OreCorp : 21/08/2019 - Grant of Mauritanian Licence

Strategic Exploration Permit Granted at Akjoujt South

Project in Mauritania

OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) is pleased to announce the grant of Exploration Permit 2259 at the Akjoujt South Project (ASP) in Mauritania. The ASP is located in the Proterozoic Mauritanide Belt in west Mauritania, approximately 230km northeast of Nouakchott (the capital) and 60km southeast of First Quantum's Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine.

Permit 2259 covers 136km2 and has been granted for Group 2 substances1 for an initial period of three years effective 19 August 2019. It is contiguous with the Company's existing permits and lies directly north of the Addawser and Anomaly 5 Prospects where OreCorp has identified significant zones of nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mineralisation over broad widths and shallow depths in RC and diamond drilling (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location of the Licence 2259 and the Akjoujt South Project, Mauritania

There has been no previous exploration work completed over the licence area. OreCorp targeted the licence area using the Project de Renforcement Institutionnel du Secteur Minier (PRISM) geological and geophysical dataset. PRISM is an excellent regional set of digital data and has aided in identifying major regional structural trends, the prospective rock units, key stratigraphic markers (BIF) and potential Archaean suites.

1 Group 2 Substances include: copper, lead, zinc, cadmium, germanium, indium, selenium, tellurium, molybdenum, tungsten, nickel, cobalt, platinum group metals, gold, silver, magnesium, antimony, barium, mercury, boron, fluorite, sulphur, arsenic, bismuth, strontium, mercury, titanium and zirconium (in sand), rare earths.