Oregon Pacific Bancorp : Trust Administrative Assistant (Medford)

Trust Administrative Assistant (Medford) - Req. #181913

Oregon Pacific Bank is seeking a qualified individual to join our trust team in the thriving community of Medford, Oregon. Work as a member of our local trust services team to deliver accurate, efficient, and timely quality service to a variety of trust clients. This position is full-time, Monday through Friday.

This position is a great fit if:

You enjoy working cooperatively with an exceptional team

You define yourself as a people-person and enjoy working with a diverse group of clients and co-workers

You have exceptional client service skills and are known to be patient in even the most challenging circumstances

You aren't afraid of diving into an exciting, fast paced position with room for career growth

You would like to be part of a local community bank that values employee satisfaction

You uphold a positive attitude and would enjoy actively representing the Bank within the local community

What we prefer:

Two years of progressively responsible related office support or secretarial work

Strong client service skills, even within a stressful environment

Bachelor's Degree preferred

What your job looks like:

Work independently on various assigned accounts and client matters

Schedule appointments and initiate direct contact with clients on routine matters

Prepare inventories, disposition schedules of trust and estate property and other documents relevant to account administration

Process transactions involving multiple steps such as document review, completion of forms, documents or records research to resolve questions and problems encountered with the scope of authority

Benefits:

Our employees are the life of our organization, and at Oregon Pacific Bank we believe in providing you with a life that is meaningful and secure. Our leadership believes keeping our employees happy and in good health does more than just increase productivity; it's the right thing to do. This includes offering our employees a myriad of benefits including:

Medical and dental health insurance options for employees working 30+ hours a week

Employer matched contributions to your 401k retirement plan

Gym membership coverage (which you will need from all of the bake sales, birthday celebrations, and it's-Friday-so-I-brought-doughnuts days)

Employee checking and savings package accounts

Four hours of paid volunteer time per month during Bank hours (that's 48 paid volunteer hours a year!)

The unique opportunity to work with an amazing group of individuals and an enthusiastic CEO, all who care deeply about the community they live and work in

Apply Today

Apply today by filling out and submitting our online Employment Application Form.

For the application to be accepted the following must be included:

Completed Application Form

Cover Letter addressed to Human Resources including reference to the Job Title and Req. # 181913

Current Resume

If you are unable to fill out our web based application, email us to request accommodation on filling out the application or call our human resources department at (541) 902-8717 to request an accommodation. You can also download a pdf version of the Application Form here to submit by fax at (541) 997-8780 or by email.

Oregon Pacific Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities