Order of Business Third Meeting of The First Session Twelfth Anguilla House of Assembly 21 August 2020

THE ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
ORDER OF BUSINESS
THIRD MEETING OF THE FIRST SESSION
THE TWELFTH ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
Friday 21st August, 2020 at 10:00am
Issued: 19/08/2020F
11.1.3 A Bill for, Trades, Businesses, Occupations and Professions (Amendment) (No.2) Act, 2020
Second Reading Committee Third Reading
*Denotes that there is no business for the listed agenda item
