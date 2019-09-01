OreCorp : 2/09/2019 - Update on Nyanzaga Project and Payment of CGT

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

Update on Nyanzaga Project and Payment of

Capital Gains Tax

OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has held a suite of constructive meetings with Government of Tanzania (GoT) representatives in relation to the transfer in ownership of the Nyanzaga Gold Project (Nyanzaga or Project) to OreCorp and the grant of the Special Mining Licence (SML).

OreCorp CEO and Managing Director Matthew Yates attended meetings late last week with the Honourable Minister of Minerals Doto Biteko, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Minerals, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Tanzanian Mining Commission (TMC) and senior members of the Tanzanian Revenue Authority (TRA).

The recent meetings have provided a clear pathway to conclude the remaining regulatory approvals for OreCorp Tanzania Limited (OTL) to move to 100% ownership of Nyanzaga Mining Company Limited (NMCL), the holding company of Nyanzaga Project.

On 22 July 2019 the Company announced that it had participated in meetings with relevant Tanzanian authorities, which resulted in the simplification of OreCorp's agreement with Acacia Mining plc (Acacia) by removing the US$15,000,000 royalty and replacing it with a cash payment of US$1,500,000. As a result, the total cash consideration for the acquisition of 100% of NMCL (Total Consideration) increased from US$10,000,000 to US$11,500,000, payable upon the later of (i) the grant of the SML, and (ii) OreCorp holding 100% of the Nyanzaga Project. OreCorp also announced on 22 July 2019 that it will pre-pay the capital gains tax (Pre-PaidTax Amount) on the Total Consideration on behalf of Acacia, on the basis that the PrePaid Tax Amount will be deducted from the Total Consideration payable to Acacia.

The revised and simplified process was further reviewed and discussed in the meetings which concluded on Friday, 30 August 2019. OreCorp was advised in those meetings that the simplified process should enable the remaining regulatory approvals to be obtained.

On Friday 30 August 2019 the TRA issued tax assessment notices in relation to the acquisition by OTL of 100% of NMCL. These assessment notices were consistent with OreCorp's expectations. Accordingly, OreCorp is today paying the Pre-Paid Tax Amount of US$3,450,000 to receive Tax Clearance Certificates (TCCs). It is anticipated that the issuance of the TCCs will result in the TMC approving the change of control, and ultimately 100% ownership, of the Project.