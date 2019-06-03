Log in
Oregon Pacific Bancorp : Commercial Relationship Manager (Eugene)

06/03/2019

Commercial Relationship Manager (Eugene) - Req. #181927

Join our growing banking team in the beautiful city of Eugene, Oregon. Be a part of a team that puts our clients at the center of everything we do. Oregon Pacific Bank is seeking an experienced professional to join our banking team. Work as a member of our local lending team to deliver superior service to business and professional clients. This position is full-time, Monday through Friday.

This position is a great fit if:

  • You find value in working for a community bank where you are empowered to embrace local-decision making

  • Working with people, finding solutions, and overcoming challenges is what drives you

  • You have exceptional client service skills and are known to be patient in even the most challenging circumstances

  • You recognize the value of offering local, personal, community banking services to our clients

  • You uphold a positive attitude and would enjoy actively participating in your local community

What we prefer:

  • Bachelor's degree in Business, Finance, or related fields

  • Typically requires 10 or more years of prior commercial lending experience

  • Strong credit and analytical skills

  • Knowledge of bank services

What your job looks like:

  • Develop long lasting and meaningful business relationships with prospects and existing clients

  • Actively participate in community events as a high-profile representative of Oregon Pacific Bank

  • Interview loan applicants, collect and analyze financial data, while managing existing loans

  • Advise clients, when possible, on business management and financial matters

  • Be an active participant in Oregon Pacific Bank's team culture

  • Be proactive in business development, offering value to our clients above and beyond basic financial services

  • Strive to meet loan growth and profitability goals

Benefits:

Our employees are the life of our organization, and at Oregon Pacific Bank we believe in providing you with a life that is meaningful and secure. Our leadership believes keeping our employees happy and in good health does more than just increase productivity; it's the right thing to do. This includes offering our employees a myriad of benefits including:

  • Employer matched contributions to your custom in-house retirement plan

  • Gym membership (which you will need from all of the bake sales, birthday celebrations, and it's-Friday-so-I-brought-doughnuts days)

  • Employee checking and savings package accounts

  • The unique opportunity to work with an amazing group of individuals and an enthusiastic CEO, all who care deeply about the community they live and work in

Apply Today

Apply today by filling out and submitting our online Employment Application Form.

For the application to be accepted the following must be included:

  • Completed Application Form
  • Cover Letter addressed to Human Resources including reference to the Job Title and Req. # 181927
  • Current Resume

If you are unable to fill out our web based application, email us to request accommodation on filling out the application. or call our human resources department at (541) 902-8717 to request an accommodation. You can also download a pdf version of the Application Form here to submit by fax at (541) 997-8780 or by email.

Oregon Pacific Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities

Disclaimer

Oregon Pacific Bancorp published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 01:13:02 UTC
