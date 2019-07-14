OreCorp : 15/07/2019 - June 2019 Quarterly Reports

OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company focussed on the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania, the Hobbes Gold Project in Western Australia and is seeking a Joint Venture partner for the Akjoujt South Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project in Mauritania.

In the previous quarter, the Company announced that it had signed its first agreement on ground identified in its generative initiative. OreCorp has entered into a binding Earn-in Agreement to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Hobbes Gold Project (Hobbes). Hobbes is located in the Eastern Goldfields 130km northeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. It lies within the Keith-Kilkenny Tectonic Zone which is known to host numerous significant gold deposits including Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Karonie.

Progress on the Project Financing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) has been slow as a consequence of delayed approvals and it is now considered unlikely that the Project Financing DFS will be completed in 2019. Other preparatory work has been completed pending grant of the Special Mining Licence (SML) in respect of the Project and conclusion of the ownership transfer to OreCorp Tanzania.

The Company recognises that a simplified ownership structure of NMCL is beneficial to the future development of the Project and enables it to provide significant benefits to Tanzania and all stakeholders.

During the quarter OreCorp and OreCorp Tanzania Limited (OreCorp Tanzania) have held constructive meetings with the Minister, Deputy Minister and Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Minerals as well as the Chief Executive of the Mining Commission (MC) to progress the remaining approval processes and allow OreCorp Tanzania to move to 100% ownership of Nyanzaga Mining Company Limited (NMCL) and thereby 100% ownership of the Project, in accordance with agreements reached with Acacia Mining PLC (Acacia) and other members of the Acacia Group.

OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) is pleased to present its quarterly report for the period ended 30 June 2019.

The Company utilised its attendance at the 121 Conference in London to attract Joint Venture (JV) interest for its Akjoujt South Project in Mauritania, with several parties still reviewing the data.

Nyanzaga is situated in the Archean Sukumaland Greenstone Belt, part of the Lake Victoria Goldfields (LVG) of the Tanzanian Craton. The greenstone belts of the LVG host several large gold mines (Figure 1). The Geita Gold Mine lies approximately 60km to the west of the Project along the strike of the greenstone belt and the Bulyanhulu Gold Mine is located 36km to the southwest of the Project. The Nyanzaga Project comprises 20 contiguous Prospecting Licences (PLs) and two applications covering a combined area of 211km2. An SML application has been lodged over the Nyanzaga deposit and parts of the surrounding licences covering 23.4km2. In addition to the Nyanzaga deposit, there are a number of other exploration prospects within the Project licences.

Reported at a 1.5g/t gold cut-off grade. MRE defined by 3D wireframe interpretation with subcell block modelling. Gold grade for high grade portion estimated using Ordinary Kriging using a 10 x 10 x 10m estimation panel. Gold grade for lower grade sedimentary cycle hosted resources estimated using Uniform Conditioning using a 2.5 x 2.5 x 2.5m SMU. Totals may not add up due to appropriate roundingof the MRE.

Project Update

Ownership of the Project

OreCorp and OreCorp Tanzania have continued to work with the relevant authorities to obtain all approvals required to allow OreCorp Tanzania to hold initially 51% and subsequently 100% of NMCL.

While OreCorp Tanzania has obtained approval from the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) to increase its interest in NMCL to 51%, the increase in ownership to 51% remains subject to the approval of the Mining Commission. Further, the increase in ownership to 100% is subject to an additional approval from the FCC.

OreCorp and OreCorp Tanzania have participated in constructive meetings with the Minister, Deputy Minister and Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Minerals as well as the Chief Executive of the MC to progress these approvals and to progress the grant of the SML. Further, OreCorp and Acacia have been working together to respond to requests from the relevant authorities and progress the approvals.

Permitting & Project Licences

Following lodgement of the SML Application in October 2017 and the grant of the Environmental Certificate, additional information to ensure compliance with the new Mining Regulations was requested by the Mining Commission. OreCorp Tanzania subsequently lodged a Local Content Plan in accordance with the Mining (Local Content) Regulations, 2018 and the Integrity Pledge in accordance with the Mining (Integrity Pledge) Regulations, 2018. The Regulations and Integrity Pledge are on the Company website.

As noted above, OreCorp and OreCorp Tanzania have been working with the relevant authorities to progress the grant of the SML. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

The grant of the SML will be required before the Project Financing DFS can be completed and any financing for the construction of the Project can be undertaken. Upon grant of the SML, the Government of Tanzania (GoT) will become an equity holder in the Project, acquiring a free carried interest of not less than 16% in NMCL in accordance with the Tanzanian Mining Act. OreCorp looks forward to the opportunity to develop Tanzania's next large-scale gold mine with the GoT, for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Project Financing Definitive Feasibility Study

All Project Financing DFS site-based activities have been completed and no further drilling is currently planned on or around the immediate environment of the Nyanzaga deposit prior to completion of the Project Financing DFS.

The Company continued to complete other preparatory works ahead of the anticipated grant of the SML. Due to the delay in the grant of the SML it is unlikely that the DFS will be completed in 2019.

Future Work

OreCorp aims to continue to progress the Project Financing DFS, together with ongoing stakeholder engagement (which the Company regards as a key priority), as the Company advances towards the potential grant of the SML. Regional exploration is continuing with a view to delineating and refining regional exploration targets.

In Country Tanzania

The Company has noted the proposed bid made by Barrick Gold (Barrick) for the shares in Acacia (see ASX release 22 May 2019).

On 20 February 2019 Barrick announced that progress was being made in regard to the settlement of the ongoing tax dispute between Acacia and the GoT, with work underway to finalise the definitive agreements ahead of final approvals by the independent directors of Acacia and the GoT (see ASX release 21 February 2019). OreCorp will continue to monitor the situation and update shareholders as appropriate.

4