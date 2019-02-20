Orchid Insurance Welcomes Joe Zuk as Managing Director of Corporate Development & Strategy

Orchid Underwriters Agency, LLC (“Orchid Insurance”), a leading
specialty underwriter of catastrophe exposed property insurance,
announced today that Joe Zuk has joined Orchid Insurance as Managing
Director of Corporate Development & Strategy, a new position within the
organization. This new role reports to Brad Emmons, President & Chief
Executive Officer at Orchid.
Mr. Zuk is now responsible for Orchid’s corporate development and
strategic initiatives across the enterprise. As a member of the
executive team, Zuk will work closely with Orchid’s President and CEO,
Brad Emmons along with its partner, TowerBrook Capital Partners in
leading Orchid’s continued growth and expansion of business through
mergers and acquisitions, organic growth opportunities, and conceiving
and executing upon innovative and value-creating strategic initiatives.
An accomplished insurance and reinsurance executive, Mr. Zuk comes to
Orchid with over 15 years of experience and developed relationships
throughout the insurance and reinsurance verticals. Prior to joining
Orchid, Joe served a dual role at Atlas General Holdings. As president
of the commercial and property divisions he successfully grew the
business as well as directing and executing upon Atlas’ corporate growth
and development strategies. Previously Mr. Zuk was an accomplished
reinsurance broker and underwriter where he developed an extensive
network of relationships across the industry landscape in both domestic
and international markets. Zuk is a graduate of New York University.
“We are excited to have Joe join Orchid,” said Brad Emmons, President
and Chief Executive Officer of Orchid Insurance. “Our steadfast
commitment to being 'The First Choice' for our partners means we must
continue to attract world class industry talent that drives value
creation for Orchid and our business partners. Joe is bringing with him
a wealth of knowledge and experience throughout the industry which will
bolster our platform’s capabilities and deepen our expertise.”
“I am energized to be joining Orchid,” said Joe. “It is an exciting time
to be at Orchid following its recapitalization and positioning within
the insurance services and distribution marketplace. Orchid has an
excellent reputation of entrepreneurialism and creativity within the
insurance industry built upon operational excellence. I look forward to
working closely with the executive team and TowerBrook in building upon
the great foundation that has been established at Orchid.”
About Orchid
Founded in 1998 and based in Vero Beach, FL, Orchid
(orchidinsurance.com) specializes in providing specialty insurance
products for homeowners and small businesses throughout the United
States and the Caribbean. The company’s variety of product offering
provides customers with a single, comprehensive solution for both
personal and commercial property insurance, including Wind and Wind
only, General and Excess Flood, Earthquake, Builder’s Risk and others.
Orchid aims to be agents’ First Choice by offering superior process,
policy and pricing options, high quality system technologies, expertise
in the E&S market with coastally-exposed risks, and extensive knowledge
of coastal CAT-exposed market areas in the East and Gulf Coast states.
Orchid only represents well-known A.M. Best Rated carriers.
About TowerBrook
TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. is an international investment
management firm with over $12.4 billion under management. The firm is
based in New York and London and focuses on making investments in North
American and European companies through private equity and structured
opportunities strategies, allowing it to access a range of opportunities
throughout the cycle. TowerBrook’s private equity strategy primarily
pursues control-oriented investments in large and mid-market companies,
principally on a proprietary basis and often in situations characterized
by complexity. TowerBrook’s structured opportunities strategy leverages
the firm’s expertise to invest in opportunities that fall outside the
investment parameters of its private equity strategy, including
structured equity and structured assets. Further information is
available at www.towerbrook.com.
