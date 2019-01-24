Oregon Pacific Bancorp : Facility Security Attendant (Eugene)

Facility Security Attendant - Eugene: Req. #181912

Join our growing Bank in the heart of downtown Eugene, Oregon. Ensure client and employee safety and satisfaction while representing the Bank with the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and courtesy. Part-time position, 24 to 30 hours/week, Monday - Friday.

This position is a great fit if:

You enjoy working together with an exceptional team

You are skilled at building relationships with local business owners and professionals

You would like to be part of a local community bank that values employee satisfaction

You uphold a positive attitude and would enjoy actively representing the Bank within the local community

What we prefer:

High school graduate or equivalent

Previous similar experience in a professional setting

Exceptional communication style

Benefits:

Our employees are the life of our organization, and at Oregon Pacific Bank we believe in providing you with a life that is meaningful and secure. Our leadership believes keeping our employees happy and in good health does more than just increase productivity; it's the right thing to do. This includes offering our employees a myriad of benefits including:

Medical and dental health insurance options

Employer matched contributions to your retirement plan

Gym membership (which you will need from all of the bake sales, birthday celebrations, and it's-Friday-so-I-brought-doughnuts days)

Employee checking and savings package accounts

Four hours of paid volunteer time per month during Bank hours (that's 48 paid volunteer hours a year!)

The unique opportunity to work with an amazing group of individuals and an energetic CEO, all who care deeply about the community they live and work in

Apply Today

If you think you would be a good fit for this position, we would love to meet you! Apply today by filling out and submitting our online Employment Application Form.

For the application to be accepted the following must be included:

Completed Application Form

Cover Letter addressed to Human Resources including reference to the Job Title and Req. # 181912

Current Resume

If you are unable to fill out our web based application, email us to request accommodation on filling out the application or call our human resources department at (541) 902-8717 to request an accommodation. You can also download a pdf version of the Application Form here to submit by fax at (541) 997-8780 or by email.

Oregon Pacific Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities