Oregon Pacific Bancorp : Loan Creation & Documentation

Loan Creation & Documentation - Req. #181926
Come join our close knit team of local bankers. We are looking for an experienced individual to join our Loan Support group as a Loan Creation & Documentation Clerk to prepare loan documents and other loan support duties. This position is full time, 40 hours a week, Monday through Friday.
This position is a great fit if:
-
You are analytical in nature and enjoy detail oriented work
-
You are a people person and communicate well with others, even in difficult situations
What we prefer:
What your job looks like:
-
Work cooperatively with Loan Support Team and Loan officers to perform daily tasks
-
Prepare loan documentation, including checking documents for compliance
-
Perform file review for completeness and accuracy
-
Assist clients in a positive and professional manner
Benefits:
Our employees are the life of our organization, and at Oregon Pacific Bank we believe in providing you with a life that is meaningful and secure. Our leadership believes keeping our employees happy and in good health does more than just increase productivity; it's the right thing to do. This includes offering our employees a myriad of benefits including:
Apply Today
Apply today by filling out and submitting our online Employment Application Form.
For the application to be accepted the following must be included:
-
Completed Application Form
-
Cover Letter addressed to Human Resources including reference to the Job Title and Req. #181926
If you are unable to fill out our web based application, email careers@opbc.com or call our human resources department at (541) 902-8717 to request an accommodation. You can also download a pdf version of the Application Form to submit by fax at (541) 997-8780 or by email.
Oregon Pacific Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities
