily pursues control-oriented investments in large and mid-market companies, principally on a proprietary basis and often in situations characterized by complexity. TowerBrook’s structured opportunities strategy leverages the firm’s expertise to invest in opportunities that fall outside the investment parameters of its private equity strategy, including structured equity and structured assets. Further information is available at www.towerbrook.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005681/en/