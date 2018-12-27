Oregon Farm Bureau : Tiffany Harper of Lane CFB wins state YFR Discussion Meet

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Dec. 26, 2018

Lane County's Harper wins Farm Bureau Discussion Meet

Tiffany Harper, hazelnut farmer and president of Lane County Farm Bureau, was the winner of the Oregon Farm Bureau 2018 Young Farmers & Ranchers' (YF&R) Discussion Meet. The event took place on Dec. 4 during the 86th Oregon Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Salem.

The Discussion Meet simulates a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are put to the test between four competitors. The competition is evaluated on the exchange of ideas and information, a skill that's essential to the success of a democratic, grassroots organization like Farm Bureau.

"The Discussion Meet is a great way for young Farm Bureau members to practice and become more effective communicators. We're using skills that we can put to use in County Farm Bureau meetings or when speaking to lawmakers, the media, or the general public," said Harper, a fifth-generation hazelnut farmer from Junction City.

As winner of the state meet, Harper will represent Oregon at the national Discussion Meet during the 2019 American Farm Bureau Convention, taking place Jan. 11-16 in New Orleans.

"It will be an honor to represent Oregon in the 2019 American Farm Bureau Discussion Meet next month in New Orleans," said Harper.

Oregon's Jenny Freeborn, YF&R Committee chair and member of Polk County Farm Bureau, came in second place in the 2018 American Farm Bureau Discussion Meet, which took place in Nashville.

