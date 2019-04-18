Log in
News : Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OreCorp : 18/04/2019 - Appendix 3B and s708A Notice

0
04/18/2019 | 12:13am EDT

18 April 2019

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 40

Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act (Cth)

On 15 April 2019, OreCorp Limited (the Company) announced the proposed issue of 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company, to be issued pursuant to the Company's existing capacity under Listing Rule 7.1.

The Company confirms that it has, today, issued 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of nil (the Shares) to the vendor of the Hobbes Gold Project (refer ASX Release titled "March 2019 Quarterly Report" and dated 15 April 2019 for further details).

For the purposes of subsections 708A(5)(e)(i) and 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)(the Act), the Company hereby advises that:

1.the Shares have been issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

2.this notice is given under subsection 708A(5)(e) of the Act;

3.as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

a.the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and

b.section 674 of the Act; and

4.as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed under subsection 708A(6)(e) of the Act that is "excluded information" within the meaning of subsection 708A(7) of the Act that it would be reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document (as defined in the Act).

An Appendix 3B for the issue of the Shares is attached.

Yours sincerely

Luke Watson

Company Secretary

Suite 20, Level 1, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco, WA 6008 Postal Address: PO Box 2152, Subiaco, WA 6904

Tel: +61 (8) 9381 9997 Fax: +61 (8) 9381 9996 Web: www.orecorp.com.au

ABN: 24 147 917 299

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

OreCorp Limited

ABN

24 147 917 299

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if

+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary shares

1,000,000

Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4

5

6

6a

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

Yes

Nil issue price. Shares issued in consideration for rights under an earn-in agreement - see below.

Shares issued in part consideration for contractual rights under an earn-in agreement to acquire an interest in the tenements and other assets comprising the Hobbes Gold Project in Western Australia (see ASX release titled "March 2019 Quarterly Reports" and dated 15 April 2019).

Yes

6b

6c

6d

The date the security holder 26 November 2018 resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

Number of +securities issued 1,000,000 without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with Nil security holder approval under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of +securities issued with

Nil

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of

meeting)

6f

6g

6h

6i

7

Number of +securities issued under

N/A

an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule

N/A

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule

N/A

7.1A for non-cash consideration,

state date on which valuation of

consideration was released to ASX

Market Announcements

Calculate the entity's remaining

Listing Rule 7.1 - 31,461,923

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

Listing Rule 7.1A - 21,641,282

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

18 April 2019: 1,000,000

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

217,412,820

Ordinary Fully Paid

Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

3,385,000

Unlisted options

($0.41; 23 June 2019)

3,175,000

Unlisted options

($0.45; 23 June 2019)

3,125,000

Unlisted options

($0.50; 31 May 2020)

4,350,000

Unlisted options

($0.44; 30 July 2021)

N/A

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval required? N/A

12Is the issue renounceable or non- N/A renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will be

N/A

offered

14+Class of +securities to which the N/A offer relates

15+Record date to determine N/A entitlements

16

Will holdings on different registers

N/A

(or subregisters) be aggregated for

calculating entitlements?

17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

20

Names of any underwriters

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OreCorp Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 04:12:04 UTC
