OreCorp : 15/04/2019 - March 2019 Quarterly Report

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

March 2019 Quarterly Report

OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) is pleased to present its quarterly report for the period ended 31 March 2019.

Tanzania - Nyanzaga Gold Project (Nyanzaga or Project)

Following the Tanzanian Fair Competition Commission (FCC) approval in early September 2018 for OreCorp Tanzania Limited (OreCorp Tanzania) to increase its interest in Nyanzaga Mining Company Limited (NMCL) to 51%, the Company continues to work closely with the relevant authorities to complete the approval process.

The Company recognises that a simplified ownership structure of NMCL is beneficial to the future development of the Project and enables it to provide significant benefits to Tanzania and all stakeholders.

Work also continued on the Project Financing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and other preparatory work ahead of the anticipated grant of the Special Mining Licence (SML) and the conclusion of the ownership.

Western Australian Generative Initiative

As a follow-up to the work targeting gold in Western Australia (WA) completed during the previous quarter, the Company is pleased to announce that it has signed its first agreement on ground identified in its generative initiative. OreCorp has entered into a binding Earn-in Agreement to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Hobbes Gold Project (Hobbes Project), located in the Eastern Goldfields 130km northeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

The Hobbes Project covers an area of 95 km2 and has been the subject of several previous exploration campaigns that have identified significant gold mineralisation over broad widths at shallow depths. The Hobbes Project is also favourably located within the Keith-Kilkenny Tectonic Zone, known to host numerous significant gold deposits including Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Karonie.

Summary highlights of the Hobbes Project include:

•Broad zones of supergene gold mineralisation up to 15m thick at shallow depths, e.g. 15m @ 1.55g/t Au from 40m (NYAC368) and 4m @ 5.57g/t Au from 40m (NYAC369);

•Limited, wide-spaced (100 to 200m) testing of primary mineralisation beneath the supergene zone has returned significant downhole widths, e.g. 25m @ 2.52g/t Au from 87m and 9m @ 7.68g/t Au from 129m (NHD002);

•Primary mineralisation is open beneath the supergene zone in multiple directions, and provides immediate drill targets with the potential to host substantially more mineralisation than has currently been identified;

•Suite of untested exploration targets identified outside the main Hobbes Prospect; and

•Fieldwork has commenced.