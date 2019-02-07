Oregon Pacific Bancorp : Client Service Representative I (Eugene)

Client Service Rep I (Eugene) - Req. # 181915

Join our enthusiastic, close-knit team of professionals in the beautiful community of Eugene, Oregon. Assist our community members with their financial needs and build meaningful relationships with local families and business owners. Our Eugene team has a reputation for treating our customers like family!

This is a full-time, Monday through Friday position, with excellent benefits & potential career.

This position is a great fit if:

You enjoy working cooperatively with an exceptional team

You define yourself as a people-person and enjoy working with the public

You aren't afraid of diving into an exciting, fast paced position with room for career growth

You would like to be part of a local community bank that values employee satisfaction

You uphold a positive attitude and would enjoy actively representing the Bank within the local community

What we prefer:

One year of teller experience or equivalent client service, three years of experience preferred

Banking or cash handling experience

Excellent organizational skills with a detail-oriented focus

Proficient computer skills in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook

Eagerness to learn new skills, programs, and procedures

High School diploma

What your job looks like:

Monday through Friday,

Assist existing and potential clients with a variety of financial transactions and teller duties

Deliver a high-level of customer service and leave a lasting positive impression with each interaction

Receive deposits and handle cash in a professional and ethical manner

Benefits:

Our employees are the life of our organization, and at Oregon Pacific Bank we believe in providing you with a life that is meaningful and secure. Our leadership believes keeping our employees happy and in good health does more than just increase productivity; it's the right thing to do. This includes offering our employees a myriad of benefits including:

Medical and dental health insurance options for employees working 30+ hours a week

Employer matched contributions to your custom in-house retirement plan

Gym membership (which you will need from all of the bake sales, birthday celebrations, and it's-Friday-so-I-brought-doughnuts days)

Employee checking and savings package accounts

Four hours of paid volunteer time per month during Bank hours (that's 48 paid volunteer hours a year!)

The unique opportunity to work with an amazing group of individuals and an enthusiastic CEO, all who care deeply about the community they live and work in

Apply Today

Apply today by filling out and submitting our online Employment Application Form.

For the application to be accepted the following must be included:

Completed Application Form

Cover Letter addressed to Human Resources including reference to the Job Title and Req. # 181915

Current Resume

If you are unable to fill out our web based application, email us to request accommodation on filling out the application or call our human resources department at (541) 902-8717 to request an accommodation. You can also download a pdf version of the Application Form here to submit by fax at (541) 997-8780 or by email.

Oregon Pacific Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities