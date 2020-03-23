Log in
Oregon Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend

03/23/2020 | 12:29pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2020.

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank operates full-service branches in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates Home Loan Centers in Bend, Eugene, Grants Pass, Medford, Portland, Tualatin, and West Linn, Oregon, Vancouver, Yakima, Spokane and Newport, Washington, and Coeur d’Alene and Meridian, Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503)485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.


© Business Wire 2020
