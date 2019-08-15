OreCorp : 16/08/2019 - Institutional Placement to Raise A$13.3 Million

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

Institutional Placement to Raise A$13.3 Million

OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) is pleased to announce the placement of

53.1 million ordinary shares of the Company at an issue price of A$0.25 per share to domestic and overseas institutional and sophisticated investors to raise gross proceeds of A$13.3 million (Placement). The Placement attracted strong interest in excess of the shares available to allocate.

The Company would like to thank and acknowledge the continued support of our existing institutional shareholders which include Westoz Funds Management and AustralianSuper who are participating in the Placement to maintain or increase their positions. The Company would like to welcome several new institutions to its register.

Euroz acted as Sole Lead Manager and Bookrunner to the Placement. The capital raising is consistent with the Company's strategy of strengthening its institutional shareholder base and increasing its profile in global financial markets.

The new shares will be allotted on Friday, 23 August 2019, in a single tranche pursuant to the Company's existing 25% placement capacity under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A. The Company advises that 31,461,923 shares will be issued under Listing Rule 7.1 and 21,641,282 shares under Listing Rule 7.1A.

On completion of the Placement, OreCorp's cash position will increase to approximately A$22 million. Proceeds from the Placement will be used to fund:

OreCorp's acquisition of a 100% interest in the Nyanzaga Gold Project (see below for further information in this regard);

further work on the Hobbes Project, including infill drilling at the Hobbes Prospect;

business and corporate development opportunities; and

general working capital and costs of the Placement.

The funds will ensure that OreCorp is in a strong position to complete the acquisition of the Nyanzaga Gold Project, to pursue exploration programs at the Company's various projects and to explore business and corporate development opportunities as and when they arise.