OreCorp : 21/02/2019 - Update on Discussions between Barrick and the Government of Tanzania

OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) refers to the overnight announcements by Acacia Mining plc (Acacia) and Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick), Acacia's majority shareholder, in relation to the ongoing discussions between Barrick and the Government of Tanzania (GoT) concerning the proposed framework for Acacia's operations in Tanzania (which can be accessed below). Barrick has advised that it has arrived at a proposal with the GoT that sets forth the commercial terms to resolve outstanding disputes concerning Acacia's operations in Tanzania. Barrick advised further that it expects the proposal will be presented to the Independent Committee of the Acacia Board of Directors for its consideration.

Neither the Acacia or Barrick releases reference the Nyanzaga Project.

The Company will continually monitor the situation and keep the market informed of any material developments concerning the Company and its operations.

Barrick website:https://www.barrick.com/news/news-details/2019/Barrick-and-Tanzanian-Government-Progress-Discussions-in-Settlement-of-Acacia-Disputes/default.aspx

Acacia website:https://www.acaciamining.com/investors/regulatory-news.aspx

OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company with gold and base metal projects in Tanzania and Mauritania. OreCorp is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'ORR'. The Company

is well funded with no debt. OreCorp's key projects are the Nyanzaga Gold Project in northwest Tanzania and the Akjoujt South Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Mauritania.

Nyanzaga hosts a JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 3.1 million ounces at 4.0 g/t gold. The MRE is the foundation of a Definitive Feasibility Study for project financing purposes (Project Financing DFS) currently underway. Upon grant of the SML, the Government of Tanzania (GoT) will become an equity holder in the Project, acquiring a free carried interest in accordance with the Tanzanian Mining Act. OreCorp looks forward to the opportunity to develop Tanzania's next large-scale gold mine with the GoT, for the benefit of all

stakeholders.

