Oregon Bancorp Reports Quarterly and Annual Results

01/25/2019 | 07:18pm EST

Fourth quarter 2018 net earnings increased 78% to $1.4 million, or $0.61 per common share

Full-year 2018 net earnings increased 48% to $7.3 million, or $3.25 per common share

Annual loan growth of 11% or $15 million, and deposit growth of 16% or $30 million

Annual residential mortgage loan volume of $747 million

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the “Company”), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income of $1,379,951 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $773,114 during the fourth quarter of 2017. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.61 compared to $0.35 for the same quarter a year ago. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share during December.

Year-to-date net income rose 48% to $7.3 million in 2018 up from $4.9 million in 2017 and representing a new high for the Company. Return on average assets for the year reached 3.28% compared to 2.69% in 2017. Return on average equity for the year was 29.07% compared to 23.65% in 2017. Total assets rose to $241 million in 2018 up from $205 million at the end of 2017.

“We are pleased to continue our string of record annual earnings in 2018,” Neil Grossnicklaus, Chief Executive Officer stated. “Our capital continues to grow at the same time we are able to return a good portion of our earnings to our shareholders.” Ryan Dempster, President, added “We experienced growth in all areas of our company during the year including commercial and residential lending and customer deposits. This growth coupled with the lower federal tax rate led to a 48% increase in earnings from than the prior year.”

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank operates full-service branches in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates Home Loan Centers in Bend, Eugene, Grants Pass, Medford, Portland, Tualatin, and West Linn, Oregon, Vancouver, Spokane and Newport, Washington, and Coeur d’Alene and Meridian, Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503)485-2221 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited
     
December 31, September 30,
Summary Statements of Condition   2018     2017     2018  
Cash and short term investments $ 45,639,020 $ 21,634,182 $ 44,211,394
Investments - - -
Loans:
Commercial 9,998,122 7,563,118 9,956,631
Commercial real estate 140,038,346 127,607,896 134,829,332
Other 4,562,367 4,128,703 4,166,141
Loan loss reserve and unearned income   (1,624,035 )   (1,575,179 )   (1,650,280 )
Total net loans 152,974,800 137,724,538 147,301,824
Loans available for sale 32,957,157 34,816,974 33,345,861
Property and other assets   9,836,019     10,715,717     10,651,314  
Total assets $ 241,406,996   $ 204,891,411   $ 235,510,393  
 
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 34,035,154 $ 32,434,931 $ 35,102,429
Interest-bearing demand 24,816,047 14,403,535 16,690,154
Savings and Money Market 48,135,966 42,051,102 48,639,166
Certificates of deposit   98,551,220     87,235,931     100,477,420  
Total deposits 205,538,387 176,125,499 200,909,169
Other liabilities 6,702,068 5,345,863 6,744,039
Shareholders' equity   29,166,541     23,420,049     27,857,185  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 241,406,996   $ 204,891,411   $ 235,510,393  
 
Book value per share $ 12.82 $ 10.53 $ 12.26
 
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
Unaudited
       
Twelve Months Ending Three Months Ending
December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
Interest income $ 10,273,967 $ 8,258,340 $ 2,823,594 $ 2,236,012
Interest expense   1,723,820   1,018,499   500,334   308,879
Net interest income 8,550,147 7,239,841 2,323,260 1,927,133
Provision for loan losses - - - -
Noninterest income 34,475,464 30,431,972 7,086,343 8,150,500
Noninterest expense   33,102,674   28,897,905   7,521,192   8,106,758
Net income before income taxes 9,922,937 8,773,908 1,888,411 1,970,875
Provision for income taxes   2,577,607   3,811,043   508,460   1,197,761
Net income after income taxes $ 7,345,330 $ 4,962,865 $ 1,379,951 $ 773,114
 
Net income per share, basic $ 3.25 $ 2.35 $ 0.61 $ 0.35

Certain statements in this release may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2019
