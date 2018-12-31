Oregon Pacific Bancorp : Construction/Residential/Commercial Loan Assistant (Florence)

Construction/Residential/Commercial Loan Assistant (Florence) - Req. # 181908
Come join our close-knit team of local bankers in the beautiful coastal town of Florence, Oregon. We are looking for an experienced and enjoyable individual to join our Residential/Commercial Loan Staff in all aspects of construction lending from application to completion of home as well as working with contractors. This individual will provide clerical support to the residential and commercial lenders. This position is full time, 40 hours a week, Monday through Friday.
This position is a great fit if:
You enjoy working cooperatively with an exceptional team
Your friends would describe you as a perfectionist
You are analytical in nature and enjoy detail oriented work
You are a people person and communicate well with others, even in difficult situations
You would like to be part of a local community bank that values employee satisfaction
You uphold a positive attitude and would enjoy actively representing the Bank within the local community
What your job looks like:
Build and maintain construction draw files, including building project spreadsheets
Process construction draws, including ordering inspections, balancing project spreadsheet to draw request, communication between Bank, contractor, and client, and the processing of approved construction loan advances
Work cooperatively with loan team and loan officers to perform daily tasks
Prepare loan documentation, including checking documents for compliance
Assist clients in a positive and professional manner
Benefits:
Our employees are the life of our organization, and at Oregon Pacific Bank we believe in providing you with a life that is meaningful and secure. Our leadership believes keeping our employees happy and in good health does more than just increase productivity; it's the right thing to do. This includes offering our employees a myriad of benefits including:
Medical and dental health insurance options for employees working 30+ hours a week
Employer matched contributions to your custom in-house retirement plan
Gym membership (which you will need from all of the bake sales, birthday celebrations, and it's-Friday-so-I-brought-doughnuts days)
Employee checking and savings package accounts
Four hours of paid volunteer time per month during Bank hours (that's 48 paid volunteer hours a year!)
The unique opportunity to work with an amazing group of individuals and an enthusiastic CEO, all who care deeply about the community they live and work in
Apply Today
Apply today by filling out and submitting our online Employment Application Form.
For the application to be accepted the following must be included:
Completed Application Form
Cover Letter addressed to Human Resources including reference to the Job Title and Req. # 181908
If you are unable to fill out our web based application, email or call our human resources department at (541) 902-8717 to request an accommodation. You can also download a pdf version of the Application Form here to submit by fax at (541) 997-8780 or by email.
Oregon Pacific Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities
