Oregon Pacific Bancorp : Payroll Clerk/HR Assistant, PT (Florence)

Payroll Clerk/HR Assistant, PT (Florence) - Req #181919

Come join our close-knit team of local bankers in the beautiful coastal town of Florence, Oregon. We are looking for an experienced and enjoyable individual to join our Human Resources staff as a payroll clerk and human resources assistant. This is a part-time position 25 - 30 Hours/Week.

This position is a great fit if:

You enjoy working cooperatively with an exceptional team

Your friends would describe you as a perfectionist

You are analytical in nature and enjoy detail oriented work

You are a people person and communicate well with others, even in difficult situations

You would like to be part of a local community bank that values employee satisfaction

You uphold a positive attitude and would enjoy actively representing the Bank within the local community

What we prefer:

Minimum 2 years of professional experience in payroll functions

Proficient computer skills in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook

Prior experience working with an on-line payroll service provider

Eagerness to learn new skills, programs, and procedures

What your job looks like:

Perform all in-house payroll procedures, such as entering automated payroll data, reviewing employee timecards for accuracy, and preparing semi-monthly GL entries

Monitor employee data such as sick leave and vacation benefits for timesheet and payroll accuracy

Assist department managers and employees with payroll and timesheet functions

Prepare and file reports as required

Benefits:

Our employees are the life of our organization, and at Oregon Pacific Bank we believe in providing you with a life that is meaningful and secure. Our leadership believes keeping our employees happy and in good health does more than just increase productivity; it's the right thing to do. This includes offering our employees a myriad of benefits including:

Employer matched contributions to your custom 401k retirement plan

Gym membership (which you will need from all of the bake sales, birthday celebrations, and it's-Friday-so-I-brought-doughnuts days)

Employee checking and savings package accounts

Four hours of paid volunteer time per month during Bank hours (that's 48 paid volunteer hours a year!)

The unique opportunity to work with an amazing group of individuals and an enthusiastic CEO, all who care deeply about the community they live and work in

Apply Today

Apply today by filling out and submitting our online Employment Application Form.

For the application to be accepted the following must be included:

Completed Application Form

Cover Letter addressed to Human Resources including reference to the Job Title and Req. # 181919

Current Resume

If you are unable to fill out our web based application, email us to request accommodation on filling out the application or call our human resources department at (541) 902-8717 to request an accommodation. You can also download a pdf version of the Application Form here to submit by fax at (541) 997-8780 or by email.

Oregon Pacific Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities