OreCorp : 15/04/2019 - March 2019 Quarterly Report

March 2019 Quarterly Report
OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) is pleased to present its quarterly report for the period ended 31 March 2019.
Tanzania - Nyanzaga Gold Project (Nyanzaga or Project)
Following the Tanzanian Fair Competition Commission (FCC) approval in early September 2018 for OreCorp Tanzania Limited (OreCorp Tanzania) to increase its interest in Nyanzaga Mining Company Limited (NMCL) to 51%, the Company continues to work closely with the relevant authorities to complete the approval process.
The Company recognises that a simplified ownership structure of NMCL is beneficial to the future development of the Project and enables it to provide significant benefits to Tanzania and all stakeholders.
Work also continued on the Project Financing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and other preparatory work ahead of the anticipated grant of the Special Mining Licence (SML) and the conclusion of the ownership.
Western Australian Generative Initiative
As a follow-up to the work targeting gold in Western Australia (WA) completed during the previous quarter, the Company is pleased to announce that it has signed its first agreement on ground identified in its generative initiative. OreCorp has entered into a binding Earn-in Agreement to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Hobbes Gold Project (Hobbes Project), located in the Eastern Goldfields 130km northeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.
The Hobbes Project covers an area of 95 km2 and has been the subject of several previous exploration campaigns that have identified significant gold mineralisation over broad widths at shallow depths. The Hobbes Project is also favourably located within the Keith-Kilkenny Tectonic Zone, known to host numerous significant gold deposits including Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Karonie.
Summary highlights of the Hobbes Project include:
•Broad zones of supergene gold mineralisation up to 15m thick at shallow depths, e.g. 15m @ 1.55g/t Au from 40m (NYAC368) and 4m @ 5.57g/t Au from 40m (NYAC369);
•Limited, wide-spaced (100 to 200m) testing of primary mineralisation beneath the supergene zone has returned significant downhole widths, e.g. 25m @ 2.52g/t Au from 87m and 9m @ 7.68g/t Au from 129m (NHD002);
•Primary mineralisation is open beneath the supergene zone in multiple directions, and provides immediate drill targets with the potential to host substantially more mineralisation than has currently been identified;
•Suite of untested exploration targets identified outside the main Hobbes Prospect; and
•Fieldwork has commenced.
15 April 2019
ORR
Craig Williams
Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Yates
CEO & Managing Director
Alastair Morrison
Non-Executive Director
Mike Klessens
Non-Executive Director
Robert Rigo
Non-Executive Director
Luke Watson
CFO & Company Secretary
Shares: 216.4 million Unlisted Options: 14.0 million
ABOUT ORECORP: OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company focussed on the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania, the Hobbes Gold Project in Western Australia and is seeking a Joint Venture partner for the Akjoujt South Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project in Mauritania.
Corporate and Business Development
•OreCorp completed the quarter with approximately A$11.3M cash and no debt.
•The Company continued to review various business development opportunities including advanced projects and operating mines both domestically and overseas.
•The WA generative initiative announced in the previous quarter has continued to refine opportunities for application and acquisition.
The Company utilised its attendance at the Cape Town and BMO mining conferences to attract Joint Venture (JV) interest for its Akjoujt South Project in Mauritania, with several parties reviewing the data.
TANZANIA
Nyanzaga Project (Gold)
Nyanzaga hosts a JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 3.1 million ounces at 4.0g/t gold (Table 1).
Table 1: Nyanzaga Project - Mineral Resource Estimate, Reported at a 1.5g/t Au cut-off
OreCorp Limited - Nyanzaga Gold Project - Tanzania
Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) as at 12 September 2017
|
|
JORC 2012 Classification
|
|
Tonnes (Mt)
|
|
Gold Grade (g/t)
|
|
|
Gold Metal (Moz)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Measured
|
|
4.63
|
|
|
4.96
|
|
|
|
0.738
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indicated
|
|
16.17
|
|
|
3.80
|
|
|
|
1.977
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub-Total M & I
|
|
|
20.80
|
|
|
4.06
|
|
|
|
2.715
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inferred
|
|
2.90
|
|
|
3.84
|
|
|
|
0.358
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
23.70
|
|
|
4.03
|
|
|
|
3.072
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported at a 1.5g/t gold cut-off grade. MRE defined by 3D wireframe interpretation with subcell block modelling. Gold grade for high grade portion estimated using Ordinary Kriging using a 10 x 10 x 10m estimation panel. Gold grade for lower grade sedimentary cycle hosted resources estimated using Uniform Conditioning using a 2.5 x 2.5 x 2.5m SMU. Totals may not add up due to appropriate roundingof the MRE.
Nyanzaga is situated in the Archean Sukumaland Greenstone Belt, part of the Lake Victoria Goldfields (LVG) of the Tanzanian Craton. The greenstone belts of the LVG host several large gold mines (Figure 1). The Geita Gold Mine lies approximately 60km to the west of the Project along the strike of the greenstone belt and the Bulyanhulu Gold Mine is located 36km to the southwest of the Project. The Nyanzaga Project comprises 20 contiguous Prospecting Licences (PLs) and two applications covering a combined area of 211km2. An SML application has been lodged over the Nyanzaga deposit and parts of the surrounding licences covering 23.4km2. In addition to the Nyanzaga deposit, there are a number of other exploration prospects within the Project licences.
Figure 1: Lake Victoria Goldfields, Tanzania - Existing Resources
Project Update
Nyanzaga Earn-in Agreement
Following the FCC approval in September for OreCorp Tanzania to increase its interest in NMCL to 51%, the Company has worked closely with other relevant Tanzanian Authorities to conclude the approval process. This increase in ownership still remains subject to: (i) the approval of the Mining Commission, the application for which was lodged at the same time as the application for FCC approval; and (ii) the payment of US$3 million to the Acacia Group.
OreCorp and OreCorp Tanzania have entered into a conditional Completion Agreement with Acacia and other members of the Acacia Group to allow OreCorp Tanzania to move to 100% ownership of NMCL and thereby 100% ownership of the Project by making a further payment of US$7 million (see ASX release dated 6 September 2018). The increase to 100% ownership of NMCL is also conditional on Tanzanian regulatory approvals, including from the FCC and the grant of the SML in respect of the Project. Following completion, Acacia will retain a net smelter return production royalty over the Project, capped at US$15 million (Figure 2).
Figure 2: Nyanzaga Deal Structure
Permitting & Project Licences
Following lodgement of the SML Application in October 2017 and the grant of the Environmental Certificate, additional information to ensure compliance with the new Mining Regulations was requested by the Mining Commission. OreCorp Tanzania subsequently lodged a Local Content Plan in accordance with the Mining (Local Content) Regulations, 2018 and the Integrity Pledge in accordance with the Mining (Integrity Pledge) Regulations, 2018. The Regulations and Integrity Pledge are on the Company website.
OreCorp has been advised that the Mining Commission has completed its review of the SML Application and it is currently listed on the Mining Commission website as "recommended for grant". Whilst this progression does not constitute the final approval of the SML for the Project, it indicates that the approval process is progressing. The Company understands that the next and final step for the SML Application is its review and approval by the Tanzanian Cabinet of Ministers. This status has not changed in the March 2019 quarter and the Company will provide further updates as appropriate.
The grant of the SML will be required before the Project Financing DFS can be completed and any financing for the construction of the Project can be undertaken. Upon grant of the SML, the Government of Tanzania (GoT) will become an equity holder in the Project, acquiring a free carried interest of not less than 16% in NMCL in accordance with the Tanzanian Mining Act. OreCorp looks forward to the opportunity to develop Tanzania's next large-scale gold mine with the GoT, for the benefit of all stakeholders.
Project Financing Definitive Feasibility Study
All Project Financing DFS site-based activities have been completed and no further drilling is currently planned on or around the immediate environment of the Nyanzaga deposit prior to completion of the Project Financing DFS. The MRE was updated in September 2017 by CSA Global following completion of the 2016/2017 infill drilling program which achieved its stated objectives to lift the MRE categories and improve grade.
During the quarter, a mining study review continued with the aim to identify opportunities that may potentially enhance Project economics. Once complete, these identified opportunities will be further assessed and integrated as the Project Financing DFS moves towards completion. The Company continued to complete other preparatory works ahead of the anticipated grant of the SML. It is anticipated that the Project Financing DFS will conclude in 2019.
Future Work
The Company will continue to progress the Project Financing DFS over the coming months, together with ongoing stakeholder engagement (which the Company regards as a key priority), as the Company advances towards the potential grant of the SML.
Regional exploration is continuing with a view to delineating and refining exploration targets.
In Country Tanzania
The Company has noted several press articles relating to the comments made by the new CEO of Barrick Gold (Barrick) in regard to the settlement of the ongoing tax dispute between Acacia and the GoT. On 20 February 2019 Barrick announced that progress was being made with the GoT with work underway to finalise the definitive agreements ahead of final approvals by the independent directors of Acacia and the GoT (see ASX release 21 February 2019). The Company will continue to monitor the situation and update shareholders as appropriate.
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Hobbes Project (Gold - OreCorp earning up to 80%)
The Company stated in its 31 December 2018 quarterly report that it had commenced a targeting initiative within Western Australia, with a view to acquiring suitable ground with the potential to host significant gold or base metal mineralisation. As part of this initiative, the Hobbes Project was identified as an attractive proposition, fitting the Company's exploration criteria. The Hobbes Project represents a compelling opportunity to enter the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, with the aim of identifying significant mineralisation through a farm-in to enable the Company to draw on its considerable expertise in the region. A brief description of the Project is provided below, with further details presented in Appendices 1 and 2.
Tenure, Location and Access
The Hobbes Project comprises a single exploration licence (E31/1117) that covers approximately 95km2. The licence was granted on 27 April 2017 and currently has an annual expenditure commitment of $33,000. It is located approximately 130km northeast of Kalgoorlie within the Shire of Menzies and is within the North Coolgardie Mineral Field of Western Australia (Figure 3).
