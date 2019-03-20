Orchid Insurance Welcomes John L. Lumelleau as Chairman of the Orchid Board of Directors

Orchid Underwriters Agency, LLC (“Orchid Insurance”), a leading
specialty underwriter of catastrophe exposed property insurance,
announced today that John L. Lumelleau has joined Orchid as Chairman of
the Board. Mr. Lumelleau succeeds Steve Carlsen, who held the Chairman
position for the last two years and has served on the Board since 2014.
Steve Carlsen will remain on the Board and will lead a newly created
Underwriting Committee.
As Chairman, Mr. Lumelleau will work closely with Orchid’s President and
CEO, Brad Emmons, along with its partner, TowerBrook Capital Partners,
in leading the continued evolution of Orchid’s strategic vision. The
focus will be on leading the organization’s continued profitable growth,
talent acquisition, M&A opportunities and Orchid’s overall expansion.
Mr. Lumelleau also joins TowerBrook Capital Partners’ Management
Advisory Board, where he will help the firm explore and develop
investment opportunities across the financial services sector in the
U.S. and Europe. Previously, Lumelleau served as the CEO of Lockton
Companies, Inc. for 17 years. During that time, the company expanded
dramatically around the globe and became the largest privately held
independent insurance broker in the world.
“We are excited to benefit from John’s leadership on the Board of
Directors,” said Brad Emmons, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Orchid Insurance. “His vast wealth of experience in a transformative
growth environment will serve us well. Additionally, I would also like
to thank Steve Carlsen for his leadership over the past four years, and
I very much look forward to continuing to work alongside him in his new
role.”
About Orchid
Founded in 1998 and based in Vero Beach, FL, Orchid
(orchidinsurance.com) specializes in providing specialty insurance
products for homeowners and small businesses throughout the United
States and the Caribbean. The company’s variety of product offering
provides customers with a single, comprehensive solution for both
personal and commercial property insurance, including Wind and
Wind-Only, General and Excess Flood, Earthquake, Builder’s Risk and
others. Orchid aims to be agents’ First Choice by offering superior
process, policy and pricing options, high quality system technologies,
expertise in the E&S market with coastally-exposed risks, and extensive
knowledge of coastal CAT-exposed market areas in the East and Gulf Coast
states. Orchid only represents well-known A.M. Best Rated carriers.
About TowerBrook
TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. is an international investment
management firm with over $12.4 billion under management. The firm is
based in New York and London and focuses on making investments in North
American and European companies through private equity and structured
opportunities strategies, allowing it to access a range of opportunities
throughout the cycle. TowerBrook’s private equity strategy primarily
pursues control-oriented investments in large and mid-market companies,
principally on a proprietary basis and often in situations characterized
by complexity. TowerBrook’s structured opportunities strategy leverages
the firm’s expertise to invest in opportunities that fall outside the
investment parameters of its private equity strategy, including
structured equity and structured assets. Further information is
available at www.towerbrook.com.
