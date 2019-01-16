Oregon Pacific Bancorp : Relationship Banking Specialist (Eugene)

Relationship Banking Specialist (Eugene) - Req. #181910
Join our growing banking team in the beautiful city of Eugene, Oregon. Be a part of a team that puts our clients at the center of everything we do, with the primary responsibility of managing and building meaningful relationships with local businesses and professionals.
This position is a great fit if:
You find value in working for a community bank where you are empowered to embrace local-decision making
You find teamwork to be enjoyable and fulfilling
Working with people, finding solutions, and overcoming challenges is what drives you
You have exceptional client service skills and are known to be patient in even the most challenging circumstances
You uphold a positive attitude and would enjoy actively participating in your local community
What we prefer:
High school graduate or equivalent
Successful completion of our in-house training program
Notary for the State of Oregon
Minimum five years of complex business new accounts experience, cash management, proficient interpreting trust documents, competent in management of deposit portfolio
What your job looks like:
Be an active participant inOregon Pacific Bank culture
Develop long lasting and meaningful client relationships
Actively participate in community events as a representative of Oregon Pacific Bank
Establish new accounts and services by listening to client needs and identifying the right products to suit them
Complete day-to-day activities of business deposit services, merchant services, and cash management
Be knowledgeable of all Bank product and services, including trust and wealth management
Benefits:
Our employees are the life of our organization, and at Oregon Pacific Bank we believe in providing you with a life that is meaningful and secure. Our leadership believes keeping our employees happy and in good health does more than just increase productivity; it's the right thing to do. This includes offering our employees a myriad of benefits including:
Gym membership (which you will need from all of the bake sales, birthday celebrations, and it's-Friday-so-I-brought-doughnuts days)
Employee checking and savings package accounts
Oregon Pacific Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities
