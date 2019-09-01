OreCorp : 2/09/2019 - Update on Nyanzaga Project and Payment of CGT

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE
Update on Nyanzaga Project and Payment of
Capital Gains Tax
OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has held a suite of constructive meetings with Government of Tanzania (GoT) representatives in relation to the transfer in ownership of the Nyanzaga Gold Project (Nyanzaga or Project) to OreCorp and the grant of the Special Mining Licence (SML).
OreCorp CEO and Managing Director Matthew Yates attended meetings late last week with the Honourable Minister of Minerals Doto Biteko, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Minerals, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Tanzanian Mining Commission (TMC) and senior members of the Tanzanian Revenue Authority (TRA).
The recent meetings have provided a clear pathway to conclude the remaining regulatory approvals for OreCorp Tanzania Limited (OTL) to move to 100% ownership of Nyanzaga Mining Company Limited (NMCL), the holding company of Nyanzaga Project.
On 22 July 2019 the Company announced that it had participated in meetings with relevant Tanzanian authorities, which resulted in the simplification of OreCorp's agreement with Acacia Mining plc (Acacia) by removing the US$15,000,000 royalty and replacing it with a cash payment of US$1,500,000. As a result, the total cash consideration for the acquisition of 100% of NMCL (Total Consideration) increased from US$10,000,000 to US$11,500,000, payable upon the later of (i) the grant of the SML, and (ii) OreCorp holding 100% of the Nyanzaga Project. OreCorp also announced on 22 July 2019 that it will pre-pay the capital gains tax (Pre-PaidTax Amount) on the Total Consideration on behalf of Acacia, on the basis that the PrePaid Tax Amount will be deducted from the Total Consideration payable to Acacia.
The revised and simplified process was further reviewed and discussed in the meetings which concluded on Friday, 30 August 2019. OreCorp was advised in those meetings that the simplified process should enable the remaining regulatory approvals to be obtained.
On Friday 30 August 2019 the TRA issued tax assessment notices in relation to the acquisition by OTL of 100% of NMCL. These assessment notices were consistent with OreCorp's expectations. Accordingly, OreCorp is today paying the Pre-Paid Tax Amount of US$3,450,000 to receive Tax Clearance Certificates (TCCs). It is anticipated that the issuance of the TCCs will result in the TMC approving the change of control, and ultimately 100% ownership, of the Project.
Set out below are the steps required for OreCorp to acquire 100% of the Project and for the SML to be granted:
-
Issuance of the TCCs in relation to the acquisition of 100% of NMCL.
-
Approval from the TMC to allow the change of control of NMCL. Once TMC approval has been obtained, OTL can acquire 51% of NMCL and replace the existing directors on the board of NMCL.
-
Approval from the Tanzanian Fair Competition Commission (FCC) for OTL to acquire 100% of NMCL. The FCC has already granted its approval for OTL to hold 51% of NMCL (see ASX release 6 September 2018). The FCC approval process for OTL to move to 100% ownership is in progress and prompt approval is anticipated. Once both TMC and FCC approvals have been obtained, OTL can move to 100% of NMCL.
-
The Ministry of Minerals has indicated the SML will be granted following completion of the 100% ownership of the Project by OTL.
-
Upon the grant of the SML, OreCorp will pay the balance of US$8,050,000 of the Total Consideration to conclude the transaction.
The Company considers these further developments are a significant step forward and will continue to work with all levels of the Tanzanian Government to conclude the transaction and ultimately deliver Tanzania and all its stakeholders its first large scale gold mine in over a decade. The Company will also welcome the GoT as a shareholder in NMCL.
