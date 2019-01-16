Oregon Pacific Bancorp : Relationship Banking Specialist (Eugene)

Relationship Banking Specialist (Eugene) - Req. #181910

Join our growing banking team in the beautiful city of Eugene, Oregon. Be a part of a team that puts our clients at the center of everything we do, with the primary responsibility of managing and building meaningful relationships with local businesses and professionals.

This position is a great fit if:

You find value in working for a community bank where you are empowered to embrace local-decision making

You find teamwork to be enjoyable and fulfilling

Working with people, finding solutions, and overcoming challenges is what drives you

You have exceptional client service skills and are known to be patient in even the most challenging circumstances

You uphold a positive attitude and would enjoy actively participating in your local community

What we prefer:

High school graduate or equivalent

Successful completion of our in-house training program

Notary for the State of Oregon

Minimum five years of complex business new accounts experience, cash management, proficient interpreting trust documents, competent in management of deposit portfolio

What your job looks like:

Be an active participant inOregon Pacific Bank culture

Develop long lasting and meaningful client relationships

Actively participate in community events as a representative of Oregon Pacific Bank

Establish new accounts and services by listening to client needs and identifying the right products to suit them

Complete day-to-day activities of business deposit services, merchant services, and cash management

Be knowledgeable of all Bank product and services, including trust and wealth management

Benefits:

Our employees are the life of our organization, and at Oregon Pacific Bank we believe in providing you with a life that is meaningful and secure. Our leadership believes keeping our employees happy and in good health does more than just increase productivity; it's the right thing to do. This includes offering our employees a myriad of benefits including:

Medical and dental health insurance options for employees working 30+ hours a week

Employer matched contributions to your custom in-house retirement plan

Gym membership (which you will need from all of the bake sales, birthday celebrations, and it's-Friday-so-I-brought-doughnuts days)

Employee checking and savings package accounts

The unique opportunity to work with an amazing group of individuals and an enthusiastic CEO, all who care deeply about the community they live and work in

Apply Today

Apply today by filling out and submitting our online Employment Application Form.

For the application to be accepted the following must be included:

Completed Application Form

Cover Letter addressed to Human Resources including reference to the Job Title and Req. # 181910

Current Resume

If you are unable to fill out our web based application, email us to request accommodation on filling out the application. or call our human resources department at (541) 902-8717 to request an accommodation. You can also download a pdf version of the Application Form here to submit by fax at (541) 997-8780 or by email.

Oregon Pacific Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities