OreCorp : 18/04/2019 - Appendix 3B and s708A Notice

18 April 2019

Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act (Cth)

On 15 April 2019, OreCorp Limited (the Company) announced the proposed issue of 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company, to be issued pursuant to the Company's existing capacity under Listing Rule 7.1.

The Company confirms that it has, today, issued 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of nil (the Shares) to the vendor of the Hobbes Gold Project (refer ASX Release titled "March 2019 Quarterly Report" and dated 15 April 2019 for further details).

For the purposes of subsections 708A(5)(e)(i) and 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)(the Act), the Company hereby advises that:

1.the Shares have been issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

2.this notice is given under subsection 708A(5)(e) of the Act;

3.as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

a.the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and

b.section 674 of the Act; and

4.as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed under subsection 708A(6)(e) of the Act that is "excluded information" within the meaning of subsection 708A(7) of the Act that it would be reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document (as defined in the Act).

An Appendix 3B for the issue of the Shares is attached.

Yours sincerely

Luke Watson

Company Secretary

