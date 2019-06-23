OreCorp : 24/06/2019 - Expiry of Unlisted Options

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE Expiry of Unlisted Options OreCorp Limited advises that the following unlisted options have expired unexercised: 3,385,000 options exercisable at $0.41.

3,175,000 options exercisable at $0.45. Appendix 3Ys for all Directors are attached. For further information please contact: Matthew Yates +61 417 953 315 CEO & Managing Director ASX RELEASE: 24 June 2019 ASX CODE: Shares: ORR BOARD: Craig Williams Non-Executive Chairman Matthew Yates CEO & Managing Director Alastair Morrison Non-Executive Director Mike Klessens Non-Executive Director Robert Rigo Non-Executive Director Luke Watson CFO & Company Secretary ISSUED CAPITAL: Shares: 217.4 million Unlisted Options: 7.5 million

ABOUT ORECORP LIMITED OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company with gold and base metal projects in Tanzania, Western Australia and Mauritania. OreCorp is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'ORR'. The Company is well funded with no debt. OreCorp's key projects are the Nyanzaga Gold Project in northwest Tanzania, the Hobbes Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia and the Akjoujt South Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Mauritania. Nyanzaga hosts a JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 3.1 million ounces at 4.0 g/t gold. The MRE is the foundation of a Definitive Feasibility Study for project financing purposes (Project Financing DFS) currently underway. Upon grant of the SML, the Government of Tanzania (GoT) will become an equity holder in the Project, acquiring a free carried interest in accordance with the Tanzanian Mining Act. OreCorp looks forward to the opportunity to develop Tanzania's next large-scale gold mine with the GoT, for the benefit of all stakeholders. 2

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of Entity: OreCorp Limited ABN: 24 147 917 299 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Craig Russell Williams Date of last notice 28 November 2018 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest Orpheus Geoscience Pty Ltd <> (including registered holder) Superannuation Fund A/C>; and Note: Provide details of the circumstances Oresome Pty Ltd ATF the Williams Family giving rise to the relevant interest. Trust Date of change 24 June 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 1) 2,910,370 Fully paid ordinary shares 2) 350,000 $0.41 unlisted options 3) 350,000 $0.45 unlisted options 4) 300,000 $0.50 unlisted options 5) 500,000 $0.44 unlisted options Class 2) $0.41 unlisted options 3) $0.45 unlisted options Number acquired N/A Number disposed 2) 350,000 3) 350,000 Value/Consideration N/A - expiry of unlisted options Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held after change 1) 2,910,370 Fully paid ordinary shares 2) 300,000 $0.50 unlisted options 3) 500,000 $0.44 unlisted options Nature of change Expiry of unlisted options Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which N/A interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the N/A trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was N/A this provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of Entity: OreCorp Limited ABN: 24 147 917 299 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Matthew Yates Date of last notice 28 November 2018 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest Beacon Exploration Pty Ltd (including registered holder) (note - Mr Yates is the sole director of Beacon) Note: Provide details of the circumstances METO Pty Ltd as trustee for the Yates Family giving rise to the relevant interest. Trust (note - Mr Yates is the sole director of Beacon which is owned by METO) Date of change 24 June 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 1) 10,495,578 Fully paid ordinary shares 2) 500,000 $0.41 unlisted options 3) 500,000 $0.45 unlisted options 4) 500,000 $0.50 unlisted options 5) 500,000 $0.44 unlisted options Class 2) $0.41 unlisted options 3) $0.45 unlisted options Number acquired N/A Number disposed 2) 500,000 3) 500,000 See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

