OreCorp : 16/09/2019 - Tanzanian Mining Commission & FCC Approvals

OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company focussed on the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania and the Hobbes Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. OreCorp is seeking a Joint Venture partner for the Akjoujt South Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project in Mauritania.

The Company considers the TMC and FCC approvals as significant milestones and further demonstrates the constructive working relationship that the Company has with all levels of the Government of Tanzania (GoT). Successful conclusion of the transaction will ultimately deliver Tanzania and all its stakeholders the first large scale gold mine development in over a decade. Upon the grant of the SML, the Company will welcome the GoT as a shareholder in NMCL.

OreCorp anticipates that the acquisition of 100% of NMCL will complete in the coming days. OreCorp has appointed one director to the board of NMCL and will replace the other directors of NMCL. As indicated in our previous ASX release (2 September 2019), the Company had been advised by the Ministry of Minerals that the SML would be granted following the completion of the change in ownership of NMCL.

The Company would like to thank the Chairman and the Chief Executive of the TMC and each of the Commissioners, and the Director General and the Chairman of the FCC and each of the Commissioners for expediting the approval processes.

OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) is pleased to advise that its wholly owned subsidiary, OreCorp Tanzania Limited (OreCorp Tanzania) has received the Tanzanian regulatory approvals required to complete the acquisition of 100% of Nyanzaga Mining Company Limited (NMCL). OreCorp Tanzania has received approval from the Tanzanian Mining Commission (TMC) to acquire control of NMCL and further approval from the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) to acquire 100% of NMCL. NMCL is the Tanzanian company which holds the Nyanzaga Gold Project (Nyanzaga or Project) and has applied for the Special Mining Licence (SML).

