OreCorp : 24/06/2019 - Expiry of Unlisted Options

06/23/2019 | 10:30pm EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

Expiry of Unlisted Options

OreCorp Limited advises that the following unlisted options have expired unexercised:

  • 3,385,000 options exercisable at $0.41.
  • 3,175,000 options exercisable at $0.45.

Appendix 3Ys for all Directors are attached.

For further information please contact:

Matthew Yates +61 417 953 315

CEO & Managing Director

ASX RELEASE:

24 June 2019

ASX CODE:

Shares: ORR

BOARD:

Craig Williams

Non-Executive Chairman

Matthew Yates

CEO & Managing Director

Alastair Morrison

Non-Executive Director

Mike Klessens

Non-Executive Director

Robert Rigo

Non-Executive Director

Luke Watson

CFO & Company Secretary

ISSUED CAPITAL: Shares: 217.4 million Unlisted Options:

7.5 million

ABOUT ORECORP: OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company focussed on the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania, the Hobbes Gold Project in Western Australia and is seeking a Joint Venture partner for the Akjoujt South Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project in Mauritania.

ABOUT ORECORP LIMITED

OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company with gold and base metal projects in Tanzania, Western Australia and Mauritania. OreCorp is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'ORR'. The Company is well funded with no debt. OreCorp's key projects are the Nyanzaga Gold Project in northwest Tanzania, the Hobbes Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia and the Akjoujt South Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Mauritania.

Nyanzaga hosts a JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 3.1 million ounces at 4.0 g/t gold. The MRE is the foundation of a Definitive Feasibility Study for project financing purposes (Project Financing DFS) currently underway. Upon grant of the SML, the Government of Tanzania (GoT) will become an equity holder in the Project, acquiring a free carried interest in accordance with the Tanzanian Mining Act. OreCorp looks forward to the opportunity to develop Tanzania's next large-scale gold mine with the GoT, for the benefit of all stakeholders.

2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of Entity:

OreCorp Limited

ABN:

24 147 917 299

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Craig Russell Williams

Date of last notice

28 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest

Orpheus Geoscience Pty Ltd <>

(including registered holder)

Superannuation Fund A/C>; and

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

Oresome Pty Ltd ATF the Williams Family

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Trust

Date of change

24 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

1) 2,910,370 Fully paid ordinary shares

2)

350,000

$0.41 unlisted options

3)

350,000

$0.45 unlisted options

4)

300,000

$0.50 unlisted options

5)

500,000

$0.44 unlisted options

Class

2)

$0.41 unlisted options

3)

$0.45 unlisted options

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

2)

350,000

3)

350,000

Value/Consideration

N/A - expiry of unlisted options

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1)

2,910,370 Fully paid ordinary shares

2)

300,000

$0.50 unlisted options

3)

500,000

$0.44 unlisted options

Nature of change

Expiry of unlisted options

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change Note:

Details are only required for a contract in relation to

which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

N/A

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of Entity:

OreCorp Limited

ABN:

24 147 917 299

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Matthew Yates

Date of last notice

28 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest

Beacon Exploration Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

(note - Mr Yates is the sole director of Beacon)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

METO Pty Ltd as trustee for the Yates Family

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Trust

(note - Mr Yates is the sole director of Beacon

which is owned by METO)

Date of change

24 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

1) 10,495,578 Fully paid ordinary shares

2)

500,000

$0.41 unlisted options

3)

500,000

$0.45 unlisted options

4)

500,000

$0.50 unlisted options

5)

500,000

$0.44 unlisted options

Class

2)

$0.41 unlisted options

3)

$0.45 unlisted options

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

2)

500,000

3)

500,000

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Disclaimer

OreCorp Limited published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 02:29:02 UTC
