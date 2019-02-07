Oregon Pacific Bancorp : Trust Operations Specialist (Medford)

Trust Operations Specialist (Medford) - Req. #181914

We are looking for an experienced and enjoyable individual to join our trust services team in Medford. As Trust Operations Specialist, you will work with an exceptionally skilled group of professionals who enjoy working with a diverse base of clients, making a difference in their lives and having a great time doing it.

Our Medford team is looking forward to growth and expansion. You will be assisting a fun and knowledgeable group of individuals with years of experience to draw from. This position is 40 hours a week with excellent benefits.

This position is a great fit if:

You enjoy working cooperatively with an extraordinary team

Your friends call you a perfectionist and you are known for your timeliness and accuracy

You happily tackle analytical challenges and find your stride working with numbers, sometimes just for fun

You are skilled at delivering exceptional client service and building meaningful relationships with clientele

You would like to be part of a local community bank that values employee satisfaction

You uphold a positive attitude and would enjoy actively representing the Bank within the local community

What we prefer:

Excellent client service skills and a professional nature

High School Graduate or equivalent

At least one year of accounting or banking background required

Securities/Trading experience preferred

What your job will look like:

Provide assistance to trust team members

Participate in daily accounting work

Benefits:

Our employees are the life of our organization, and at Oregon Pacific Bank we believe in providing you with a life that is meaningful and secure. Our leadership believes keeping our employees happy and in good health does more than just increase productivity; it's the right thing to do. This includes offering our employees a myriad of benefits including:

Medical and dental health insurance options

Employer matched contributions to your 401k retirement plan

Gym membership (which you will need from all of the bake sales, birthday celebrations, and it's-Friday-so-I-brought-doughnuts days)

Employee checking and savings package accounts

Four hours of paid volunteer time per month during Bank hours (that's 48 paid volunteer hours a year!)

The unique opportunity to work with an amazing group of individuals and an enthusiastic CEO, all who care deeply about the community they live and work in

Apply Today

Apply today by filling out and submitting our online Employment Application Form.

For the application to be accepted the following must be included:

Completed Application Form

Cover Letter addressed to Human Resources including reference to the Job Title and Req. # 181914

Current Resume

If you are unable to fill out our web based application, email us to request accommodation on filling out the application or call our human resources department at (541) 902-8717 to request an accommodation. You can also download a pdf version of the Application Form here to submit by fax at (541) 997-8780 or by email.

Oregon Pacific Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities