Order of Business Third Meeting of The First Session Twelfth Anguilla House of Assembly 21 August 2020

08/20/2020 | 09:39am EDT

THE ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

ORDER OF BUSINESS

THIRD MEETING OF THE FIRST SESSION

THE TWELFTH ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

Friday 21st August, 2020 at 10:00am

Issued: 19/08/2020F

  1. Prayers
  2. Confirmation of Minutes
    1. Minutes of the Second Meeting of the First Session of the Twelfth Anguilla House of Assembly
  4. Oath of Allegiance to New Members
  5. Announcements by the direction of the Speaker
  6. Papers
  7. Reports from Committees*
  8. Petitions*
  9. Government Notices*
  10. Unofficial Notices*
  11. Questions
    1. Questions to Hon Premier and Minister of Health
    2. Questions to Hon Minister for Commerce, Trade and Investment
  13. Motions
  14. Other Business
    1. Government Business
      1. A Bill for, Quarantine (Amendment) Act, 2020Second Reading
        Committee Third Reading
      2. A Bill for, Business Licence Moratorium (Amendment) Act, 2020Second Reading
        Committee Third Reading

11.1.3 A Bill for, Trades, Businesses, Occupations and Professions (Amendment) (No.2) Act, 2020

Second Reading Committee Third Reading

*Denotes that there is no business for the listed agenda item

Disclaimer

Government of Anguilla published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 13:38:07 UTC
