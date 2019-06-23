OreCorp : 24/06/2019 - Expiry of Unlisted Options

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE
Expiry of Unlisted Options
OreCorp Limited advises that the following unlisted options have expired unexercised:
3,385,000 options exercisable at $0.41.
3,175,000 options exercisable at $0.45.
Appendix 3Ys for all Directors are attached.
For further information please contact:
Matthew Yates +61 417 953 315
CEO & Managing Director
ASX RELEASE:
24 June 2019
ASX CODE:
Shares: ORR
BOARD:
Craig Williams
Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Yates
CEO & Managing Director
Alastair Morrison
Non-Executive Director
Mike Klessens
Non-Executive Director
Robert Rigo
Non-Executive Director
Luke Watson
CFO & Company Secretary
ISSUED CAPITAL: Shares: 217.4 million Unlisted Options:
7.5 million
ABOUT ORECORP: OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company focussed on the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania, the Hobbes Gold Project in Western Australia and is seeking a Joint Venture partner for the Akjoujt South Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project in Mauritania.
OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company with gold and base metal projects in Tanzania, Western Australia and Mauritania. OreCorp is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'ORR'. The Company is well funded with no debt. OreCorp's key projects are the Nyanzaga Gold Project in northwest Tanzania, the Hobbes Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia and the Akjoujt South Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Mauritania.
Nyanzaga hosts a JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 3.1 million ounces at 4.0 g/t gold. The MRE is the foundation of a Definitive Feasibility Study for project financing purposes (Project Financing DFS) currently underway. Upon grant of the SML, the Government of Tanzania (GoT) will become an equity holder in the Project, acquiring a free carried interest in accordance with the Tanzanian Mining Act. OreCorp looks forward to the opportunity to develop Tanzania's next large-scale gold mine with the GoT, for the benefit of all stakeholders.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of Entity:
OreCorp Limited
ABN:
24 147 917 299
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Craig Russell Williams
Date of last notice
28 November 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect Interest
Nature of indirect interest
Orpheus Geoscience Pty Ltd <>
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
24 June 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
1) 2,910,370 Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
Number acquired
N/A
Number disposed
|
|
Value/Consideration
N/A - expiry of unlisted options
No. of securities held after change
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
Expiry of unlisted options
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
N/A
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
Name of Entity:
OreCorp Limited
ABN:
24 147 917 299
Name of Director
Matthew Yates
Date of last notice
28 November 2018
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect Interest
Nature of indirect interest
Beacon Exploration Pty Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
(note - Mr Yates is the sole director of Beacon
|
Date of change
24 June 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
1) 10,495,578 Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
Number acquired
N/A
Number disposed
|
|
