Ordergroove : Taps Ralph Robertson as CRO to Continue Accelerated Growth

12/04/2019 | 12:31pm EST

Experienced marketing technology executive brings proven success in serving leading brands

Ordergroove, the leader in relationship commerce, today announced that Ralph Robertson has joined its leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Robertson will leverage his 20+ years of experience building global sales organizations and developing successful go-to-market strategies for both private and publicly held SaaS companies to expand Ordergroove’s position as the leading SaaS platform for driving recurring revenue via subscriptions, membership and reordering experiences.

Robertson joins Ordergroove from Amperity where he served as CRO and led global sales. Prior to Amperity, he spent five years at Visual IQ (acquired by Nielsen) where he was responsible for worldwide sales, channel alliances, and technology partnerships. Additionally, Ralph previously spent several years at Adobe in senior management and executive roles following their acquisition of Omniture and Offermatica, growing Adobe’s Marketing Cloud business, including the development of the initial go-to-market strategy for Adobe’s Data Management Platform (DMP) platform.

“Ralph brings a wealth of experience leading and scaling high performance sales organizations at fast-growth software companies,” said Greg Alvo, Founder and CEO of Ordergroove. “As the Relationship Commerce market continues to explode as the fastest growing segment of commerce, I’m excited to have Ralph join Ordergroove’s leadership team to scale a world-class sales organization and partner ecosystem. Ralph will be a driving force in helping achieve our vision of making consumers’ lives easier via frictionless experiences that deliver highly incremental recurring revenue for our customers.”

“It’s a very exciting time to join Ordergroove as brands and retailers are looking to transform from transactional to recurring revenue models,” said Ralph Robertson, Chief Revenue Officer at Ordergroove. “Ordergroove has a proven track record for delivering best-in-class solutions and experiences that help our customers drive predictable and profitable recurring revenue streams. As the Relationship Commerce market continues to inflect, I look forward to contributing to Ordergroove’s expansion in the US and globally.”

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove helps innovative brands enable Relationship Commerce – shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to predictable, highly profitable relationships – with successful subscription, predictive reorder and membership experiences. The company’s unique combination of powerful technology, machine learning and analytics, and unmatched recurring revenue expertise helps top brands like Unilever, L’Oréal, The Honest Company, Walmart, Pepsi, Nestlé and others transform their commerce experiences across every channel and thrive within the constantly shifting commerce landscape. Ordergroove is headquartered in New York, NY. For information visit www.ordergroove.com.


© Business Wire 2019
