Oregon Hospital Purchases Five Carestream Imaging Systems to Expedite Workflow, Enhance Image Quality

Asante Ashland Community Hospital (Ashland, Ore.) purchased a CARESTREAM
DRX-Evolution (see
video link), CARESTREAM
DRX-Excel Plus, CARESTREAM DRX-Ascend System and CARESTREAM
DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System to expedite image access, enhance
image quality and lower patient dose. The hospital also upgraded an
existing portable system to DR with a CARESTREAM DRX-1 System.
“Carestream imaging systems help our staff consistently deliver the
highest quality images at the lowest possible dose. And the ability to
use any DRX Plus detector in any DRX imaging system also delivers added
flexibility,” said Garrett Crowl, the hospital’s
Imaging/Respiratory/Therapy/Cardiopulmonary Manager.
The DRX-Evolution
serves the hospital’s busy outpatient services department and performs
chest, extremity, abdomen, pelvis, cross table, orthopaedic exams and
standing foot and ankle exams. It is equipped with a CARESTREAM DRX Plus
3543 detector in the wall stand and a second DRX Plus 3543 detector for
table and tabletop use.
A Carestream DRX-Ascend system in the ED captures a wide range of trauma
exams while a DRX-Revolution provides portable imaging for ED and
surgical patients as well as inpatients.
The DRX-Ascend system is equipped with a wall stand and table and is
used to capture imaging studies including extremity, chest, abdomen,
pelvic, upper GI and other exams.
The hospital is currently installing a CARESTREAM DRX-Excel Plus System
with a large-format detector for radiography and fluoroscopy imaging.
“This system is designed to expedite the image capture process for
barium exams, swallowing studies, abdomen exams, fluoroscopy imaging
series and other specialty exams,” Mr. Crowl explains.
The hospital standardized on CARESTREAM DRX Plus detectors because they
combine reliable performance with excellent image quality, according to
Mr. Crowl. “Having the same user interface for our room and portable
imaging systems optimizes productivity and ease of use for
radiographers,” he reports.
Carestream’s Administrative Analysis software allows monitoring of
imaging settings as well as technologists’ reject rates and provides an
analysis of each rejected exam. “This software enables us to work with
technologists to improve the quality of care we deliver. Our goal is to
maintain consistently high-quality images while minimizing radiation
dose,” said Mr. Crowl.
Carestream service and support capabilities also include proactive
monitoring of all DRX detectors to classify the severity of the drop and
alert users to contact Carestream if a detector is not producing
acceptable image quality or has any type of performance issue.
About Asante Ashland Community Hospital
Asante Ashland Community Hospital is a modern care center serving the
greater Ashland, Oregon area. This not-for-profit hospital provides
excellent general medical and surgical services and is a member of the
Asante network. The hospital offers modern diagnostic and surgery
centers featuring some of the latest technologies, including
state-of-the-art imaging equipment, computers, laboratory tools and
respiratory/cardiopulmonary testing. It also offers convenient
outpatient services. The hospital is a member of the largest healthcare
network in Southern Oregon—providing even more options for people who
need medical care. For more information visit www.asante.org.
About Carestream Health
Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems and IT
solutions; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and
precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial,
medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global
service and support network. For more information about the
company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please
contact your Carestream representative or call 1-888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com.
To view Carestream’s latest news announcements, please visit www.carestream.com/news.
CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.
2018
