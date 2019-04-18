OreCorp : 18/04/2019 - Appendix 3B and s708A Notice

|
18 April 2019
Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act (Cth)
On 15 April 2019, OreCorp Limited (the Company) announced the proposed issue of 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company, to be issued pursuant to the Company's existing capacity under Listing Rule 7.1.
The Company confirms that it has, today, issued 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of nil (the Shares) to the vendor of the Hobbes Gold Project (refer ASX Release titled "March 2019 Quarterly Report" and dated 15 April 2019 for further details).
For the purposes of subsections 708A(5)(e)(i) and 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)(the Act), the Company hereby advises that:
1.the Shares have been issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
2.this notice is given under subsection 708A(5)(e) of the Act;
3.as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
a.the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
b.section 674 of the Act; and
4.as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed under subsection 708A(6)(e) of the Act that is "excluded information" within the meaning of subsection 708A(7) of the Act that it would be reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document (as defined in the Act).
An Appendix 3B for the issue of the Shares is attached.
Yours sincerely
Luke Watson
Company Secretary
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Name of entity
OreCorp Limited
ABN
24 147 917 299
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if
+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Ordinary shares
1,000,000
Fully paid ordinary shares
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
Yes
Nil issue price. Shares issued in consideration for rights under an earn-in agreement - see below.
Shares issued in part consideration for contractual rights under an earn-in agreement to acquire an interest in the tenements and other assets comprising the Hobbes Gold Project in Western Australia (see ASX release titled "March 2019 Quarterly Reports" and dated 15 April 2019).
Yes
The date the security holder 26 November 2018 resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
Number of +securities issued 1,000,000 without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with Nil security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
|
6e
|
Number of +securities issued with
|
Nil
|
|
security holder approval under rule
|
|
|
7.3, or another specific security
|
|
|
holder approval (specify date of
|
|
|
meeting)
|
|
|
|
|
Number of +securities issued under
|
N/A
|
an exception in rule 7.2
|
|
If +securities issued under rule
|
|
N/A
|
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
|
|
of 15 day VWAP as calculated
|
|
under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
|
|
+issue date and both values.
|
|
Include the source of the VWAP
|
|
calculation.
|
|
If +securities were issued under rule
|
|
N/A
|
7.1A for non-cash consideration,
|
|
state date on which valuation of
|
|
consideration was released to ASX
|
|
Market Announcements
|
|
|
|
Calculate the entity's remaining
|
Listing Rule 7.1 - 31,461,923
|
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
|
Listing Rule 7.1A - 21,641,282
|
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
|
|
and release to ASX Market
|
|
Announcements
|
|
+Issue dates
|
|
18 April 2019: 1,000,000
8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
217,412,820
|
Ordinary Fully Paid
|
|
Shares
|
|
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
3,385,000
|
Unlisted options
|
|
($0.41; 23 June 2019)
|
3,175,000
|
Unlisted options
|
|
($0.45; 23 June 2019)
|
3,125,000
|
Unlisted options
|
|
($0.50; 31 May 2020)
|
4,350,000
|
Unlisted options
|
|
($0.44; 30 July 2021)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11Is security holder approval required? N/A
12Is the issue renounceable or non- N/A renounceable?
|
13
|
Ratio in which the +securities will be
|
N/A
|
|
offered
|
14+Class of +securities to which the N/A offer relates
15+Record date to determine N/A entitlements
|
16
|
Will holdings on different registers
|
N/A
|
|
(or subregisters) be aggregated for
|
|
|
calculating entitlements?
|
17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations
|
20
|
Names of any underwriters
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
