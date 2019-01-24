Oregon Pacific Bancorp : Facility Security Attendant (Eugene)

Facility Security Attendant - Eugene: Req. #181912
Join our growing Bank in the heart of downtown Eugene, Oregon. Ensure client and employee safety and satisfaction while representing the Bank with the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and courtesy. Part-time position, 24 to 30 hours/week, Monday - Friday.
This position is a great fit if:
-
You enjoy working together with an exceptional team
-
You are skilled at building relationships with local business owners and professionals
-
You would like to be part of a local community bank that values employee satisfaction
-
You uphold a positive attitude and would enjoy actively representing the Bank within the local community
What we prefer:
-
High school graduate or equivalent
-
Previous similar experience in a professional setting
-
Exceptional communication style
Benefits:
Our employees are the life of our organization, and at Oregon Pacific Bank we believe in providing you with a life that is meaningful and secure. Our leadership believes keeping our employees happy and in good health does more than just increase productivity; it's the right thing to do. This includes offering our employees a myriad of benefits including:
-
Medical and dental health insurance options
-
Employer matched contributions to your retirement plan
-
Gym membership (which you will need from all of the bake sales, birthday celebrations, and it's-Friday-so-I-brought-doughnuts days)
-
Employee checking and savings package accounts
-
Four hours of paid volunteer time per month during Bank hours (that's 48 paid volunteer hours a year!)
-
The unique opportunity to work with an amazing group of individuals and an energetic CEO, all who care deeply about the community they live and work in
Apply Today
If you think you would be a good fit for this position, we would love to meet you! Apply today by filling out and submitting our online Employment Application Form.
For the application to be accepted the following must be included:
If you are unable to fill out our web based application, email us to request accommodation on filling out the application or call our human resources department at (541) 902-8717 to request an accommodation. You can also download a pdf version of the Application Form here to submit by fax at (541) 997-8780 or by email.
Oregon Pacific Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities
Disclaimer
Oregon Pacific Bancorp published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 22:38:00 UTC