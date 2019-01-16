Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oregon Pacific Bancorp : Relationship Banking Specialist (Eugene)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 02:04pm EST

Relationship Banking Specialist (Eugene) - Req. #181910

Join our growing banking team in the beautiful city of Eugene, Oregon. Be a part of a team that puts our clients at the center of everything we do, with the primary responsibility of managing and building meaningful relationships with local businesses and professionals.

This position is a great fit if:

  • You find value in working for a community bank where you are empowered to embrace local-decision making

  • You find teamwork to be enjoyable and fulfilling

  • Working with people, finding solutions, and overcoming challenges is what drives you

  • You have exceptional client service skills and are known to be patient in even the most challenging circumstances

  • You uphold a positive attitude and would enjoy actively participating in your local community

What we prefer:

  • High school graduate or equivalent

  • Successful completion of our in-house training program

  • Notary for the State of Oregon

  • Minimum five years of complex business new accounts experience, cash management, proficient interpreting trust documents, competent in management of deposit portfolio

What your job looks like:

  • Be an active participant inOregon Pacific Bank culture

  • Develop long lasting and meaningful client relationships

  • Actively participate in community events as a representative of Oregon Pacific Bank

  • Establish new accounts and services by listening to client needs and identifying the right products to suit them

  • Complete day-to-day activities of business deposit services, merchant services, and cash management

  • Be knowledgeable of all Bank product and services, including trust and wealth management

Benefits:

Our employees are the life of our organization, and at Oregon Pacific Bank we believe in providing you with a life that is meaningful and secure. Our leadership believes keeping our employees happy and in good health does more than just increase productivity; it's the right thing to do. This includes offering our employees a myriad of benefits including:

  • Medical and dental health insurance options for employees working 30+ hours a week

  • Employer matched contributions to your custom in-house retirement plan

  • Gym membership (which you will need from all of the bake sales, birthday celebrations, and it's-Friday-so-I-brought-doughnuts days)

  • Employee checking and savings package accounts

  • The unique opportunity to work with an amazing group of individuals and an enthusiastic CEO, all who care deeply about the community they live and work in

Apply Today

Apply today by filling out and submitting our online Employment Application Form.

For the application to be accepted the following must be included:

  • Completed Application Form

  • Cover Letter addressed to Human Resources including reference to the Job Title and Req. # 181910

  • Current Resume

If you are unable to fill out our web based application, email us to request accommodation on filling out the application. or call our human resources department at (541) 902-8717 to request an accommodation. You can also download a pdf version of the Application Form here to submit by fax at (541) 997-8780 or by email.

Oregon Pacific Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities

Disclaimer

Oregon Pacific Bancorp published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 19:03:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:22pAPPLE : Guidance on Its Services Revenue Left Analysts With More Questions
DJ
02:22pCHILDHELP : Kicks Off 60th Anniversary at Annual Drive the Dream Gala
BU
02:21pNISSAN MOTOR : French government calls for Renault board meeting to replace Ghosn
RE
02:21pCORVUS GOLD INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:21pVornado Declares an Increased Quarterly Common Dividend of $.66 per Share, a New Indicated Annual Rate of $2.64
GL
02:20pSERBA DINAMIK BHD : Malaysian investments and German equipment for the largest foreign project in he Khorezm region
AQ
02:20pGRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : Provides Update on Blockchain Based Livestock Eco-System
AQ
02:19pSSP : America Celebrates Opening of Six New Restaurants at PHX
PU
02:19pCYBER RISK MANAGEMENT IN TRANSITION : Key Findings from ESG's Cyber Risk Management Survey
PU
02:19pTENABLE : Data Security is a Global Economic Imperative
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.