OreCorp : 27/09/2019 - Annual Report 2019

LETTER FROM THE CEO

Dear Shareholders,

Welcome to the ninth Annual Report of the Company which includes an overview of the significant and rewarding progress of the past year, with an outline of our plans and objectives for the coming year.

Steady progress has been made at the Nyanzaga Gold Project (Nyanzaga or Project) in northwest Tanzania. The main advancements over the past twelve months have been in permitting and ownership. The Environmental Certificate (EC) for the Project was received in February 2018 and the Special Mining Licence (SML) has been recommended for grant by the Tanzanian Mining Commission (TMC) and only awaits the approval of the Tanzanian Cabinet Ministers. It is anticipated that we may see the grant of the licence in the coming months. Feasibility studies and regional exploration have continued, albeit at a slower pace than previous years.

In refining and simplifying the ownership of Nyanzaga, the Company announced that it had reached commercial terms with its joint venture (JV) partner, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), to acquire a 100% interest in the Project. The terms were further refined in the year and the Company replaced the US$15 million royalty with a one-off payment of US$1.5 million. Subsequent to this, the TMC granted its approval to allow OreCorp to acquire a 51% interest in Nyanzaga Mining Company Limited (NMCL), the holding company of the Nyanzaga licences. The Fair Competition Commission (FCC) has approved both the change of control to 51% and the move to 100% ownership of NMCL. The Company has advised the TMC of the FCC approval and that it is moving to 100% ownership of NMCL. At the time of writing, NMCL is registering the transfer of all of the issued shares in NMCL to OreCorp Tanzania Limited and the appointment of OreCorp nominees to the board of NMCL. This is a further significant step forward in simplifying the ownership structure ahead of the grant of the SML, when OreCorp shall welcome the Government of Tanzania (GoT) as a shareholder of the Project.

The Company has established and maintained a strong independent in-country presence as operator of Nyanzaga. We have been working with the Tanzanian Authorities to conclude the ownership transaction and will continue to work with all Tanzanian stakeholders and regulatory bodies to deliver the best outcome for Tanzania and the Company.

The Tanzanian legislation enacted in July 2017 has now been implemented with the Regulations released in January 2018. Whilst the full impact of these changes continues to be assessed, the Company feels confident that continued dialogue with key Tanzanian officials indicates Tanzania is open for business and both the Company and the GoT will work together to deliver Tanzania's next large-scale gold mine at Nyanzaga.

In Western Australia (WA) the Company commenced a targeting initiative that has seen the acquisition of several licence areas. The current focus in WA is the Hobbes Project located 130km northeast of Kalgoorlie. Significant primary and secondary gold mineralisation has been identified over broad areas within the licence. The primary mineralisation has had little follow-up and drilling is planned. Hobbes will become the central focus in the Eastern Goldfields for OreCorp and an excellent introduction into the Goldfields where the Company's Board and senior management have had significant previous success at Nimary, Mertondale and Dalgaranga. The Board is excited by this new initiative and looks forward to enhancing shareholder value through targeted exploration and acquisitions.

The Company has been very active on the new business front, with numerous advanced projects and several operating mines assessed in the year. We will continue to review assets for potential acquisitions that will enhance shareholder value. On the other side of the African continent, joint venture funding is being sought for the nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide Akjoujt South Project (ASP) in Mauritania.

